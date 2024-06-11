The 3-2-1: In-state OVs rave about their experiences; potential out-of-state commits; more

Cornerback Caleb Chester has never been one to hide his strong feelings towards the University of Texas. Chester raved to Orangebloods.com about his spring visit to a UT football practice and it was clear at that point that Texas would be a major contender for the Fort Bend Marshall standout. Last weekend, Chester took his Texas official visit and basically said he loved everything about the experience.
“I would probably say the highlights of the visit, one thing I really liked the most was
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.