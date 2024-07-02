ADVERTISEMENT

The 3-2-1: New commit update; Michael Terry speaks; 5-star underclassmen; more

Suchomel

Suchomel

Well-Known Member
Staff
Aug 10, 2001
101,638
347,668
1,000,000
51
1719928171366.png

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. New Texas commitment Chris Stewart knew for a while he’d probably wind up at UT

2026 wide receiver Chris Stewart pulled a bit of a surprise last week when he announced on Tuesday night that he had committed to Texas. The decision to become a Longhorn wasn’t necessarily a surprise, but the timing seemed to come out of the blue.

A bit of backstory …

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
  • Love
  • Wow
Reactions: texasfight11, East Mall, THETexasFan and 52 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Suchomel

Some quick-hitter thoughts on UT targets at the Rivals Five-Star

Replies
31
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
Ketchum
Ketchum
Suchomel

Potential 5-star safety Zelus Hicks enjoys Texas camp visit

Replies
14
Views
2K
Inside the 40 Acres
TexSoul
TexSoul
Suchomel

Texas in good standing with Rivals250 WR Chris Stewart

Replies
7
Views
1K
Inside the 40 Acres
longhornlm
longhornlm
Suchomel

Notes from Rivals Five-Star check-in (Texas trending up with elite S, down with elite LB?)

Replies
98
Views
7K
Inside the 40 Acres
Ketchum
Ketchum
Suchomel

The 3-2-1: New 2025 DB target talks UT offer: 2026 QB recruiting updates; more

Replies
40
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
aarontxex
A
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back