The 3-2-1: Updates from key visitors from the MSU game; the UGA visitor list is huge; flip prediction (via TCH Social Austin)

Suchomel

Suchomel

Well-Known Member
Staff
Aug 10, 2001
103,239
361,435
1,000,000
51
TCH social.jpg


Prepare for an unparalleled poker experience as TCH Social, the premier edition of the renowned Texas Card House poker clubs, has officially opened its doors. TCH Social Austin, the flagship location of this esteemed line, sets a new standard for poker venues across Texas.

TCH Social Austin is the premier destination for poker enthusiasts in Austin, Texas, featuring up to 70 poker tables, a full-service restaurant, and bar. As the flagship location of the Texas Card House line, it is set to elevate the poker experience with outstanding promotions, tournaments, and top-tier amenities.

For more information and updates, visit texascardhouse.com.

******​

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. KJ Ford enjoyed his visit for the Texas game on Saturday

Defensive end KJ Ford was one of the bigger names at last weekend’s Texas game, and the Duncanville standout said he loved the entire experience, including the play of the UT defense.

“It was a good experience getting to see

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: Txfan512, pack9805, T-Sipper 1972 and 57 others
Suchomel said:
TCH social.jpg


Prepare for an unparalleled poker experience as TCH Social, the premier edition of the renowned Texas Card House poker clubs, has officially opened its doors. TCH Social Austin, the flagship location of this esteemed line, sets a new standard for poker venues across Texas.

TCH Social Austin is the premier destination for poker enthusiasts in Austin, Texas, featuring up to 70 poker tables, a full-service restaurant, and bar. As the flagship location of the Texas Card House line, it is set to elevate the poker experience with outstanding promotions, tournaments, and top-tier amenities.

For more information and updates, visit texascardhouse.com.

******​

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. KJ Ford enjoyed his visit for the Texas game on Saturday

Defensive end KJ Ford was one of the bigger names at last weekend’s Texas game, and the Duncanville standout said he loved the entire experience, including the play of the UT defense.

“It was a good experience getting to see

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Suchomel

The 3-2-1: Malcolm Simpson visit update; potential 5-star LB talks Texas visit; weekend recruiting stories to follow

Replies
58
Views
7K
Inside the 40 Acres
mardoc20
M
Suchomel

The 3-2-1: Jonah Williams talks decision; DL recruiting options; Jaime French update; perfect class finish (via TCH Social Austin)

Replies
68
Views
7K
Inside the 40 Acres
Nobisfan
N
Suchomel

The 3-2-1: Myron Charles talks decision; more FSU flips?: Texas on another level than OU and A&M

Replies
53
Views
7K
Inside the 40 Acres
Suchomel
Suchomel
Suchomel

The 3-2-1: Raja Bell talks about his son, UT QB commit Dia Bell; Suchomel girls go footballin'; Michael Terry update

Replies
73
Views
8K
Inside the 40 Acres
Hornfan1954
H
Suchomel

The 3-2-1: Bo Barnes talks Oregon visit; Baylor commit talks UT visit; what a weekend for Texas fans; more

Replies
37
Views
7K
Inside the 40 Acres
Cattleman57
Cattleman57

Latest posts

Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back