Texas targets are taking over the global stage

As the new Texas basketball staff settles into their roles on the Forty Acres, Sean Miller and his staff have focused on laying a strong foundation for the future of the basketball program, and with the college basketball offseason entering a new phase, we’re taking a deeper dive into what’s happening between Texas and its high school basketball targets.2026 four-star small forward Austin Goosby earned EYBL Kansas City All-Circuit First Team honors in Kansas City this past week, averaging 20.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks. Texas continues to be a team to watch as the Melissa native garners more national attention from top-tier programs such as Baylor, UCLA and more.2026 three-star forward, Alexander Egbuonu impressed multiple teams with his contributions to 3SSB Select’s Adidas Eurocamp Championship. In the championship game, Egbuonu tallied 9 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 1block in just eleven minutes.2027 four-star small forward Marcus Spears Jr., son of former NFL veteran Marcus Spears, has been turning heads for the USA Junior National Team, where he had 15 points, 14 rebounds and three assists against Mexico, leading Team USA to a victory. Texas continues to prove to be a serious contender for the 6-foot-7 wing, alongside other schools such as Oklahoma State, Stanford and LSU.2026 four-star small forward Bo Ogden, son of Texas basketball general manager Chris Ogden, has been impressive with his shooting from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-5 wing poured in 12 points, hit four 3-pointers and posted a plus-25 against Next Gen Select at the Adidas Eurocamp 2025 in Italy. Texas is still showing strong interest in the Austin native, and it seems that interest is mutual; however, Purdue is a team worth monitoring in Ogden’s recruitment as well.2026 four-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr. has been making a name for himself this summer, and that has continued at the Adidas Eurocamp this year. Rippey possesses an impressive skill set for what the modern-day point guard needs to compete in today’s game. The 6-foot-2 guard has an explosive first step and excellent court vision. Against the Next Gen Select team at the Adidas Eurocamp, Rippey tallied 12 points, eight assists, four steals and a plus-27 in the game. Texas recently offered Rippey in May and will have its work cut out with schools such as Louisville, Rutgers, Villanova and more.- Tay Kinney, four-star, Newport, KY.- Deron Rippey Jr., four-star, Brooklyn, N.Y.- Cameron Lomax, three-star, Mckinney, Texas.- Dakari Spears, four-star, The Colony, Texas.- Cameron Holmes, four-star, Goodyear, Ariz.-Tajh Ariza, five-star, Playa Del Rey, Cali.- Anthony Thompson, five-star, Lebanon, Ohio.- Austin Goosby, four-star, Melissa, Texas.- Billy White, four-star, Corpus Christi, Texas.- Bo Ogden, four-star, Austin, Texas.- Sammy Jackson, three-star, Philadelphia, PA.- Christian Collins, five-star, Playa Del Rey, Calif.- Davion Adkins, four-star, Dallas, Texas.- Adonis Ratliff, four-star, White Plains, N.Y.- Toni Bryant, five-star power forward, Tampa, Florida:-Darius Ratliff, four-star, White Plains, N.Y.