The 3-2-1: New 2026 targets continue to emerge and set visits (via Hijack Poker)

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED
1. New OL offer Aaron Thomas quickly set up a Texas visit
Usually, when a college extends a scholarship offer to a prospect, and that player immediately turns around and sets up a visit to go see that school, it’s a pretty good sign. We’ve seen it happen before in this cycle with cornerback Samari Matthews, and it has happened again with offensive lineman Aaron Thomas.
