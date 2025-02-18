The 3-2-1: Updates on Ojo, Boobie Feaster and receiver predictions

Suchomel
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Aug 10, 2001
-
- 105,369
-
- 383,183
-
- 1,000,000
-
- 51
******
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED
1. Felix Ojo backed up his lofty ranking at the Under Armour Next camp in Dallas
Mansfield Lake Ridge offensive tackle Felix Ojo came into last weekend’s Under Armour Camp as the No. 3-ranked player in the state of Texas and the nation’s No. 4-ranked offensive tackle prospect. The 6-7, 279-pound Ojo lived up to the expectations with a near-flawless performance at Sunday’s camp, winning
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.