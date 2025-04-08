The 3-2-1: Five-star updates (Felix Ojo, Mark Bowman) and a top-3 player in the country for 2027 (via TCH Social)

Suchomel

Suchomel

Well-Known Member
Staff
Aug 10, 2001
104,351
389,838
1,000,000
52
1744077642769.png

******​

Felix Ojo 4.jpg

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Texas continues to set the pace for Felix Ojo

Officially, five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo is considering eight schools: Texas, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Florida and Georgia. The Mansfield Lake Ridge product is giving consideration to each of his eight finalists, but the Longhorns continue to sit in a favorable position, especially after Ojo took a multi-day visit to Texas toward the end of last week.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: dk.shep, drunkuncledave, hUTson13 and 80 others
Suchomel said:
View attachment 5772

******​

View attachment 5773

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Texas continues to set the pace for Felix Ojo

Officially, five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo is considering eight schools: Texas, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Florida and Georgia. The Mansfield Lake Ridge product is giving consideration to each of his eight finalists, but the Longhorns continue to sit in a favorable position, especially after Ojo took a multi-day visit to Texas toward the end of last week.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Like
Reactions: mlg10 and dankhorn
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Suchomel

Five-star Felix Ojo update (Sunday)

Replies
58
Views
6K
Inside the 40 Acres
HookemChargers
HookemChargers
Suchomel

Post-visit Mark Bowman update

Replies
29
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
Ketchum
Ketchum
Suchomel

The 3-2-1: Recruiting updates on big-time targets, and a 5-star prediction (via TCH Social)

Replies
26
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
Pappeaux136
P
Suchomel

Is Felix Ojo UT's top OL target in the 2026 recruiting cycle?

Replies
57
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
Mike.Tip
Mike.Tip
Suchomel

The 3-2-1: Updates on Ojo, Boobie Feaster and receiver predictions

Replies
50
Views
7K
Inside the 40 Acres
Jeff3000
J

Latest posts

Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back