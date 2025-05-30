ADVERTISEMENT

The Friday Refresh: Interesting new offers, a 5-star decommitment and commitment dates getting locked in

NEW OFFER


Texas put an offer out to kicker Jake Collett, and he quickly set up an official visit to check out the Horns next weekend. This one is trending well for Texas.



In one of the more interesting offers of late, Texas offered this 2025 kicker/punter, who actually just committed to Louisiana Tech. If I’m reading this one correctly, he could commit to Texas, enroll this summer and be part of the team next fall.

***


Jamarion Carlton set a commitment date for July 10. Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Baylor and LSU are all involved.

***


Offensive lineman Malakai Lee dropped a top four of Michigan, Texas, Georgia and Alabama.

***


Five-star DE Richie Wesley announced that he’ll take four official visits, with stops planned to Oregon, Texas, Ohio State and Texas A&M. Later in the week, he would wind up decommitting from Oregon. As a reminder, Wesley and Dan Lanning celebrated Wesley’s Oregon commitment with the below video, less than three weeks before Wesley decommitted.



***


Former USC commitment Xavier Griffin announces a commitment date of June 29. He’ll take OVs to Texas, Alabama, Florida State and Ohio State before deciding.

***


JaReylan McCoy sets a commitment date of July 1. Texas, Florida and LSU are the three finalists.

***


Texas wide receiver commitment Chris Stewart was originally scheduled to take a Miami OV this weekend, but he tells OB he’s no longer taking that trip.
 
Latest posts

