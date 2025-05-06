The Recruiting Blueprint: Texas’ 2026 class is taking shape, here’s what we know

As the new Texas basketball staff settles into their roles on the Forty Acres, Sean Miller and his staff have focused on laying a strong foundation for the future of the basketball program, and with the college basketball offseason entering a new phase, we’re taking a deeper dive into what’s happening between Texas and its high school basketball targets.Texas head coach Sean Miller and assistant coach Ulric Maligi visited Goosby at his high school on April 16 and April 30. Texas has emphasized getting Goosby into its program and helping him to develop into the best version of himself. Goosby is one of the best prospects in the state of Texas and the Longhorns have made it a point of emphasis to keep local talent in their program, and Goosby is no different in their eyes. The 6-foot-6 forward has heard from Texas, Baylor, BYU, Miami, Alabama, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Maryland, UConn, Kentucky, Duke, Arizona State, Florida State and more. According to a source, Goosby should have his top schools narrowed down by either August or September this year and will then lock in official visits when that time comes.I talked to Billy White III on Wednesday to get an update on where his recruitment stands as we enter a new phase of the college basketball offseason. White is focused on finding a program where he feels like a priority. White said he feels that from the new staff at Texas, putting the Longhorns in a good position within his recruitment. Other schools that have stood out to White are LSU, Maryland, TCU, Oklahoma State and Stanford. The Texas native will start taking official visits this summer and hopes to announce his commitment in the fall. Texas has visited White at his high school twice already and continues to pursue the 6-foot-7 forward this offseason.Tajh Ariza, son of NBA veteran Trevor Ariza, received an offer from Texas on May 1, the same day Texas head coach Sean Miller conducted an in-home visit with the California native. The 6-foot-9 forward holds offers from USC, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Kansas and more.I talked to Alexander Egbuonu yesterday. After being offered by Texas on April 27, the 6-foot-6 wing spoke with Texas head coach Sean Miller and his staff on May 4. Outside of Texas, Egbuonu is hearing from Marquette, Auburn, Stanford and Penn State the most in his recruitment. Texas is showing early interest in the guard and is working to put itself in a good spot within Egbuonu’s recruitment.Bo Ogden, son of Texas GM Chris Ogden, has turned heads so far at the 3SSB Circuit averaging a league high 25.3 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 66.7% from the field, 100% from the FT Line and 72.7% from three. Ogden recently visited Purdue, but Texas has showed serious interest in the Austin native. The 6-foot-5 guard holds offers from Purdue, Texas, Tennessee and Providence, but has heard from Kansas, Texas A&M, Virginia and Nevada as well.Darius and Adonis Ratliff, sons of NBA veteran Theo Ratliff, are twin brothers who Texas has shown interest in this offseason. Sean Miller and his staff visited the twin brothers at their high school in White Plains, N.Y. on April 30. The Ratliff brothers hold offers from Texas, Rutgers, UCF, Mississippi State and Stanford.