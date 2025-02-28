The Friday Refresh - New offers, new OVs and other recruiting notes from the week

Suchomel
We’re still in a dead period, but there was plenty of recruiting action this week in the way of new scholarship offers and official visits being set up. Let’s take a look …
New offers
Texas just offered him this week and he quickly set up a UT official visit for June 13.
With it being a down year in-state at tight end, Jeff Banks continues to look national.
Banks wasn’t just hunting for 2026 guys this week as he put out some 2027 offers as well.
One of the country’s top overall prospects in the 2027 class.
******
Felix Ojo sets up five OVs
We’ve known for a while that potential 5-star tackle Felix Ojo will be taking a Texas official visit in June – that trip was scheduled during his junior day visit last month – but Ojo has locked in four other visits.
Ole Miss: April 18
Ohio State: May 30
Michigan: June 6
Texas: June 13
Oklahoma: June 20
Ohio State is a arguably Texas’ biggest threat in this one, but we continue to like UT’s position heading into the spring.
******
Tico Crittendon isn’t a guy that’s received a lot of mentions when discussing Texas recruiting, but that’s about to change as the Longhorns are now one of four visits that the big fella has lined up to SEC programs.
******
Speaking of big fellas and official visits … the UT visit has been known for a while but defensive tackle Dylan Berymon has filled out his OV schedule. With Bo Davis leaving LSU, this one suddenly looks pretty good for Texas and Kenny Baker.
******
Offensive lineman Nic Robertson is a prospect that I have a Texas FutureCast pick in for, and the Klein product told OB this week he has the following official visits locked in …
TCU - May 23
Houston - June 5
Texas A&M - June 13
Texas - June 20
******
Jermaine Bishop, who was in Austin for UT’s junior day last month, tells OB he has the following official visits locked in …
USC - June 6
Houston - June 13
Texas - June 20
******
Continuing with the official visit updates, top WR target Jabari Mack told us this week that his official visit schedule is as follows …
Ohio State - May 30
Texas A&M - June 5
Texas - June 13
LSU - June 20
LSU would seem to be a major threat in this one, but Mack told OB recently that it’s actually Texas and Texas A&M leading the pack as we head into the spring.
******
The fairly recent kicker offer has locked in his Texas visit. Of note, he’s also slotted to take an official to South Florida, where his brother currently plays, the weekend after the Texas visit.
******
Boobie!!!! This isn’t exactly new news, but it’s worth repeating. We’ve been reporting for a couple of weeks that Texas had fallen back a bit with Feaster, and he confirmed that reporting when he came out with four official visits that didn’t include a stop in Austin. Texas will host him in late March for a spring practice. Can UT get him to shuffle his visit schedule and add Texas for one of those June weekends? We’ll see.
******
Texas quarterback commitment Dia Bell is still deciding if he’ll visit on June 13 or June 20. It basically comes down to whatever weekend the UT staff thinks Bell can have the most influence on other prospects.
"He's committed to doing whatever is best for recruiting purposes," his father Raja Bell said.
******
Busy visit schedule for Zaden Krempin, who is definitely doing his due diligence. Texas is in a good spot with Krempin, but at some point the tackle numbers could get pretty tight with the Longhorns also in a strong spot for guys like Felix Ojo and John Turntine (plus already having a commitment from Max Wright).
******
Speaking of Turntine, he doesn’t have a date locked in yet but he’ll be at a Texas spring practice in either late March or early April.
