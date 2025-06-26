The 2027 LSR Top 100..er... Top 50 is out! (6 bad MFs and the rest)

The LSR Top 100 is out! Click here for the list...

Ok, let's get to some notes...1. If you don't know these six names... get to knowing them. Memorize them. Gets tats. All of it. All 6 of these dudes have serious 5 star/Top national Top 25 upside. I love them all.Yup, 2 tackles, 1 DT, 1 LB and 2 DBs. It's going to be that kind of year.2. Brown is just another is a steady stream of 5 star, bad mamma jammas that the state has prodiced seemingly every year this decade. He's more Banks than Ojo from a physical build/style of play standpoint. He's fun.3. I want to say that I just fell in love with the Witten last name, but holy cow, Cooper Witten is some kind of football player. Very Drew Sanders-ish.4. It's a very good year along the offensive line. There's lots of guys I really like this early out. Not very deep along the DL. I kind of like Brayden Booth the best once we get beyond Brewster.5. I don't love the running backs, but Victor Scott might have the most upside because of his speed.6. Only one kid from the top 50 is currently committed.7. I only ranked 50 at this point instead of 100 because 100 kids this early don't totally matter. There won't be 100 that matter when they sign, but there's definitely not 100 that matter at this point.