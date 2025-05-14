ADVERTISEMENT

The OB Rumor Mill - Big changes for top DT target and news on recent 2026 offers

Suchomel

Suchomel

52

There was a time when this one looked like a Texas-USC battle, but that’s no longer the case. USC is out. Texas A&M is out. Mississippi State is in. SMU is in. With USC no longer under consideration, that would seem to bode well for Texas but it’s actually Purdue that is making moves after Berymon took an OV there last weekend. Texas has visited him twice this spring and will be back on Friday for his spring game. His Texas OV has been moved to June 6. Look for the Longhorns to make a strong move after that visit.

