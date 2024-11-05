The 3-2-1: Interesting weekend for OL recruiting; Jakoby Dixon update; surprising SEC thoughts

Suchomel

Suchomel

Well-Known Member
Staff
Aug 10, 2001
103,724
365,497
1,000,000
51
TCH social.jpg


Prepare for an unparalleled poker experience as TCH Social, the premier edition of the renowned Texas Card House poker clubs, has officially opened its doors. TCH Social Austin, the flagship location of this esteemed line, sets a new standard for poker venues across Texas.

TCH Social Austin is the premier destination for poker enthusiasts in Austin, Texas, featuring up to 70 poker tables, a full-service restaurant, and bar. As the flagship location of the Texas Card House line, it is set to elevate the poker experience with outstanding promotions, tournaments, and top-tier amenities.

For more information and updates, visit texascardhouse.com.

******​

1730777209989.png

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. It was an interesting weekend for offensive line recruiting

For the last two-and-a-half months, it’s been pretty quiet for the Longhorns as it relates to offensive line recruiting. Kyle Flood has his five-man class locked in and there’s been little to no drama with any of those players currently committed, nor with players committed elsewhere that Texas had previously recruited.

That changed a bit last week, with Steve Sarkisian making his way to Lewisville to check on 5-star Oklahoma commitment Michael Fasusi, and current Texas O-line commitment Nick Brooks taking an unofficial visit to Auburn to watch the Tigers host (and lose to) Vanderbilt.

With Fasusi,

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Drake224, blaserboy and Bop18
Suchomel said:
TCH social.jpg


Prepare for an unparalleled poker experience as TCH Social, the premier edition of the renowned Texas Card House poker clubs, has officially opened its doors. TCH Social Austin, the flagship location of this esteemed line, sets a new standard for poker venues across Texas.

TCH Social Austin is the premier destination for poker enthusiasts in Austin, Texas, featuring up to 70 poker tables, a full-service restaurant, and bar. As the flagship location of the Texas Card House line, it is set to elevate the poker experience with outstanding promotions, tournaments, and top-tier amenities.

For more information and updates, visit texascardhouse.com.

******​

View attachment 5500

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. It was an interesting weekend for offensive line recruiting

For the last two-and-a-half months, it’s been pretty quiet for the Longhorns as it relates to offensive line recruiting. Kyle Flood has his five-man class locked in and there’s been little to no drama with any of those players currently committed, nor with players committed elsewhere that Texas had previously recruited.

That changed a bit last week, with Steve Sarkisian making his way to Lewisville to check on 5-star Oklahoma commitment Michael Fasusi, and current Texas O-line commitment Nick Brooks taking an unofficial visit to Auburn to watch the Tigers host (and lose to) Vanderbilt.

With Fasusi,

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Suchomel

The 3-2-1: The Texas/Texas A&M game just got more interesting from a recruiting perspective; 5-star updates (including Boobie Feaster!)

Replies
146
Views
7K
Inside the 40 Acres
MB-HORNS
MB-HORNS
Suchomel

The 3-2-1: Is Joseph Mbatchou destined to be a Horn? How about Javian Osborne? What I know about the message board this week

Replies
29
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
Suchomel
Suchomel
Suchomel

The 3-2-1: Malcolm Simpson visit update; potential 5-star LB talks Texas visit; weekend recruiting stories to follow

Replies
58
Views
7K
Inside the 40 Acres
mardoc20
M
Ketchum

Covert Thoughts: No.2 vs. No.3 at the end of the season for everything?

Replies
62
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
Bluehorn82
B
Suchomel

The 3-2-1: Rest of class predictions; DB recruiting options; OU, A&M score predictions; my son the chameleon

Replies
78
Views
8K
Inside the 40 Acres
Hoodys Subs Zilker Trains
Hoodys Subs Zilker Trains

Latest posts

Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back