The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Arch Manning: The future, Quinn Ewers: The now

There’s no denying it - Arch Manning came off the bench and looked better than most starting quarterbacks in college football on Saturday night.Manning put on a memorable show, throwing five touchdowns off the bench during a 56-7 victory against UTSA. He displayed the arm accuracy we've grown accustomed to from his uncles. He also showed the athleticism he inherited from his father, Cooper, who was a pretty damn good receiver back in his football days. Arch looked like a future college standout. It was one hell of a performance.I won’t be surprised if Manning becomes the center of the college football universe this week. Talk shows will likely dedicate segments to his performance. Every major sports outlet will probably mention his name, and Longhorn fans will be buzzing about him all week.Just remember: Manning is the quarterback of the future.Quinn Ewers, though, is the quarterback Texas needs right now.“We'll put together a good game plan and keep forging forward,” Sarkisian said. “I think Quinn's in pretty good spirits. I talked to him on the sidelines there, and he's playing such good football again. My hope is that this isn't a long-term thing, that we'll get him back, because, hey, we need as many healthy, good players as we can get for this journey that we're on right now.”Sarkisian said Ewers left the game with an oblique strain and abdomen strain on Saturday. There's no specific timetable for his return.However, we can use simple logic to figure out when Ewers might be back.Texas doesn’t need Ewers to win against Louisiana Monroe on Saturday. Sarkisian can beat that team with Manning, and there’s no reason to risk the health of his starting quarterback before conference play.At this rate, Texas may not even need Ewers to defeat Mississippi State. The Bulldogs got blasted by Toledo, 41-17, on Saturday. Vanderbilt, of all teams, is looking at Mississippi State and wondering why they’re so bad.Texas has a bye and won’t play on October 5.That means Sarkisian could rest Ewers for the next three weeks, giving him time to fully recover before facing Oklahoma on October 12. Sarkisian may want Ewers back for Mississippi State, but I would not complain if he rested Ewers for another week.We know Ewers will be ready based on what occurred two years ago.Ewers missed three games in 2022 due to an injured clavicle and his first game back was against Oklahoma. Ewers completed 21 of 31 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns during a 49-0 victory against the Sooners.Heck, if Ewers can repeat that performance with three weeks off, Longhorn fans will gladly meet him at Fletcher’s Original Corn Dogs outside the Cotton Bowl in a few weeks.Nevertheless, Sarkisian has been preparing for this situation since spring.He made sure Manning received a lot of first-team reps this spring to prepare his backup for the season. Ewers has been fighting injuries since high school, and Sarkisian was determined to be ready this year.That’s why Manning played the majority of the Spring Game. The goal was to give him as many reps as possible.That foresight is the main reason Texas has the luxury of not rushing Ewers back until he’s 100% healthy.“It's always hard, especially when you have a backup that doesn't have a ton of experience,” Sarkisian said. “Arch was really our third guy last year, the bulk of the season, and didn't get a ton of experience. When we went into spring ball, we thought, okay, Quinn's the starter, but we got to make sure Arch is ready to play, and you never know when that can happen. You go back to the spring game. That was the reasoning behind we did what we did. Arch basically played the whole game with the one offense, and Trey played the whole game with the two offense.“We take a lot of pride in our practices and competitive and going good on good and things of that nature to try to make as many game-like situations as we can. But there's nothing like being in the game and playing in front of 105,000 people is not the easiest thing to do. I was really proud of Arch and what he's able to do.”Once Texas hits the meat of its schedule, they’ll face real challenges like Oklahoma and Georgia.If Texas can get past those teams, the Longhorns will have a great chance to run the table.But they’ll need Ewers to do it.Manning looked great against UTSA, but remember, that program is a week away from getting dragged by Texas State. Manning is still a young quarterback, which means he will struggle. Texas does not need growing pains at the quarterback position. The Longhorns need their veteran quarterback to get back on the field as soon as possible.Ewers has played in big games. He’s gone on the road and won at Alabama and Michigan. He led Texas to a Big 12 title last season. He’s a Heisman contender.In other words, he’s too valuable to keep out of the starting lineup once he’s anywhere close to 100%."I think, mentally, because Quinn's been through it, and I think because those other injuries he got with the shoulder were so structural and they were contact-type injuries,” Sarkisian said. “I think he's probably a little better spirit, like, hey, okay, this was non-contact. It doesn't feel like it was structural. But we got to do everything on our part to get him as healthy as we can, as quickly as possible.”******I am not ashamed to admit that I am old-school and proud enjoyed the era I was raised in. Back in the day, the phrase “tick-tock” referred to the noise a grandfather clock made when you visited your grandparents. A reel was associated with the film your teacher loaded into the projector to show movies in the classroom. Phones had busy signals; if you ever needed help, you could dial “0” and an operator would assist you. We rode in the back of pickup trucks and never thought about being hurled into the road. When we were younger, our parents punished us by forcing us to stay indoors and not play with our friends. Nowadays, many children act as if being sent outside to play is the reenactment of the movie “Mommie Dearest.”From a journalistic perspective, we were taught to be emotionless robots. You were not allowed to cheer for teams, especially the squads you covered. Ketch once told me about a contract he was forced to sign that promised unbiased reporting. PA announcers routinely informed the press that there was no cheering in the press box. Nowadays, it is common for fans to cover the teams they love and wear team gear in YouTube videos. However, that practice would have resulted in a reporter being fired years ago.I am not going to totally break from tradition after Texas knocked off UTSA on Saturday night. The majority of Longhorn observers expected Texas to win big.However, I can safely say I appreciate Sarkisian’s ability to make simple tasks look … simple.Texas is 3-0.Thank you, Sarkisian.I know some of you may be confused.Why the heck are you celebrating 3-0? Texas still has a long road ahead. The Longhorns have not faced an SEC opponent this season. There are no 3-0 trophies. Unc, it was just UTSA.However, since I began covering this team in 2014, something as simplistic as a 3-0 start has been rarer than a comb in my bathroom drawer.Texas is 3-0 for the second straight season under Sarkisian. To appreciate that accomplishment, you must realize that from 2013 to 2022, Texas never began the season 3-0.Before last season, the last time Texas was undefeated against its three non-conference opponents was in 2012. Texas defeated Wyoming (37-17), New Mexico (45-0), and beat down Ole Miss (66-31) on the road. Mack Brown’s team eventually defeated Oregon State, 31-27, in the Alamo Bowl, and finished 9-4 that year.2013 – 1-2 W New Mexico State, L BYU, L Ole Miss2014 – 1-2 W North Texas, L BYU, L UCLA2015 – 1 -2 L Notre Dame No.11, W Rice, L Cal (45-44)2016 – 2-1 W Notre Dame, W UTEP, L Cal2017 – 1-2 L Maryland at home, W San Jose State, L USC in OT No.42018 – 2-1 L at Maryland, W Tulsa, W USC at home2019 – 2-1 W Louisiana Tech, L LSU, W Rice2020 – 2-1 W UTEP, Texas Tech, L TCU2021 – 2-1 W Louisiana, L at Arkansas, W Rice2022 – 2-1 W La. Monroe, L Alabama, W UTSAAs I noted in last week's column, Texas’ traditional slow start was attributed to its inability to defeat Power 5 opponents. Texas owned a 2-12 record against non-conference Power Five opponents, an unpleasant streak from 2013 to 2022 (excluding the 2020 COVID season).Sarkisian ended that losing streak against Alabama in 2023.He began a winning streak against Michigan two weeks ago.Thank you, Sarkisian.******• Saturday night's game marked the first time Texas had multiple quarterbacks record two-or-more passing touchdowns in the same game since Sam Ehlinger (5) and Casey Thompson (2) accomplished the feat in a 59-3 win over UTEP on Sept. 12, 2020.• Against UTSA, Quinn Ewers tossed two touchdowns on 14-of-16 passing, before Arch Manning threw four on 9-of-12 passing on the night.2X 100+• Throughout Saturday night's win, Texas' Ryan Wingo (127) and Isaiah Bond (103) both finished with 100-or-more receiving yards, marking the first time multiple Longhorn football student-athletes finished a game with 100-or-more receiving yards since Adonai Mitchell (109) and Ja'Tavion Sanders (105) went over the century mark against Oklahoma State on Dec. 2, 2023.1 X 3• As a result of Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning, and Trey Owens all completing at least one pass throughout Texas' win over UTSA on Saturday night, it marked the first time three different football student-athletes completed at least one pass in the same game since Ewers (23), Maalik Murphy (1), and Ryan Sanborn (1) all connected with at least one receiver in the Longhorns' 31-24 victory at Houston on Oct. 21, 2023.• It’s also the first game that three different UT quarterbacks completed at least one pass in the same game since Casey Thompson (8), Sam Ehlinger (10), and Hudson Card (1) accomplished the feat in Texas' 55-23 win over Colorado on Dec. 29, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas.50 BURGERS• As a result of Ethan Burke's 30-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, Texas has now opened a season with back-to-back 50-plus point performances at home for the first time since 2008.• To open its 2008 home schedule, Texas beat Florida Atlantic, 52-10, on Aug. 30, before knocking off Rice, 52-10, nearly a month later on Sept. 20.GOING BACKWARDS• Over the course of UTSA's 69 total plays, the Texas defense was credited with 12.0 tackles for loss, the most by the Longhorn defense in a single game since recording 12.0 against BYU on Oct. 28, 2023.• The 12.0 tackles for loss against the Roadrunners on Saturday night were tied for the second most in a single game under fourth-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, after having 14.0 against TCU in Austin on Nov. 12, 2022.• By holding the UTSA offense to just seven points throughout Saturday night's game, the Texas defense has held its first three opponents of the 2024 season to 19 total points, marking the lowest combined point total allowed over the first three games of a season since the 1983 season.• The 1982 Longhorn defense also allowed just 19 points throughout the first three games of its season.• With his 19-yard passing touchdown to Johntay Cook II with six seconds remaining in the first quarter, Ewers passed Vince Young (2003-05) for sixth on the program's career passing touchdowns.• Manning became the first UT quarterback to have a passing and rushing touchdown in the same game since Quinn Ewers had a 9-yard passing touchdown to Adonai Mitchell and a 30-yard rushing touchdown in the Longhorns' 40-14 victory over Kansas on Sept. 30, 2023. Ewers finished the game with two rushing touchdowns.• Manning's 67-yard rushing touchdown was the longest by a UT quarterback since Vince Young’s 80-yard scoring run in the third quarter against Oklahoma State on Oct. 29, 2005.• The redshirt-freshman's 67-yard rushing touchdown was the longest scoring run by a Longhorn football student-athlete since Jaydon Blue's 69-yard run during the second quarter of Texas' 57-7 win over Texas Tech on Nov. 24, 2023.• Manning set a single-game high in passing touchdowns with four after throwing one to DeAndre Moore, Jr., during the second quarter and connecting with Isaiah Bond to open the third quarter.• Manning's 12-yard touchdown pass to Cook II early in the fourth quarter marked the first time a UT quarterback accounted for 5-or-more touchdowns in a game since Casey Thompson had six in the Longhorns' 70-35 win against Texas Tech on Sept. 25, 2021.• Manning's five (four passing, one rushing) touchdowns on the night are the most by a UT freshman quarterback since Colt McCoy's six passing touchdowns against Baylor on Oct. 14, 2006.• On a 3rd-and-goal play from the 19-yard line, Cook II hauled in his first career touchdown reception when Ewers found the sophomore wide receiver in the middle of the end zone with six seconds remaining in the first quarter.• Cook II finished with 35 receiving yards and two touchdowns on three receptions.• On the first drive of the second quarter, Moore, Jr., caught his first career pass on a 19-yard pitch-and-catch from redshirt-freshman quarterback Arch Manning. The reception also marked Moore's first career touchdown.• Moore finished with 17 receiving yards and one touchdown on three receptions.ISAIAH BOND, WR• Following his first-quarter touchdown reception from quarterback Quinn Ewers, Bond hauled in his second receiving touchdown of the game less than two minutes into the third quarter when quarterback Arch Manning connected with him for a 51-yard touchdown pass.• Bond became the first Longhorn football student-athlete with 100-or-more receiving yards in a game since Adonai Mitchell (109) and Ja'Tavion Sanders (105) both went over the century mark against Oklahoma State on Dec. 2, 2023.• Bond's 103-yard receiving performance marked the first time this season a Longhorn football student-athlete either rushed for or had 100-or-more receiving yards.• Midway through the third quarter, Wingo and quarterback Arch Manning connected for a 75-yard touchdown play to extend Texas' lead to 42-7. The touchdown reception was Wingo's first career touchdown.• Wingo's 75-yard touchdown reception was the longest by a Longhorn football student-athlete since Casey Thompson’s 75-yard pass to Xavier Worthy against Oklahoma on Oct. 9, 2021.• Wingo finished the game with a career-high 127 receiving yards and a touchdown on three receptions out of four targets.• With 11 tackles, the sophomore linebacker out of Denton, Texas recorded his first career double-digit tackle performance.• The 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker also added one quarterback hurry and one tackle for loss to his game total.• In the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, Burke picked off an Eddie Lee Marburger pass for a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown, marking the first interception return by a Longhorn student-athlete since Jett Bush returned a pass 43 yards against Texas Tech on Nov. 24, 2023.• Burke's interception return for a touchdown was also the first non-offensive touchdown by a Longhorn football student-athlete during the 2024 season.Most people on cruise ships don’t move this fast (wait for it … )Imagine which coworker you would whack during this team-building exerciseTime to call OSHAJameis Winston always makes me laughWear it with pride, Shannon Sharpe (adult content and language/NSFW)1. Texas quarterback Arch Manning on what went into his preparation to excel against UTSA: “Coach [AJ] Milwee kind of instills that I got to prepare and be ready every week for when my number is called and help this team win games, and that's what I try to do tonight. Obviously, there's a lot to improve on and grow from, but I'm glad I got to get in there and get hit again and feel what it's like.”2. Manning’s response when a reporter said he made it look easy on Saturday night: “It helps when you have great players around you and good coaches. Isaiah Bond, Ryan Wingo, the O-line. They all play really well, and they make it a little bit easier for me.”3. Manning’s response when asked if he could have turned in the same performance last season: “? Probably not. No. I would not have been as comfortable for sure.”4. Manning on his touchdown run: “Well, when he bit on the back, I had a pretty good idea. I just had to make one move on the safety. When adrenaline kicks in, it helps you run a little bit faster. But I credit that to Torre Becton, our head weight coach. He runs our tails off in the summer, so I think I've gotten a little bit faster since I've got on campus.”5. Manning on his relationship with Ewers: “Quinn's one of my best friends on the team. We're roommates the night before games. I've just learned so much from him, the way he handles everything, whether it's the media or just his preparation throughout the week. He's been the man to me. I hope he's okay.”6. Texas has a strong argument for No.1. I still need to decide who I am going to vote for this week.7. Melissa basketball standout Austin Goosby was in Austin for an unofficial visit this weekend. Goosby recently received an offer from Kentucky, plus holds offers from Texas, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, and Florida State, just to name a few. Goosby is the brother of Texas backup left tackle Trevor Goosby. I was told Texas men’s basketball coach Rodney Terry views Goosby as one of the program’s top priorities, and the Longhorns were at his school when the recruiting dead period ended last week. Terry may need to ask Sarkisian for recruiting insight with the Goosby family.8. Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold completed 18 of 29 passes for 169 yards, one touchdown, and one interception during a 34-19 victory against Tulane on Saturday. His passer rating was 115.5. Oklahoma ran off Dillon Gabriel because the coaching staff wanted to start Arnold as opposed to having a quarterback battle and letting the best man win. It was a bad short-term decision that could result in a long season for Oklahoma.Yes, I know what you are going to say anytime I mention Oklahoma.9. Speaking of subpar quarterbacks, Purdue’s Hudson Card reverted to the norm during a 66-7 loss against Notre Dame. Card completed 11 of 24 passes for 124 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. His quarterback rating was 86.3.10. Texas will host Florida on November 9. I am not convinced that Billy Napier will be coaching on the Florida sidelines that week.