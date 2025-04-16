The OB Rumor Mill - Texas surging with new OOS target?

The Texas visit last weekend really moved the needle with not only Turntine, but with his family. Turntine knows what Texas has to offer in terms of football and academics, but last weekend’s visit was more about connecting with coaches on a personal level and we hear Texas did a great job with that. Immediately following the Texas visit, Turntine and his family went to see his siblings, who are also students in Austin, and that convenience could help Texas in a close race with Texas A&M and Michigan.Officially, Chace Calicut continues to evaluate a handful of schools, with official visits set up to Texas, Michigan, Ole Miss and Washington. A recent trip to Ann Arbor had Michigan creating some buzz, but OB continues to hear that it’s the Longhorns that are the clear leader for the Rivals100 member.At a school like Texas, sometimes it takes only one visit for the Longhorns to really make a move. That’s exactly what happened with Dre Quinn, who took his first ever Texas visit on Saturday and it was enough to move the Longhorns into his top three. He set up a return for an official visit in June and loved what UT had to offer with football, with academics and with the city of Austin.What Yaheim Riley showed up at Texas for a visit on Saturday, he went to the top of the list for a possible commitment. While a commit didn’t happen, Riley would wind up decommitting from Houston less than 24 hours after leaving the UT campus. He’ll still take a Houston OV, but this one doesn’t seem too hard to figure out.Boobie Feaster will return to College Station this week for his third visit to A&M in the span of one month. There was some Texas buzz after Feaster visited UT in late March and there’s still a somewhat slight chance that Feaster will hit UT for an official visit, but this one is mostly down to LSU and Texas A&M and the Aggies have closed what was a sizeable gap early in the spring.OB doesn’t expect Texas to flip USC linebacker commitment Xavier Griffin, despite his visit to Texas last weekend. Griffin gave the visit positive reviews, but maintains he’s locked in with USC and he was even seen trying to sneak in the USC hand sign when taking a picture with Texas assistant LaAllan Clark.It’s very early for 2027 offensive lineman Brian Swanson, but this one could be shaping up to be a three-team race between Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.When Nic Robertson committed to Texas in late March, he said he was pretty much going to shut his recruitment down. That hasn’t stopped other schools from calling and Robertson isn’t turning those calls away, but it doesn’t feel like Texas has anything to be worried about unless there’s some major unexpected shake-up in Austin down the road.Things have kind of faded between Texas and Jamarion Carlton over the past couple of months. Carlton did make it to Austin on Saturday for a visit, but with three June official visits already set for Texas A&M, Baylor and SMU, there would have to be some reshuffling of his schedule for this one to work and for the Longhorns to get an official visit.