Texas lands commitment from punter Jack Bouwmeester

As expected, this one moved pretty quickly. Former Utah punter Jack Bouwmeester confirms that he has committed to Texas.
When asked if it's official that he's a Longhorn, the Aussie replied with ...
"Hi mate sorry on the plane. Yes sir I am!"
Some of his accomplishments at Utah ...
- Played in all 39 games from the 2022-24 seasons.
- Two-time All-Conference selection (2023 Pac-12 First Team AP and Coaches; 2024 Big 12 Second Team Coaches and AP).
- 2024 Ray Guy Award Watch List; 2023 Semifinalist.
- Ranks sixth in program history with a career average distance of 43.6 yards per punt.
- His career average ranked fourth among active Big 12 punters at the end of the 2024 regular season.
- Seventh in program history with 33 career punts for 50-plus yards.