The Rankings: Key Texas commits/targets see big rises

With Rivals updating its 2026 rankings this month, I wanted to provide everyone a snap-shot of the rankings movements that took place.

Texas commitments

Quarterback Dia Bell (Down three spots from No.53 to No.56)


Bell is pretty much in a holding pattern right now as a national prospect as it relates to Rivals, which currently has him rated lower than any of the other major four services. On3 and ESPN have him rated as a 5-star, ranked No.5 and No. overall nationally, respectively, while 247 has him as a mid four-star ranked No.22 in the nation overalll.

Offensive tackle Max Wright (Up 21 spots from No.138 to No117 nationally)


What goes up usually flips around before too long, which is the case with Wright, who is ranked higher by Rivals by a long shot than any other service. Wright is edging close to super blue chip status from Rivals, while On3 and 247 currently have him listed as a high 3 star.

Wide Receiver Chris Stewart (Up 22 spots from No.190 to No.168)


Stewart's stock has really taken off this spring at a number of off-season camps and 7 on 7 events and it's reflected in his rise to the mid four-star ranks. Rivals currently has him ranked as mid-four-star, while ESPN and On3 have him as a low four-star. 247 still has him as a high three-star.

Offensive Lineman Nicolas Robertson (Down 16 spots from No.203 to No.219)


Kind of an early theme, but Rivals has Robertson ranked higher than On3 and 247, which both have Robertson ranked as a high 3-star prospect who is a borderline state Top 100 prospect. Rivals has Robertson as the No.30 player in the state of Texas.

Key In-state Targets

Offensive tackle Felix Ojo (Up 1 spot from No.12 to No.11)


Offensive tackle John Turntine III (Down 7 spots from No.37 to No..44)


Edge Jamarion Carlton (Up 15 spots from No.61 to No.46)


Running Back K.J. Edwards (Down 11 spots from No.36 to No.47)


Athlete Jalen Lott (Up 2 spots from No.50 to No.48)


Safety Chase Calicut (Up 23 spots from No.76 to No.53)


Key Out of State Targets

Defensive end Richard Wesley (Down1 spot from No.8 to No.9)


Tight end Mark Bowman (Down one spot from No.29 to No.30)


Wide receiver Jabari Mack (Up 16 spots from No.75 to No.59)

 
Reactions: orangelightningbolt, Duanej6, hUTson13 and 40 others
