The Friday Refresh - Five new commitments and some official visitor shake-ups

NEW COMMITMENTS


The big fella announced his commitment on the mic during karaoke night.


My favorite quote from Sunday. We asked Collett where things stood after his visit, he nonchalantly said “Oh yeah, I just committed.”


The biggest surprise commitment from last weekend’s visitors.


He committed on Monday, but this dude’s smile on Sunday was a dead giveaway that he would be committing to Texas.


Take that, Dabo!

MIDWEEK VISITOR


Pensacola (FL) Catholic product Trenton Henderson was in Austin on Wednesday for an unofficial visit.

NEW OFFERS




OU and A&M … You hate to see it


5-star offensive lineman Felix Ojo has cancelled his Oklahoma visit that was scheduled for June 20.


Texas is trending up with Jamarion Carlton after his OV last weekend. He canceled his Texas A&M visit that was scheduled for this week.

Oh yeah, there was also this little development …



OFF THE BOARD


Sameulu Utu was scheduled to visit Texas this month, but he went ahead and committed to Alabama. The good news … Texas has plenty of OL options.


LB Talanoa Ili announced that he’s down to USC and UCLA, and he’s canceled his Texas visit.


He was scheduled to visit Texas this weekend but that’s no longer happening. Probably a mutual decision.


Same story as Tieson Ejiawoko.


He’s likely heading to Wisconsin, but he’ll visit Georgia Tech this weekend instead of a previously scheduled trip to UT.
 
