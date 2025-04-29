The 3-2-1: Updates on several big-time visitors from last week; Will Texas take a kicker? A D-line haul of all OOS prospects?

Suchomel
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED
1. Texas impressed OL Zaden Krempin on his multi-day visit last week
Prosper offensive lineman Zaden Krempin is no stranger to the UT campus, having visited Texas on multiple times already. In fact, it’s been a very busy spring for Krempin, with the Rivals250 standout taking multi-day visits to places like Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, Ohio State and LSU.
After having to cancel a previously scheduled stop in Austin due to track and field commitments, Krempin was able to make his way to the Forty Acres from Tuesday to Thursday of last week. On this visit, he got a chance to get a true feel of what it’s like to be a student athlete at the University of Texas, and Krempin said he loved everything about the experience.
