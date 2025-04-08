The 3-2-1: Five-star updates (Felix Ojo, Mark Bowman) and a top-3 player in the country for 2027 (via TCH Social)

Suchomel
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Aug 10, 2001
-
- 104,351
-
- 389,838
-
- 1,000,000
-
- 52
******
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED
1. Texas continues to set the pace for Felix Ojo
Officially, five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo is considering eight schools: Texas, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Florida and Georgia. The Mansfield Lake Ridge product is giving consideration to each of his eight finalists, but the Longhorns continue to sit in a favorable position, especially after Ojo took a multi-day visit to Texas toward the end of last week.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.