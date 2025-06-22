The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): On the cusp of greatness

Funniest Things You Will See This Week

Sports On A Dime

There used to be a saying in sports: Three years. That was the magic number. The first year was for laying the foundation. Year two showed improvement. And the third? That was the payoff. If a coach didn’t produce results by year three, it was time to move on.At Texas, Ketch decided Charlie Strong wasn’t the guy after just three games. All it took was the Longhorns winning the coin toss against UCLA… and choosing to kick off—twice. Once to start the game and again to open the second half. That was enough. Meanwhile, Tom Herman made it to year four, Brent Venables is entering his fourth year at Oklahoma, and Jimbo Fisher somehow hung around six seasons at Texas A&M. Coaching contracts have gotten so bloated that it’s now more cost-effective to let coaches figure it out over time than to cut ties early—especially if they sneak in a big win or two.But make no mistake: Steve Sarkisian has already earned his time.He’s taken Texas to back-to-back College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. He brought home the 2023 Big 12 Championship. He won 13 games in 2024 and took Texas to the SEC title game in the program’s first year in the conference. Sarkisian even had NFL teams circling this offseason before signing a massive extension to stay in Austin through 2031.The question isn’t if Sark is the guy anymore. The only question left is whether this is the year Texas breaks through and wins it all.Sarkisian is right where many championship coaches were at this stage.On the cusp of greatness.Since the College Football Playoff began in 2014—expanding the path to a national title from just two teams in the BCS era to four (and now 12)—seven coaches have reached the mountaintop. That list reveals just how long the journey to a national championship can take, even for some of the sport’s elite minds.Let’s take a look:Tenure: 2012–2018 (Ohio State head coach)Won it all: 3rd year at OSU (also won BCS titles in 2006 and 2008 at Florida)Comment: If you can ignore the scandals in Meyer’s career—which is asking a lot—he was one of the best college football coaches of our time. When Meyer took over at Ohio State, he went 12-0 in 2012, 12-2 in 2013, and 14-1 during his national championship season in year three. Over seven seasons, he compiled a record of 83-9. The biggest surprise of Meyer’s tenure? That he didn’t win more championships at Ohio State.Tenure: 2007–2023 (Alabama head coach)Won it all: 3rd year at Alabama (previous BCS titles in 2003 at LSU; 2009, 2011, 2012 at Alabama)Comment: Saban won his first national title at LSU in his fourth season. In five years in Baton Rouge, he posted a 48-16 overall record and went 28-12 in SEC play. His best year came in 2003, when LSU went 13-1 en route to the national championship. Saban would eventually win seven national titles and is arguably the greatest college football coach of all time.Tenure: 2009–presentWon it all: 8th full year at Clemson (served as interim coach in 2008)Comment: It took four years at Clemson before Swinney posted his first double-digit win season (2011). His Tigers lost to Alabama in the 2015 national championship game but rebounded the next year and beat the Crimson Tide, 35-31, to win it all.Tenure: 2016–2021Won it all: 4th season at LSUComment: Orgeron spent a decade as a head coach and only had two double-digit win seasons. One of them was magical—LSU went 15-0, had 14 players drafted, and over 30 players from that team eventually made the NFL. Orgeron is one of the few coaches on this list who took over a program after the playoff era began. Texas is aiming for sustained playoff success, but Coach O has the ring.Tenure: 2016–presentWon it all: 6th season at GeorgiaComment: After an 8-5 debut, Smart hit the ground running in year two, finishing 13-2 and reaching the national championship game, where he lost to Saban. Coaching in the same conference as the sport’s greatest icon made the climb tougher, but Smart broke through in 2021—and followed it up with another title in 2022.Tenure: 2015–2023Won it all: 9th season at MichiganComment: Harbaugh led Michigan to three straight Big Ten titles and three consecutive College Football Playoff appearances from 2021 to 2023. His 2023 squad won the school's first national championship since 1997. Of course, the sign-stealing scandal hung over the season, and the program is still trying to steady itself following Harbaugh’s departure for the NFL.Tenure: 2019–presentWon it all: 6th season at Ohio StateComment: Day took over a program in crisis after Urban Meyer’s exit amid allegations of mishandling domestic abuse accusations involving assistant coach Zach Smith. Day led Ohio State to the 2020 title game but lost to Alabama. He continued to recruit at a high level, and those efforts finally paid off when the Buckeyes won it all in 2024.So what does this mean for Sarkisian?He’s entering his fifth season at Texas and his 12th overall as a head coach. Among the coaches who won a national championship in the CFP era, only Urban Meyer and Ed Orgeron won in less time at their schools than Sark has had so far (not including Meyer's time at Florida).More importantly, the list shows that winning it all takes time. Even the legends needed at least four or five years to get over the mountain - and many did it while building off near-misses, heartbreak, or public pressure. Harbaugh was on the hot seat before his breakthrough. Day had to silence doubters. Smart couldn’t beat Bama until he did.Sarkisian? He’s already on the doorstep. Now, it’s just about kicking the door down.The clock is ticking.Still, Sarkisian is right where many championship coaches were at this stage.On the cusp of greatness.This will make you miss when the kids were babiesPredictable finish (bad language alert)Hell to the noFellas, hear me out …1. Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian has a formula that is working. Chris Jackson had a reputation for being a great teacher in the NFL but did not have any college football recruiting experience. However, Sarkisian gave Jackson the secret sauce, and his assistant was named the Rivals Recruiter of the Year for the 2025 cycle. Kenny Baker had a great teaching reputation in the NFL but was not known for being an elite recruiter. However, Sarkisian showed Baker his winning formula in recruiting, which continues to pay off.2. Hey, at least Arch Manning’s uncle is available if necessary…3. ESPN’s Matt Miller and Jordan Reid compiled their individual top-five rankings for each position after reportedly watching film and discussing with experts across college football and the NFL.Running backMiller's top fiveJeremiyah Love, Notre DameMakhi Hughes, OregonKaytron Allen, Penn StateNicholas Singleton, Penn StateReid's top fiveJeremiyah Love, Notre DameNicholas Singleton, Penn StateDemond Claiborne, Wake ForestQuintrevion Wisner, TexasJonah Coleman, WashingtonBaxter. The redshirt sophomore returns after missing the 2024 season with a torn right ACL. Although he'll be fresh, can he recapture the form that allowed him to rush for 659 yards and five touchdowns as a true freshman in 2023? He'll share carries with Wisner, who rushed for 1,064 yards last season, which could create an interesting dynamic. — MillerTight endMiller's top fiveEli Stowers, VanderbiltKenyon Sadiq, OregonMax Klare, Ohio StateJoe Royer, CincinnatiReid's top fiveKenyon Sadiq, OregonEli Stowers, VanderbiltMax Klare, Ohio StateJoe Royer, CincinnatiPlayer outside of the top five [guards] to watch: DJ Campbell, Texas. Campbell is the Longhorns' only returning interior starter and is expected to take a bigger role in 2025. He started all 16 games last season and excelled as a run blocker due to his strength at the point of attack. He needs to continue to improve his technique and hand timing in pass protection. If he does that, he could rise up the guard rankings. — ReidLinebackerMiller's top fiveCJ Allen, GeorgiaDeontae Lawson, AlabamaWhit Weeks, LSUHarold Perkins Jr., LSUReid's top fiveCJ Allen, GeorgiaWhit Weeks, LSUDeontae Lawson, AlabamaSonny Styles, Ohio StateCornerbackMiller's top fiveJermod McCoy, TennesseeAvieon Terrell, ClemsonChandler Rivers, DukeD'Angelo Ponds, IndianaReid's top fiveA.J. Harris, Penn StateJermod McCoy, TennesseeDJ McKinney, ColoradoAvieon Terrell, ClemsonSafetyMiller's top fiveCaleb Downs, Ohio StateDillon Thieneman, OregonKamari Ramsey, USCRod Moore, Michigan4. Does Texas have an easy schedule, or are the Longhorns so good that they make it look easy?5. ICYMI6. That’s cool, but Austin Goosby, brother of Trevor, is Texas’s No. 1 target, and Sean Miller and his staff are working hard to make sure he does not leave our state.7. The SEC and Big Ten have become the new Hatfields and McCoys. Check out a portion of this story by Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger:8. Since many college football observers like to focus on what Texas spends in NIL, here is what Mizzou spent (via FootballScoop.com):9. I like LeBron James, but he is trying to switch the narrative to justify his lack of rings.10. Austin FC picked up three points this past week, which I will gladly take during this current break before they play again on Saturday.