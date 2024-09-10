The 3-2-1: Myron Charles talks decision; more FSU flips?: Texas on another level than OU and A&M

Suchomel

Suchomel

Well-Known Member
Staff
Aug 10, 2001
102,871
356,935
1,000,000
51
TCH social.jpg

Prepare for an unparalleled poker experience as TCH Social, the premier edition of the renowned Texas Card House poker clubs, has officially opened its doors. TCH Social Austin, the flagship location of this esteemed line, sets a new standard for poker venues across Texas.

TCH Social Austin is the premier destination for poker enthusiasts in Austin, Texas, featuring up to 70 poker tables, a full-service restaurant, and bar. As the flagship location of the Texas Card House line, it is set to elevate the poker experience with outstanding promotions, tournaments, and top-tier amenities.

For more information and updates, visit texascardhouse.com.

******​

1725974042242.png

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Myron Charles’ commitment wasn’t from out of the blue

When Myron Charles announced on Saturday afternoon, shortly after the conclusion of the Longhorns’ thrashing of Michigan, that he had flipped his commitment from Florida State to Texas, it felt like it was a bit of a random announcement that came out of nowhere. It turns out, Charles had a plan all along.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
  • Love
  • Wow
Reactions: txav8er, BigBrotherJake, IngerBall and 117 others
Suchomel said:
View attachment 5371

Prepare for an unparalleled poker experience as TCH Social, the premier edition of the renowned Texas Card House poker clubs, has officially opened its doors. TCH Social Austin, the flagship location of this esteemed line, sets a new standard for poker venues across Texas.

TCH Social Austin is the premier destination for poker enthusiasts in Austin, Texas, featuring up to 70 poker tables, a full-service restaurant, and bar. As the flagship location of the Texas Card House line, it is set to elevate the poker experience with outstanding promotions, tournaments, and top-tier amenities.

For more information and updates, visit texascardhouse.com.

******​

View attachment 5374

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Myron Charles’ commitment wasn’t from out of the blue

When Myron Charles announced on Saturday afternoon, shortly after the conclusion of the Longhorns’ thrashing of Michigan, that he had flipped his commitment from Florida State to Texas, it felt like it was a bit of a random announcement that came out of nowhere. It turns out, Charles had a plan all along.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Like
Reactions: marinehorn and ARD438
Suchomel said:
View attachment 5371

Prepare for an unparalleled poker experience as TCH Social, the premier edition of the renowned Texas Card House poker clubs, has officially opened its doors. TCH Social Austin, the flagship location of this esteemed line, sets a new standard for poker venues across Texas.

TCH Social Austin is the premier destination for poker enthusiasts in Austin, Texas, featuring up to 70 poker tables, a full-service restaurant, and bar. As the flagship location of the Texas Card House line, it is set to elevate the poker experience with outstanding promotions, tournaments, and top-tier amenities.

For more information and updates, visit texascardhouse.com.

******​

View attachment 5374

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Myron Charles’ commitment wasn’t from out of the blue

When Myron Charles announced on Saturday afternoon, shortly after the conclusion of the Longhorns’ thrashing of Michigan, that he had flipped his commitment from Florida State to Texas, it felt like it was a bit of a random announcement that came out of nowhere. It turns out, Charles had a plan all along.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: whitenoize, marinehorn, J D and 2 others
Suchomel said:
View attachment 5371

Prepare for an unparalleled poker experience as TCH Social, the premier edition of the renowned Texas Card House poker clubs, has officially opened its doors. TCH Social Austin, the flagship location of this esteemed line, sets a new standard for poker venues across Texas.

TCH Social Austin is the premier destination for poker enthusiasts in Austin, Texas, featuring up to 70 poker tables, a full-service restaurant, and bar. As the flagship location of the Texas Card House line, it is set to elevate the poker experience with outstanding promotions, tournaments, and top-tier amenities.

For more information and updates, visit texascardhouse.com.

******​

View attachment 5374

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Myron Charles’ commitment wasn’t from out of the blue

When Myron Charles announced on Saturday afternoon, shortly after the conclusion of the Longhorns’ thrashing of Michigan, that he had flipped his commitment from Florida State to Texas, it felt like it was a bit of a random announcement that came out of nowhere. It turns out, Charles had a plan all along.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
Suchomel said:
View attachment 5371

Prepare for an unparalleled poker experience as TCH Social, the premier edition of the renowned Texas Card House poker clubs, has officially opened its doors. TCH Social Austin, the flagship location of this esteemed line, sets a new standard for poker venues across Texas.

TCH Social Austin is the premier destination for poker enthusiasts in Austin, Texas, featuring up to 70 poker tables, a full-service restaurant, and bar. As the flagship location of the Texas Card House line, it is set to elevate the poker experience with outstanding promotions, tournaments, and top-tier amenities.

For more information and updates, visit texascardhouse.com.

******​

View attachment 5374

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Myron Charles’ commitment wasn’t from out of the blue

When Myron Charles announced on Saturday afternoon, shortly after the conclusion of the Longhorns’ thrashing of Michigan, that he had flipped his commitment from Florida State to Texas, it felt like it was a bit of a random announcement that came out of nowhere. It turns out, Charles had a plan all along.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
Last edited:
Suchomel said:
View attachment 5371

Prepare for an unparalleled poker experience as TCH Social, the premier edition of the renowned Texas Card House poker clubs, has officially opened its doors. TCH Social Austin, the flagship location of this esteemed line, sets a new standard for poker venues across Texas.

TCH Social Austin is the premier destination for poker enthusiasts in Austin, Texas, featuring up to 70 poker tables, a full-service restaurant, and bar. As the flagship location of the Texas Card House line, it is set to elevate the poker experience with outstanding promotions, tournaments, and top-tier amenities.

For more information and updates, visit texascardhouse.com.

******​

View attachment 5374

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Myron Charles’ commitment wasn’t from out of the blue

When Myron Charles announced on Saturday afternoon, shortly after the conclusion of the Longhorns’ thrashing of Michigan, that he had flipped his commitment from Florida State to Texas, it felt like it was a bit of a random announcement that came out of nowhere. It turns out, Charles had a plan all along.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Like
Reactions: ARD438
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Suchomel

Breaking - Myron Charles has flipped his commitment to Texas

Replies
80
Views
8K
Inside the 40 Acres
Jerome in the House
Jerome in the House
Suchomel

The 3-2-1: Jonah Williams talks decision; DL recruiting options; Jaime French update; perfect class finish (via TCH Social Austin)

Replies
68
Views
7K
Inside the 40 Acres
Nobisfan
N
Suchomel

The 3-2-1: Bo Barnes talks Oregon visit; Baylor commit talks UT visit; what a weekend for Texas fans; more

Replies
36
Views
7K
Inside the 40 Acres
percywhit1
percywhit1
Suchomel

The 3-2-1 - Time to put in some FutureCast predictions!

Replies
120
Views
9K
Inside the 40 Acres
Suchomel
Suchomel
U

A little info--

Replies
30
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
HornHammer
HornHammer

Latest posts

Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back