ADVERTISEMENT

The 3-2-1: In-state OVs rave about their experiences; potential out-of-state commits; more

Suchomel

Suchomel

Well-Known Member
Staff
Aug 10, 2001
107,374
350,674
1,000,000
51
Image (21).jpg

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Texas is the outright leader for Caleb Chester

Cornerback Caleb Chester has never been one to hide his strong feelings towards the University of Texas. Chester raved to Orangebloods.com about his spring visit to a UT football practice and it was clear at that point that Texas would be a major contender for the Fort Bend Marshall standout. Last weekend, Chester took his Texas official visit and basically said he loved everything about the experience.

“I would probably say the highlights of the visit, one thing I really liked the most was

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: Weejun, slimibkt, THETexasFan and 29 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Suchomel

Official visit weekend thread

Replies
109
Views
9K
Inside the 40 Acres
Suchomel
Suchomel
Suchomel
  • Sticky

Texas stands at the top for Caleb Chester

Replies
34
Views
2K
Inside the 40 Acres
Ketchum
Ketchum
Ketchum
  • Sticky

Tanook Hines post-visit update

Replies
25
Views
3K
Inside the 40 Acres
Chappy Sinclair
Chappy Sinclair
Suchomel

The 3-2-1: Reevaluating my FutureCast picks, incoming freshmen updates, a crazy busy June and another Suchomel kid is set to graduate

Replies
92
Views
10K
Inside the 40 Acres
TexasRads1
T
Suchomel

The 3-2-1: New 2025 DB target talks UT offer: 2026 QB recruiting updates; more

Replies
40
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
aarontxex
A
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today