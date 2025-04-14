Texas lands dominant force in the paint with Lassina Traore

Jalenb

Jalenb

Well-Known Member
Gold Member
Feb 8, 2024
802
3,676
93
Xavier big man Lassina Traore has committed to the University of Texas. The 6’10” forward from the Ivory Coast was sidelined this past season due to a knee injury that kept him out for the year. However, Traore previously delivered two impressive seasons at Long Beach State, averaging 11.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in 2024, and 12.9 points and 10.9 rebounds per game in 2023.


Traore brings a physical presence and proven production to the Longhorns’ frontcourt. Before his injury sidelined him for the 2024–25 season at Xavier, the 6’10” big man showcased his dominance at Long Beach State, averaging a double-double across two seasons. His ability to control the glass, protect the rim, and score efficiently around the basket makes him a valuable addition to Texas’ rotation. If he returns to form, Traore could be a game-changer in the SEC.


With his commitment, Texas not only adds experience and toughness to its roster, but also strengthens its chances of competing at the highest level next season. Head coach Sean Miller’s connection to Traore played a key role in sealing the deal, and now the focus shifts to getting the big man back to full strength. If that happens, the Longhorns just landed one of the most impactful frontcourt additions in the portal.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: sfhorn, bclear1, Dick Marcinko and 87 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jalenb

Portal Kombat: With the staff in place, Texas turns to roster reshaping

Replies
17
Views
2K
Inside the 40 Acres
case_mccoy_camera_operator
case_mccoy_camera_operator
Jalenb

Portal Kombat: Is Texas close to landing their next commitment?

Replies
16
Views
3K
Inside the 40 Acres
Jalenb
Jalenb
Jalenb

Texas lands a major portal addition

Replies
52
Views
7K
Inside the 40 Acres
tm1961
T
Jalenb

Sean Miller gets another addition in the Transfer Portal

Replies
66
Views
6K
Inside the 40 Acres
Express7
E
Jalenb

Texas scores big with promising big man for next season

Replies
42
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
MauiHorn
MauiHorn

Latest posts

Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back