The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Let the summer workouts begin

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have successfully checked their boxes through the offseason.They were enthusiastic during winter conditioning. The staff believed every player showed up with the proper mindset and work ethic. We heard a lot about the buy-in from this team. Quinn Ewers was a brand-new quarterback with a better understanding of what it takes to excel in college football. It was everything you wanted to hear from a program building for long-term success.Spring football was a success, too. Texas established depth at every position. Sarkisian did not walk away from the spring believing he had a lot of deficiencies. Instead, Sarkisian said, “All of a sudden, we're going into year three, and maybe we had to make some compromises in year one schematically to fit the personnel we had. Well, now all of a sudden, we look like my football team now. Because we’ve recruited players that fit the build physically, and we've recruited players that fit us culturally, and we don't have to make as many compromises as we did in year one. We can play a style, a brand of football in year three that is very comfortable for me.”Sarkisian will keep the positive offseason momentum going when Texas begins summer workouts this week.Longhorn players have been away from campus since wrapping up finals this spring. They have been working out on their own for multiple weeks.However, Sarkisian made it very clear what he expected from them while away from campus.“When you play a bowl game late into the year like we did, and then you come back in January and start winter conditioning again, they need a little time to kind of decompress knowing when June hits, we're going to go for nine weeks,” Sarkisian said. “And then after nine weeks, we're going to take about five days off, and then it’s training camp. They need a little bit of time to kind of let their bodies kind of recharge the batteries and then come back ready to work. I think it's a good schedule. I think they really bought into it a year ago of the time that they have off.“But in that time, we can't lay around eating Doritos and Taco Bell and on the couch. You still have to do some work so that you're not overwhelmed when you come back after Memorial Day.”As a Doritos Locos Tacos fan, I feel judged.Summer workouts will begin on Tuesday morning, according to my sources. Nearly every player will be in attendance.However, Texas freshman Arch Manning will not be there.Manning is participating in his high school graduation ceremony on Wednesday.Yes, that is your friendly reminder that Manning, along with every other freshman who early enrolled, is still a teenager.However, the freshmen who did not early enroll will arrive soon.Here is a list of those players:Tausili Akana, EdgeS’Maje Burrell, LBTrevor Goosby, OLJelani McDonald, ATHRyan Niblett, WRWill Randle, TESpencer Shannon, TEBilly Walton III, EdgeDerek Williams Jr., DBTre Wisner, RBWarren Roberson, DBIn addition, former Minnesota defensive tackle Trill Carter and former Stanford punter Ryan Sanborn will hit campus this summer.One question Ketch and I tackled while discussing the remaining freshmen is which players could become this year’s Kelvin Banks – the player who arrives in June and contributes right away.“I think that there are some distinct advantages [as an early enrollee],” Sarkisian said. “The first time you go to class when you come in spring, you don't have a game that next Saturday. You can really kind of get acclimated to school life. I think getting winter conditioning, getting the install, and then getting into spring practice and getting those 15 practices, getting ahead in school for earlier graduation down the road. But in the end, just because you come in spring doesn't mean you're that much ahead. It doesn't mean you're going to be ahead of the guys that come in the summer.“Kelvin Banks is a prime example. We didn't get him until the summer. He ended up being about a day-one starter for us at left tackle. Everybody's different when they show up. It's more about the intent that you have when you show up. How intentional are you to be the best player to develop your body to learn the system, to be the student, to get acclimated academically? It's more about the intentions that you have when you arrive rather than when you show up.”According to my sources, the biggest points of emphasis when summer workouts begin this week are as follows:Strength and conditioning.Toughness.Base installation.Fundamentals.Techniques.Team chemistry.Continuity.I was also told everypne inside the building is eager to have the entire team back together since players have been away for nearly a month.One person told me, “I know everyone is hungry and ready to go.”Ewers is on that list.He emerged as the undeniable starter after a strong spring. Ewers has been praised for his development this offseason. He has spent the time away from campus working with quarterbacks coach Jeff Christensen, a private coach Ewers has worked with for multiple years. Christensen also coaches Patrick Mahomes.“I'll telling you I'm going into summer workouts with the best mindset I've ever had going into any offseason,” Ewers said after the spring game. “I'm not really looking too far forward right now because there's no need to. We’re going to have a great summer. All of us are fully bought in on what we need to accomplish this year.That mindset coincides with Sarkisian’s goals for his quarterbacks this summer.“Who can now build on the things from what they did in spring ball?” Sarkisian recently said. “Here's pointed things to attack to get better at. But ultimately, summer to me is about building your team and about building your culture. The quarterbacks play a huge part in that because they're the guys that kind of connect the offense and the defense. They're the guys that go out for the player-led throwing sessions. They're the guys that go do that thing. 