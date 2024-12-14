ADVERTISEMENT

Texas lands Arkansas transfer LB

Suchomel

Suchomel

Well-Known Member
Staff
Aug 10, 2001
104,467
374,951
1,000,000
51
USATSI_21332810_168399273_lowres.jpg

Confirmed ... Texas has landed a commitment from Arkansas transfer LB Brad Spence. Spence took a visit to Texas on Friday.

Originally out of Klein Forest, the 6-2, 238-pound Spence recorded 55 tackles and 4.5 sacks last year for the Razorbacks. He recorded an 81.5 run defense grade in 2024 per PFF, good enough for 9th in the SEC among linebackers.

Spence was a three-star prospect coming out of high school.
 
