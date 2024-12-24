The 3-2-1: Future Horn is a state champ; Felix Ojo update (via TCH Social)

Suchomel
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Aug 10, 2001
-
- 104,581
-
- 376,054
-
- 1,000,000
-
- 51
- TCH Social Austin is more than just poker! We will be broadcasting LIVE from TCH Social for the Texas game. Come watch the game with us on the LARGEST TV in Austin.
Join us for drinks, great food, and watching another Texas win!
Address: 13530 US-183 #100, Austin, TX 78750
- TCH Social Austin is the premier destination for poker enthusiasts in Austin, Texas, featuring up to 70 poker tables, a full-service restaurant, and bar. As the flagship location of the Texas Card House line, it is set to elevate the poker experience with outstanding promotions, tournaments, and top-tier amenities.
For more information and updates, visit texascardhouse.com.
******
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED
1. Texas signee Jonathan Cunningham is a state champion
It was a heck of a run for North Crowley this year, with an undefeated 16-0 season, a win over DeSoto in the regular season, wins over powerhouse programs Allen and Duncanville in the playoffs and then a 50-21 thumping of Austin Westlake in the state championship game on Saturday.
Texas linebacker signee Jonathan Cunningham was a big part of North Crowley’s success, and he said it feels amazing to cap off his high school career with a championship.
“It feels good. Really just with all the
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.