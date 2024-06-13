The Buzz: Is Texas underrated at DT going into 2024?

Ol' "cockamamie" Pro Football Focus led me right down a rabbit's hole this weekend.I'm sure some of you came across this piece of news earlier in the week, but PFF has senior Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins listed as the No.3 returning defensive tackle in the SEC based on its rankings from the 2023 season.I don't know about the rest of you, but my first reaction was, "No.3? Get the hell out of here."Yet, I found myself wondering, "Am I underestimating Alfred? Is my own confirmation bias keeping my eyes closed on Collins? Gave I seen so much of Collins that I'm punishing him for the sheer amount of info I know of him vs. less information I know on some of his peers?Believe me, I gave strong consideration to the idea that PFF is right and I'm wrong... I really did.My biggest takeaway after spending a few hours inspecting things was that PFF's top 10 list was pretty cockamamie. It doesn't include Walter Nolan, who might be a first round pick in the 2025 Draft. It includes Georgia's second-best interior defensive lineman, but not the player (Nazir Stackhouse) that earned All-SEC honors and is probably the second-best NFL prospect at the position going into next year's Draft. It didn't include either of Alabama's returning starting defensive tackles. It also doesn't include Damonic Williams, who might be earning a million from Oklahoma.Your SEC defensive tackles list is going to be garbage if it doesn't have Nolan or Stackhouse on it, especially in favor of a number of part-time players who don't warrant being mentioned in the same sentence with them.Yet, the PFF list did inspire the homework that had me come away with several big takeaways related to the conversation that are worthy of being discussed today.1. The SEC isn't really loaded at defensive tackle this season. Once you get beyond Stackhouse, Nolan and Kentucky's Deone Walker, it's hard to make a case that anyone else in the league is definitely better than Collins. I'll show you the breakdown in a few moments.2. The Longhorns might not have an elite set of defensive tackles, but neither does anyone else in the SEC. Georgia, Kentucky and Ole Miss have excellent DT1s, but the rest of the players in those school's rotations are ok, but nothing to be green with envy over.That last point feels like an important piece of context to remember when we have a discussion about the current interior defensive linemen that the Longhorns will go into the season with. Whatever this group is or isn't, it's not a group that I would willingly trade for almost anyone else's group in the conference.Yes, with Georgia. Maybe a yes with Kentucky just because Walker really is pretty damn good. Maybe a yes with Ole Miss just to have the talent of Nolan on your side. Hell, maybe even yes with a Texas A&M group that goes four-deep in players with the likes of Shemar Turner, Albert Regis, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and former five-star D.J. Hicks.But, that's probably it.Anyway, here's a look at the players on PFF's list and a few they left out.1. Joey Slackman (Florida - 90.5 PFF grade)2023 Ivy League Defensive Player of the League. Finished with 12.0 tackles for loss, ranked first on the team and second among Ivy League defenders. Also recorded 50 tackles and 4 sacks. His 90.5 grade ranked third in all of college football behind Byron Murphy and T'Vondre Sweast.2. Deone Walker (Kentucky - 80.6 PFF grade)Earned first-team All-SEC honors as a sophomore in 2023. Despite battling frequent double teams, led the team in tackles for loss (12.5), ranked 8th in the SEC in sacks (7.5) and QB hurries (8) in 2023.3. Alfred Collins (Texas - 79.9 PFF grade)Started in 6 of 14 games last season, earning honorable mention All-Big 12 honors, while recording 22 tackles (12 solo), 2 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.4. Tonka Hemingway (South Carolina - PFF 79.7 grade)Started 5 of 12 games last season and recorded 32 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sack. Has started 17 career games. One of 10 Power 5 defensive tackles who scored 75.0 against the run and as a pass rusher.5. Warren Brinson (Georgia - PFF 79.1 grade)Started 4 of 13 games in 2023, totaling 21 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.6. Akelo Stone (Ole Miss - 77.2 PFF grade)A transfer from Georgia Tech who played in 12 games last season and finished with 27 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and 4 quarterback hits.7. Da'jon Terry (Oklahoma - PFF 76.9)A transfer from Kansas who started 4 of 13 games in 2023 and finished with 18 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and a sack. His best game was against Texas (1.5 tackles for loss and a sack).8. Eric Gregory (Arkansas - 74.7 PFF grade)Has 32 career starts, including 12 in 2023, while recordng 16 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack in his 5th season.9. Sterling Webb (Missouri - PFF 74.5 grade)Earnest 1st-team All-Conference USA honors as a sophomore for New Mexico State during the 2023 season, which included 30 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.10. Jayson Jones (Auburn - 74.3 PFF grade)A two-year starter for the Tigers following a transfer from Oregon, Jones recorded 20 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.Walter Nolan (Ole Miss - 72.5 PFF grade)Started 10 of 12 games as a sophomore in the 2023 season, finishing with 37 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4 sacksNazir Stackhouse (Georgia - 70.5 PFF grade)An All-SEC Second team player in 2023 by the AP and the Coaches. Finished with 24 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.Tim Smith (Alabama - 67.4 PFF grade)Started 10 of 14 games for the Tide, finishing with 31 tackles and 2 sacks.Tim Keenan III (Alabama - 71.3 PFF grade)Started every game at nose-tackle for the Tide and finished with 38 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack.Shemar Turner (Texas A&M - 76.6 PFF Grade)Started all 12 games he played in, finishing the season third on the team with 10.5 tackles for loss and second with 6.0 sacks