The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Anwar's Panic Meter

Welcome to Phase II.
The Texas Longhorn football team recently wrapped up Phase I of the football season. Texas strength and conditioning coach Torre Becton led winter conditioning, which began 17 days after the Cotton Bowl. The second phase of the season will begin this week when Texas starts a revamped version of spring football. The third and fourth phases are summer conditioning and the regular season, respectively.
Winter conditioning was viewed as a success by those close to the program. Of course, RLong68 will jokingly point out that we seemingly say that before spring practice every year. To be fair, Texas has advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinals the last two seasons, so at least there is some validity to the recent optimism.
However, I do have concerns as we prepare for spring practice. Most college football observers expect Texas to compete for a national championship this season. The Longhorns will also be favored to win the SEC. Hopefully, for Longhorn fans, you will be able to debate which season was better – the 2025 National Championship or the 2005 National Championship. That would be amazing for everyone involved.
For now, let’s take a look at my panic meter.
I decided to recap everything I have reported - or learned - about each position group since January. For some, this will be a refresher. For others, this might be new information.
In addition, I will share my thoughts on each group and grade my panic meter on a 1 to 10 scale (yes, 10 being the highest).
Quarterbacks
• Arch Manning established himself as a leader during the offseason. I was told Manning was a vocal leader and that the team gravitated toward him.
• Trey Owens is firmly entrenched in the backup role. According to my sources, they believe that if Manning has an equipment malfunction and needs to be replaced, Owens could step in and the Longhorns would not skip a beat. By the way, I chose "equipment malfunction" instead of putting bad juju in the air by using another example.
• Freshman quarterback KJ Lacey has been "slinging the rock" during winter conditioning. One source described him as a player who "can freaking throw the ball." Lacey has hit the ground running, and there is a lot of excitement about his future.
Comment: The only thing that concerns me about the quarterback room is the high expectations for Manning. He has only started in two games, and he will make mistakes this season. I view him as a young QB. However, there is not a quarterback in the country I would trade him for.
Panic Meter: 1
Running Backs
• Christian Clark’s recovery from a torn Achilles is going well. He is not at 100%, but he is moving well and looked good in drills. He is further along than CJ Baxter (knee injury). The goal is for Clark to be ready for full participation in training camp.
• Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian recently said he expects CJ Baxter to be ready to play against Ohio State in the season opener.
• There was not much mention of this position during winter conditioning.
Comment: Quintrevion Wisner filled in admirably as a starting running back last season, but this group did not have a significant impact. Texas’ rushing offense ranked 10th in the SEC last season (71st in the country). Baxter may be ready for the season opener, but he averaged just 4.8 yards per carry in 2023. Maybe the addition of running backs coach Chad Scott will help this group, but I have more questions than answers.
Panic Meter: 7
Wide Receivers
• Ryan Wingo is doing great after his LASIK surgery. It’s too early to tell if he will be Arch Manning’s No. 1 receiver, but the staff is happy with him. Wingo had 29 receptions for 472 yards and two touchdowns last season despite poor vision.
• Freshman Jaime Ffrench looks smooth in drills, though it’s too early to gauge his impact.
• Freshman Daylan McCutcheon has impressed with his football IQ and tenacity.
• DeAndre Moore is expected to play a major role this season after injuries limited him last year.
• Parker Livingstone has a chance to be in the rotation this season.
• The staff is confident in their receiver room and hasn’t pursued transfers aggressively this offseason. However, I would not be surprised if Texas picks up at least one receiver during the spring transfer window.
• Michael Terry III is not interested in switching to tight end and wants to remain at receiver.
Comment: This room has a lot of unproven talent. However, the keyword is "talent." Longhorn receivers coach Chris Jackson is a great recruiter and talent developer. Jackson and Sarkisian will eventually figure out who will be their playmakers this season.
Panic Meter: 3
Tight Ends
• Jordan Washington stood out during winter conditioning. The biggest goal is getting him into tight end shape, aiming for a weight between 230-240 pounds (he was listed at 250 last season).
• Will Randle and Spencer Shannon will compete with Washington for playing time.
• Keep an eye on 2025 freshman tight end Nick Townsend.
Comment: Texas was fortunate to have Ja’Tavion Sanders and Gunnar Helm. However, all eyes are on Washington during spring practice. Washington may have more upside than his predecessors, but can he block for Manning?
Panic Meter: 6
Offensive Line
• Freshman Nick Brooks has been fantastic during winter conditioning. He has slimmed down from 385 pounds to 350 while maintaining mobility. Brooks has less than 20% body fat, and the staff loves his movement at his size.
• Left tackle Trevor Goosby had arguably the best winter conditioning of any player. He has become more physical and emerged as a vocal leader.
• DJ Campbell is "coming out of his shell" and slowly separating himself from the competition at guard.
• Guard Neto Umeozulu is expected to take a huge step forward this offseason.
Comment: Once again, Texas did not go shopping in the transfer portal for an offensive lineman and will lean on its record of development. Everyone believes in Goosby. He should have started ahead of an injured Cam Williams in the Cotton Bowl. Is everyone else ready? Kyle Flood, you’re on deck.
Panic Meter: 5
Interior Defensive Line
• The staff is waiting to evaluate the new defensive tackles once the pads come on.
• Freshman Justus Terry is generating excitement and could have an immediate impact.
• Defensive lineman Alex January is a player the staff wants to see take the next step this offseason.
Comment: Kenny Baker turned Alfred Collins and Vernon Broughton into NFL talent. That is all I need to know. I am confident that whoever Baker decides to put on the field, that person will have an impact.
Panic Meter: 3
Edge Rushers
• Colin Simmons is viewed as a leader for the 2025 season.
• Colton Vasek is still recovering from offseason surgery.
• Ethan Burke has been solid throughout the offseason again.
Comment: Losing Barryn Sorrell to the NFL Draft will hurt. There is not a ton of depth in that room. However, the Colin Simmons show promised to be exciting this season. Get your popcorn ready.
Panic Meter: 3
Linebackers
• Anthony Hill is expected to be one of the team leaders in 2025.
• Trey Moore was moved to linebacker during the offseason.
• I did not hear much about Liona Lefau but I know the staff loves him.
Comment: We need to see the depth behind those players. However, Hill looks like a future first-round pick. The staff is ready to unleased him this season.
Panic Meter: 4
Defensive Backs
• Cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau stood out in winter conditioning and could replace Jahdae Barron. He was moved to the cornerback spot.
• Safety Michael Taaffe is emerging as a leader.
• Warren Roberson is described as physically gifted and could have an impact this spring.
• Freshman DB Kade Phillips has caught the staff’s attention since January.
• The team is expecting a high level of competition at cornerback to replace Barron.
• Jelani McDonald was switched from safety to Star.
• Derek Williams has shown improvement.
Comment: Guilbeau is an absolute stud. He will be a playmaker. In addition, Taaffe is one of the best safeties in the country. Add Duane Akina to the mix and this unit should be cooking with grease this season.
Panic Meter: 2
Special Teams
• I asked one source if Texas has a kicker this season and was told, "It’s early."
• Texas added former Utah punter Jack Bouwmeester during the offseason.
Comment: You never appreciate kickers until you need them.
Panic Meter: 8
Sports On A Dime
1. At least you have the Texas women’s basketball team.
2. There is only one guarantee – Rodney Terry has coached his last game at Texas.
3. Texas Pro Day will occur on Tuesday. The more I hear ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. talk about former Longhorn quarterback Quinn Ewers, the more it seems like the third-round is his sweet spot.
“The days of being okay with a single, double are over, just about,” Kiper said during a Wednesday conference call (via the Dallas Morning News). “‘Surround the quarterback by everything and we got a pretty good shot.’ They don’t want that. That’s where Quinn kind of falls in to maybe 10, 15, 20 years ago, when you’re okay with a single, double. Fine.
“I don’t view him as a grand slam, home run and I think that’s what’s going to push him down just a little bit.”
4. Enjoy this trip down memory lane
5. Cal recently hired former NFL coach Ron Rivera as its GM. I found the description Cal’s chain of command, which was outlined by ESPN, to be interesting.
“Rivera will report directly to Chancellor Rich Lyons in the newly created role. Head football coach Justin Wilcox will continue to report to athletic director Jim Knowlton, who also reports to Lyons.
“Rivera said he will be involved in "every aspect" of the football team from going to practices, working closely with Wilcox and his assistants and relating with the players, many of whom aim to follow his trajectory to the NFL.
“Rivera's role will also focus on revenue generation, fundraising and engaging with alumni and donors to generate more interest and support for the program.
"Those folks have been by us some for so many years," Rivera said. "I know they've been tough, lean years. But you know what? It's time to change that. We have an opportunity to change that. But we have to do it together. Just because I'm here doesn't mean anything. The thing that means is we've got work to do, and we got to do it together."
“Rivera is the latest high-profile person to fill a general manager role in college football. Cal's rival, Stanford, recently hired former star quarterback Andrew Luck to be the general manager of the program. Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi has that role at North Carolina under Bill Belichick and former Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy was recently hired for that role at Oklahoma.”
6. Spring football is slowly going to the graveyard of outdated practice regimes. It will join three-a-day practices, coaches withholding water from players as punishment, and bull-in-the-ring.
The only surprise in this Athens Banner-Herald article about Georgia’s decision not to have a spring game is Texas A&M as the only SEC team still holding on to the tradition.
“Spring football games haven’t entirely gone away but they will be harder to find through the SEC’s broadcast partner.
ESPN announced its plans for spring football programming Monday and only Texas A&M has a spring game included on ESPN platforms. Twelve other SEC programs “opted to produce behind-the-scenes programming,” that will air on the SEC Network.
What about Georgia football?
“They opted not to do a televised/streamed game or the all-access show option,” ESPN spokesperson Amanda Brooks said in an email.
Georgia athletics did not respond to a request seeking comment about why.
Georgia has its G-Day game scheduled for April 12, but coach Kirby Smart wasn’t firm about details of what usually is an end-of-spring scrimmage.
7. Jim Harbaugh hired Matt Weiss at Michigan in 2021, after Weiss worked for 12 seasons under John with the Baltimore Ravens. Harbaugh also had a sign-stealer on his staff. It is getting hard to tell the difference between Urban Meyer and Harbaugh nowadays.
DETROIT (AP) — Former NFL and University of Michigan assistant football coach Matt Weiss hacked into the computer accounts of thousands of college athletes seeking intimate photos and videos, according to an indictment filed Thursday.
Weiss, who worked for the Baltimore Ravens before joining Michigan’s staff in 2021, was charged with 14 counts of unauthorized computer access and 10 counts of identity theft.
The indictment was filed in federal court in Detroit.
Weiss was fired in 2023 as Michigan’s co-offensive coordinator after failing to cooperate with the school’s investigation of his access to computers.
Phone and email messages seeking comment from his attorney, Doug Mullkoff, were not immediately returned Thursday.
From 2015 to 2023, Weiss gained access to the databases of more than 100 colleges and universities that were maintained by a third-party vendor, Keffer Development Services, and then downloaded personal information and medical data of more than 150,000 athletes, the indictment states.
By the way, he deserves to have his face shown
8. RIP George Foreman. He was one of the hardest punchers in boxing history, had a legendary career, and is one of the greatest heavyweights ever. In addition, the George Foreman Grill got me through college and my early 20s (I may have one in my garage). RIP to a legend.
9. Until US youth soccer gets away from a pay-for-play youth system that makes it hard for families to afford, it will continually struggle internationally.
10. After my son’s soccer game in San Antonio on Sunday morning, we will cheer for our second favorite team (his 12-U team is No.1)