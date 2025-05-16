The Friday Refresh - It was a pretty active week on the recruiting front

Texas made a strong move with cornerback Hayward Howard when he visited in April and the New Orleans product shut things down with a commitment on Friday of last week.Big pick-up for Texas here, with Willis ATH Jeremaine Bishop announcing his commitment on Wednesday. Bishop is one of the more dynamic playmakers in the state, if not the country.***Rivals100 LB Xavier Griffin decommitted from USC and immediately set up four official visits, including a stop in Austin. OB likes where Texas stands in this recruitment and I’ve entered a FutureCast prediction in favor of the Longhorns***.This one has run a bit hot and cold between Carlton and Texas but LaAllan Clark has things on an uptick. Carlton is now scheduled to take a Texas official visit the weekend of June 6.***This one didn’t really involve Texas, but it’s always worth a mention when the No. 1 player in the country makes a commitment. Cantwell appeared headed to Georgia but had a last minute change of heart and sided with Miami.***Then there was this commitment announcement from last Saturday (of note … he’s still expected to visit Texas) …Texas wasn’t a huge player in this one, but there was a time when the Longhorns were making Scott a priority. He committed to USC last weekend.***There was a time when USC was thought to be UT’s primary competition for both of these guys, but both players told OB this week they’re no longer considering the Trojans.***Texas is in the top six for DE Valdin Sone, but we don’t see this one going UT’s way.***This one is a little more interesting. Penn State is the odds-on favorite but Texas might be running a close second.***This is one we talked about in the 3-2-1, but Texas is suddenly trending up with OT Aaron Thomas.***Texas put an offer on the table for 2026 punter Mikey Bukauskas, who will take a UT official visit on June 6. I don’t look for him to come out of that weekend uncommitted.Texas offered this Louisville commitment and we’re expecting him to set up a UT official visit soon.His brother committed to OU the day after Texas offered, and we expect Beau to follow.A new 2026 TE prospect, Sullivan told OB he’d like to get down to Austin for a visit so don’t be surprised if the staff sets something up for June.This dynamic receiver out of Waxahachie picked up a Texas offer. Is it too late or do the Horns have a chance with the former USC commitment? We’re still kicking the tires on this one.