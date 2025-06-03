ADVERTISEMENT

The 3-2-1: New TE offer has an intriguing background; 5-star 2027 update; more

Suchomel

Suchomel

Well-Known Member
Staff
Aug 10, 2001
105,388
396,443
1,000,000
52
1748919230318.png

******​

Kaewe Browne 1.jpg

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. New tight end Keawe Browne is an interesting find by Jeff Banks

On Saturday, Texas put an offer on the table for tight end Keawe Browne, whose stock has been on a big uptick this spring. In the month of May, the Corona (CA) Centennial product has added offers at a dizzying pace, with programs like Texas, USC, BYU, Arizona, Oregon State, Cal and Boise State all jumping into the race. The Longhorns are the newest team to offer, and Browne told Orangebloods that Texas immediately becomes a contender.

“It means

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
  • Love
  • Wow
Reactions: Duanej6, therustler42, AmistadHorn and 39 others
Suchomel said:
View attachment 5855

******​

View attachment 5856

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. New tight end Keawe Browne is an interesting find by Jeff Banks

On Saturday, Texas put an offer on the table for tight end Keawe Browne, whose stock has been on a big uptick this spring. In the month of May, the Corona (CA) Centennial product has added offers at a dizzying pace, with programs like Texas, USC, BYU, Arizona, Oregon State, Cal and Boise State all jumping into the race. The Longhorns are the newest team to offer, and Browne told Orangebloods that Texas immediately becomes a contender.

“It means

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Suchomel

The 2027 Rivals250 has been updated ... lots of movement

Replies
17
Views
3K
Inside the 40 Acres
RLong68
RLong68
Suchomel

The 3-2-1: Is Texas a bigger threat with likely 5-star Lamar Brown than people realize? Sure seems like it

Replies
51
Views
8K
Inside the 40 Acres
pied
pied
Suchomel

The 3-2-1: Five-star updates (Felix Ojo, Mark Bowman) and a top-3 player in the country for 2027 (via TCH Social)

Replies
54
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
Ketchum
Ketchum
Suchomel

The 3-2-1: New 2026 targets continue to emerge and set visits (via Hijack Poker)

Replies
19
Views
6K
Inside the 40 Acres
Mike.Tip
Mike.Tip
Suchomel

The 3-2-1: Texas making a move with new targets; Texas did steal one with new EDGE coach LaAllan Clark

Replies
19
Views
7K
Inside the 40 Acres
Ketchum
Ketchum
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back