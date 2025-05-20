The 3-2-1: Texas making a move with new targets; Texas did steal one with new EDGE coach LaAllan Clark

Suchomel
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED
1. Texas is officially in play for Landon Barnes
Duncanville edge defender Landon Barnes is a fairly recent offer for the Longhorns, with Texas extending its offer in late April. On Sunday, Barnes made his way to Austin for an unofficial visit – his first-ever trip to the 40 Acres – and he came away impressed.
“I liked it. They came in and showed love to me,” Barnes said. “I met the head coach, the D-coordinator. They were showing me the facilities, showing me love.
“What stood out
