Texas lands dominant force in the paint with Lassina Traore

Xavier big man Lassina Traore has committed to the University of Texas. The 6’10” forward from the Ivory Coast was sidelined this past season due to a knee injury that kept him out for the year. However, Traore previously delivered two impressive seasons at Long Beach State, averaging 11.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in 2024, and 12.9 points and 10.9 rebounds per game in 2023.





Traore brings a physical presence and proven production to the Longhorns’ frontcourt. Before his injury sidelined him for the 2024–25 season at Xavier, the 6’10” big man showcased his dominance at Long Beach State, averaging a double-double across two seasons. His ability to control the glass, protect the rim, and score efficiently around the basket makes him a valuable addition to Texas’ rotation. If he returns to form, Traore could be a game-changer in the SEC.





With his commitment, Texas not only adds experience and toughness to its roster, but also strengthens its chances of competing at the highest level next season. Head coach Sean Miller’s connection to Traore played a key role in sealing the deal, and now the focus shifts to getting the big man back to full strength. If that happens, the Longhorns just landed one of the most impactful frontcourt additions in the portal.

