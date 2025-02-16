The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Is this Steve Sarkisian's most challenging hire?

Funniest Things You Will See This Week

Sports On A Dime

I praised Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian’s ability to maintain a strong staff just one week ago. Texas lost Blake Gideon to Georgia Tech, which was understandable since he had been promoted from safeties coach at Texas to defensive coordinator with the Yellow Jackets. However, Texas successfully fought off Jerry Jones and prevented running backs coach Tashard Choice from joining the Cowboys. Mission accomplished, right?That was until Dan Campbell did the unthinkable – he convinced Choice to move from Austin to Detroit. Choice traded briskets for coney dogs, Lake Travis for Lake St. Clair, and 6th Street for 8 Mile (the last one is a push nowadays). All jokes aside, it was a move that made sense for Choice.Unlike his opportunity with the Cowboys, where he would have been making a lateral move, the Lions presented something much bigger: a chance to work alongside an offensive line that is widely regarded as one of the NFL’s best, a chance to have a greater say in game-planning and offensive development, and a chance to add new dimensions to his coaching resume. Texas wanted him to stay, but Detroit made an offer he couldn’t ignore.Sarkisian is currently faced with his most challenging hire.Here is what you need to know:I checked in with sources throughout the weekend and was told Sarkisian is moving slowly to make the best hire.Unlike Gideon’s departure, Sarkisian does not have a top candidate at the moment. Former Rutgers cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey was Sarkisian’s main target when the safeties job opened. We are not at that point right now.I was told Sarkisian has narrowed his list to 10 candidates and is working diligently to cut that number in half.I do not have a timeline for the new hire to occur. Again, Sarkisian wants to make the right hire because of how important that position is.In case you missed it, here is what I reported in the War Room on Thursday:The loss of running backs coach Tashard Choice to the Detroit Lions is considered a significant blow behind the scenes. Not only was Choice viewed as an excellent coach and team leader, but he was also a key recruiter, especially in Georgia. That state was successfully navigated by Choice during recruiting, which makes replacing him difficult, though not impossible, according to my sources.One NFL source told me that Choice wanted a larger role in game planning and putting together the offense. Additionally, he desired to work with the offensive line, an opportunity he will have in Detroit.Texas wanted Choice to remain on staff, but Detroit was determined to hire him.How much?Detroit paid Choice’s buyout of $850,000 to hire him.Now, if we remove the emotions from Choice’s departure and have a real conversation, Sarkisian does have an opportunity to upgrade this position.Choice was an outstanding recruiter. Nobody can dispute that at all. However, the running backs room after Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson in the 2022 season was not setting the world on fire.Ranked 4th in the Big 12 / 36th in the nation (5.2 yards per carry)Ranked 6th in the Big 12 / 25th in the nation (5.01 yards per carry)Ranked 10th in the SEC / 71st in the nation (4.33 yards per carry)To Choice’s defense, C.J. Baxter and Christian Clark did not play in 2024 due to injury. Quintrevion Wisner rushed for over 1,000 yards in 15 games (an average of 67 yards per game).However, there is room for improvement.I believe we will have a legitimate list of potential candidates within a few days. Not the kind of list where reporters just throw out names and hope one of them sticks. I mean the real deal.And it will be interesting how Sarkisian approaches this hire.Sarkisian is not known for making the obvious hire.Just look at receivers coach Chris Jackson, a former NFL coach.Just look at defensive line coach Kenny Baker, a former NFL coach.Just look at Mark Orphey, a former Rutgers coach who Sarkisian chose over candidates at Notre Dame and Pitt.Sarkisian’s next hire is more likely to be a coach we never heard of than the most obvious choice.If I’m the running backs coach at Alcorn State, I’m forwarding my resume to Sarkisian ASAP.Losing Choice was a huge blow.Sarkisian is currently faced with his most challenging hire.******The new running backs coach will need to emerge as an elite recruiter and developer of talent.However, that future coach should know that Sarkisian prides himself in having 1,000-yard running backs, and that streak needs to stay intact.Here is Sarkisian’s recent history:2024 (Texas)Quintrevion Wisner – 226 carries, 1,064 yards, 5 TDs (4.71 YPC)Jaydon Blue – 134 carries, 730 yards, 8 TDs (5.45 YPC)2023 (Texas)Jonathon Brooks - 187 carries, 1,139 yards, 10 TDsCJ Baxter - 138 carries, 659 yards, 5 TDs2022 (Texas)Bijan Robinson – 258 carries, 1,622 yards, 18 TDsRoschon Johnson – 93 carries, 563 rushing yards, five TDs2021 (Texas)Bijan Robinson – 195 carries, 1,127 yards, 11 TDsRoschon Johnson – 96 carries, 569 yards, five TDs2020 (Alabama)Najee Harris – 251 carries, 1,466 yards, 26 TDsBrian Robinson Jr. – 91 carries, 483 yards, six TDs2019 (Alabama)Najee Harris – 209 carries, 1,244 yards, 13 TDsBrian Robinson Jr. – 96 carries, 441 yards, 5TDs2017- 2018 (Atlanta Falcons OC)2015 (USC)Justin Davis – 169 carries, 902 yards, seven touchdownsRonald Jones – 153 carries, 987 yards, eight touchdowns2014 (USC)Javorius Allen – 276 carries, 1,489 yards, 11 TDsJustin Davis – 129 carries, 595 yards, four TDs2013 (Washington)Bishop Sankey – 327 carries, 1,870 yards, 20 TDsJesse Callier – 48 carries, 213 yards, three TDs2012 (Washington)Bishop Sankey – 289 carries, 1,439 yards, 16 TDsDezden Petty – 29 carries, 99 yards2011 (Washington)Chris Polk – 293 carries, 1,488 yards, 12 TDsJesse Callier – 47 carries, 260 yards, 1 TDs2010 (Washington)Chris Polk – 260 carries, 1,415 yards, nine TDsJesse Callier – 77 carries, 433 yards, zero touchdowns2009 (Washington)Chris Polk – 226 carries, 1,113 yards, five touchdownsDemitrius Bronson – 19 carries, 89 yards, zero touchdownsTime for an OB challenge. ICYMI, Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian, special teams coordinator Jeff Banks, and linebackers coach Johnny Nansen are slated to receive raises.From: Guaranteed compensation:Annual Salary and payment to Fourth and Short, Inc.:Contract Year 5 (January 1 - December 31, 2025): $10,400,000Contract Year 6 (January 1 - December 31, 2026): $10,500,000Contract Year 7 (January 1 - December 31, 2027): $10,600,000Contract Year 9 (January 1 - December 31, 2028): $10,700,000Contract Year 10 (January 1 - December 31, 2029):$10,800,000Contract Year 11 (January 1 - December 31, 2030):$10,900,000.To: Guaranteed compensation (Increase of 3.85%):Annual Salary and payment to Fourth and Short, Inc.:Contract Year 5 (January 1 - December 31, 2025): $10,800,000Contract Year 6 (January 1 - December 31, 2026): $11,050,000Contract Year 7 (January 1 - December 31, 2027): $11,300,000Contract Year 9 (January 1 - December 31, 2028): $11,550,000Contract Year 10 (January 1 - December 31, 2029): $11,800,000Contract Year 11 (January 1 - December 31, 2030): $12,050,000Contract Year 12 (January 1 - December 31, 2031): $12,300,000From: Guaranteed compensation:Annual Salary:Contract Year 5 (March 1, 2025 - February 28, 2026): $1,200,000Contract Year 6 (March 1, 2026 - February 28, 2027): $1,250,000To: Guaranteed compensation (Increase of 4%):Annual Salary: Contract Year 5 (March 1, 2025 - February 28, 2026):No Change Contract Year 6 (March 1, 2026 - February 28, 2027):No Change Contract Year 7 (March 1, 2027 - February 29, 2028): $1,300,000From: Guaranteed compensation:Annual Salary: Contract Year 5 (March 1, 2025 - February 28, 2026): $925,000To: Guaranteed compensation (Increase of 18.9%):Annual Salary: Contract Year 5 (March 1, 2025 - February 28, 2026): $1,100,000Contract Year 6 (March 1, 2026 - February 28, 2027): $1,200,0002. I do not regularly follow the softball team, but 18 strikeouts by Tegan Kavan was a dominant pitching performance. My goodness.3. Here is the Texas reaction to Blake Gideon getting the defensive coordinator job at Georgia Tech (via the Yellow Jackets)4. You never know what to expect from the Texas men’s basketball team – such as a win against Kentucky. The team’s lack of consistency is frustrating, but take the win and enjoy a little break before back-to-back road games against South Carolina (Saturday) and Arkansas (February 26).5. Texas fans: This men’s basketball team is frustratingOklahoma fans: Hold my beer …6. ICYMI7. I did not mention Johntay Cook’s arrest on social media this week because it just does not seem newsworthy anymore. The people who are close to Cook are desperately trying to help him. The best thing anyone can do at this moment is pray for the young man.8. Mac McClung is in the conversation for the greatest dunker of all time.9. The Heartbeat Kit has grown on me. Of course, all that matters is if this team can take a positive step forward after struggling throughout last season. It is time to buy tickets for the season opener against Kansas City on Saturday (if anyone ever has free tickets they will not use, feel free to DM me at any point during the season - hey, closed mouths don't get fed).10. Enjoy this trip down memory lane