The 3-2-1: A commitment projection (actually a couple of them), Q&A and more (via Texas Card House)

Suchomel
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Aug 10, 2001
-
- 103,692
-
- 385,170
-
- 1,000,000
-
- 51
******
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED
1. Texas is still in a strong position with KJ Edwards
When Texas went through its transition at the running backs coaching spot, Rivals100 back KJ Edwards said he’d take a wait-and-see approach and give the new coach a chance to build a relationship. Edwards has done just that, and he and new hire Chad Scott have developed a quick connection.
Scott first called Edwards nearly two weeks ago, shortly after he accepted the job at Texas. Scott told Edwards he loved his game and called him
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.