ADVERTISEMENT

The Friday Refresh: New offers, and top targets trimming their lists

You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Suchomel

The Friday Refresh: Interesting new offers, a 5-star decommitment and commitment dates getting locked in

Replies
26
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
P Brady
P
Suchomel

The Friday Refresh - New commitment, big OV gets added and plenty of movement with top UT targets

Replies
20
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
Ketchum
Ketchum
Suchomel

The Friday Refresh - It was a pretty active week on the recruiting front

Replies
13
Views
3K
Inside the 40 Acres
Suchomel
Suchomel
Suchomel

The Friday Refresh - New commitments, and a BUNCH of new offers

Replies
5
Views
2K
Inside the 40 Acres
Shokeen
Shokeen
Suchomel

The Friday Refresh - Some interesting new offers, and a couple of upcoming decisions

Replies
26
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
Jim DeLoach
Jim DeLoach
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back