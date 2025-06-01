The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Portal plea from SEC coaches

Funniest Things You Will See This Week

SEC coaches and officials descended in Destin, Florida, and were seemingly angrier than Clark Griswold when he discovered Walley World was closed after a treacherous journey.Their biggest issue was not having more teams selected to participate in the college football playoffs. Sure, Georgia, Texas, and Tennessee advanced to the postseason. However, Alabama, Ole Miss, and South Carolina were robbed – in their opinion – and the SEC was not going to stand for this injustice. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey opened the meetings saying he doesn't need "lectures from others about good of the game", which was a clear shot at ACC commissioner Jim Phillips and Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark. They debated whether playing a nine-game conference schedule made sense if the committee would punish their league for another loss. The SEC wants to have four guaranteed spots in the playoffs. I joked about having drinks and falling asleep on the beach in last week's column, but nobody was in a laughing mood last week.What the SEC failed to consider during the foot-stomping was that the teams they were fighting for had major flaws. Alabama may have defeated Georgia, but it sustained losses against Vanderbilt and Oklahoma. Vanderbilt happened. The Vanderbilt fans stormed the field, tore down the goal posts, marched with them through downtown Nashville, and threw them into the Cumberland River. That happened.Ole Miss lost to Kentucky. Do you remember that dreadful Kentucky football team we saw? Ole Miss lost to THAT team at home. And guess what? South Carolina was defeated by Alabama and Ole Miss last season. That is before we discuss the loss against LSU. And that is before we discuss the weak non-conference schedules for all of the teams that were allegedly mistreated.Oh yeah, they were also unhappy about having two transfer portal windows.To be fair, that complaint is understandable.I know it was chaotic at Texas last year. Texas was competing for an SEC Championship, getting ready for the playoffs, and trying to sign players from high school in December. Meanwhile, the transfer portal window was in the midst of that chaos. Coaches were trying to retain players while trying not to offend current players by acquiring their potential replacements through the transfer portal.I asked Georgia football coach Kirby Smart to discuss how hectic December was and he did not hold back.“We're not here to complain about that,” Smart said. “Like, that's become the norm. Every time I come in here, we talk about December is absolutely crazy, right now, let's call it January, because hypothetically, the portal opened in December, we're leaning towards that thing being in January, and you get a little more stability in December in terms of, let's sign our high school recruits first. Then let's figure out in January, where the semester break ends, who's staying and who's going. So we compartmentalize. Let's deal with this issue now. Let's deal with this issue now.“But we're talking about taking this issue, this January, and moving it out all the way to April. You think tampering is a problem? Put that portal in April and see what teams do in January, February, and March. Just think about it now, because we're getting ready to make a big decision, and a lot of people believe, well, the kids won't be able to leave. If we put it in April, they'll have to stay the next semester. Oh no, they'll be on your campus getting tampered with, collecting 33% of your cap before they leave with it. Not for that.”“We had an AFCA meeting,” Smart said. “We had a meeting in which we unanimously decided that there really needed to be one portal window. Whatever that is, is what it is, and it needs to happen sometime in January. There is an outcry, there are schools, there's different conferences that feel like it should not fall during the playing season. I would love that. I would love to be able to play the season without it.“I want to develop my team. I think it's really important in football to have your team, your team at whatever date in January, whatever we decide that is, and then you work those guys out, you train those guys, you lift, you prepare, you do meetings, you do all this preparation, and then that's your team, right? Like, that's your team.“There's a large contingency that's growing now trying to push an April portal, maybe May. They want to practice in June, have some practices in June. I want you to think about June. For us, we have ten days of high school camp in June. We believe in using those across the Southeast. We use ten days. Some schools use ten, some don't use any. We also have official visits every weekend. So now we're going to practice our team in that same window? Something's going to suffer.“I'm a proponent for a January - wherever it fits - window. There's people saying we can't get our kids in academically. Well, they're getting mid-year high school players in in that same academic window. It's happening everywhere, so I'm a big believer in that. And I think that's the decision that has to be made, at least from a standpoint of the SEC and the bigger picture, the country: where is the portal window? Is it one or two?”“I always lean to, you know, what are the professional models, and what do they seem to look like?,” Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said. “And it certainly seems as though, you know, free agency happens once, not twice - and it happens right after the season, before you start practicing. That seems to be the landscape for every single professional league across the world.“And so, why we believe that that shouldn't be how this works, it's hard to find. You move into practice a little later so that you can have the roster-building period - and then, when would the roster-building period be? Because you still have academic problems, right? And so your choices are: do you want your roster at the start of the spring semester, or do you want your roster at the start of the summer semester? There's no in-between, right? Because we're still academics.”“Well, I mean, I think in a perfect world, you would - I mean, the earlier, the better, right?,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. “ That’s… I mean, I think every coach would feel that way. The complexity comes with, again, you’re dealing with one sport within the context of college athletics, and you’re dealing with academic calendars that vary from school to school, and you’re trying to create as competitive a product as you can with so many variables.“That’s where I think the need for some over-the-top consideration with setting these schedules and giving us the framework through which we build our teams. Once we have that framework in place, we’re smart enough and adaptable enough as college football coaches to make it healthy and make it healthy and make it good.“I think the hard part is just the constant changing. And look, that’s the cost of being a part of something in an important moment. You know, I don’t victimized by that, but I’m anxious. And I know there’s so many important conversations going on. I know this next couple days will be important for us too. I’m anxious to get on the back end of this and have a framework within which we can really be confident, build our team, and know that we can actually have something as a sport that’s sustainable. It feels like, you know, where we are right now isn’t sustainable.“And so, how do we best support the student-athlete? How do we make sure they have options for themselves? How do we make sure they’re compensated for their efforts? And then, how do we protect the sanctity of the game and make sure, from a competitive standpoint, we keep, you know, we keep a level playing field? Because I think that’s going to improve the product on the field and improve engagement — and improve engagement for our sport, and allow college football to be as great as it’s been in the past.”“I don't know the exact timing of when that should be,” Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian rationally said. “I do think we're all in agreement that one transfer portal would be beneficial again. We're trying to we're team builders. That's what we do, right? And it's hard to build a team when you've got two different portals and you're not sure who's on your team, who's coming, who's going. And you do your best to build a culture to where hopefully you can retain those players and bring in some good players again. We've all benefited from that, but I think if we can uniform that a little bit some point in spring, I think would be helpful what that exact time is, I don't know yet.“I do know, from my perspective, for two years now, I've been in the playoffs in the back to back years, that December portal window was brutal, where we had, I think nine guys go in and then 10 guys go in the next year, while we were still playing in the college football playoffs, and that was very difficult. So I'm definitely an advocate for that portal being after the playoffs are done. But when in spring? When does that occur? May better, I don't know, because you want to start building that team too, right? And May seems kind of late, like I said, I think somewhere in spring is probably the right timing.“What does that look like? You know? Is that is that late January? Is that February? Is that March? I don't know what. You know. What you know, what does that exactly look like? And I haven't heard everybody's thoughts on that. And that's what these meetings are for, is trying to figure that out, that that might spur some thoughts for me and maybe others, and some feelings that I have on the issue.”This would be me if I had daughtersAfter my surgery, I would quit playingWait for it (I’m going to assume she’s okay) …Sometimes people play too much (bad language alert)He mastered the employee handbook1. Here is a youth football camp in the Austin area for those who want to support former and current Longhorns:2. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey’s response when asked about the success of availability reports last season:“I thought it went really well. If I put a lie detector on everyone when we announced it and asked, ‘How do you think it’s going to work?’ — I think you were highly suspect. It was an opportunity to do it right, and I think we did it really well. I give a lot of credit - Garth [Glissman] on our staff led, we hired him from the NBA. He’d been involved in that work in the NBA offices. I give our coaches credit for buy-in.“In football, we had one letter and three phone calls when things were off-kilter, and people respected the process. Basketball and baseball were really seamless. Every Thursday, Garth sent out an educational reminder. We pivoted - you saw a much better graphic presentation for basketball and baseball than in football because we learned a better way. We used HD Intelligence to help us there. I didn’t have any phone calls from anybody around Vegas and our integrity consultants about something missing that was problematic - maybe a good question here or there. I think it’s actually a model for college athletics. That’s one of those things where I think we’ve led.”3. Sankey on the effectiveness of penalizing football programs for their fans storming the field:“Our policy allowed some flexibility when the team exits, and the officials are gone. So you saw highly successful efforts - Vanderbilt and Ole Miss kind of had the idea. Vanderbilt was the first after they’d been fined a couple of times. So, they had the football fine, the basketball fine, the numbers were getting up there, and in a way, the pressure to get it right worked really well. Mississippi State had one. I was traveling, saw it on the phone. They waited. Buzz Williams, when he was at A&M, they beat Auburn in College Station - Buzz went to the microphone. They handled it well.“If we could have that kind of education to let celebrations take place when the team’s off the field, I think that would be a really healthy direction. We’re working on continuing policy adjustments.”4. Sankey on the potential of having more playoff games on campus:“My expectation is we’ll focus on those early rounds being on campus. I think we’re still working through later rounds, but a lot of issues around preparation and hosting that support bowls continuing to be part of the experience.”5. Sankey’s response when asked about playing overseas:“The economics of our stadiums are just very different. The displacement of a home game in our communities and stadiums — it might be 85,000 to 100,000-plus — and relocating that, the logistical costs and timing, that’s a challenge. But the loss of that home gate - that’s really a challenge.“We’ve had some conversations around maybe nonconference games that might be an away game, but it’s never worked. I think I’ve said this before: The strength of this conference is in our communities, our states, and the region, and we magnify that on the national and even international level. I don’t think that requires us playing internationally.”6. Texas A&M’s Mike Elko at the SEC Springs Meetings:Q: Mike, you were at an event recently where you talked about Texas today, and I'm becoming the premier program college football. I guess. What's the thing that gives you the most confidence that can actually happen?Elko: “Yeah, I think we've got a tremendous fan base. I think we've got a tremendous resource situation. I think when kids come to watch a game in Kyle Field, the environment is unbelievable. I think they would argue that it's one of the best, if not the best, in the country. I think we've got a talent-rich state that we're recruiting from. And I think if we can pull it all together and get it moving in the right direction the way it's capable of, I think we have all of the boxes checked for what this program could and should be moving forward. I think we just we have to understand where we are and understand that we can't just want to be somewhere else. And just snap a finger and flip it a little bit, look at perception of where we've been versus reality of where we've been. There's some work we have to do with becoming program. We're doing that on a day to day basis, inside parts of our program, and see a lot of lot of development, lot of improvement, lot of things moving in a really good direction, but it just, it doesn't happen just overnight. That's the thing that we've got to be careful.”7. Elko on Marcel Reed handling the responsibilities of being a starting QB:“Yeah, I think he's been really good. I think obviously this is a good time, because nobody's critiquing. He hasn't lost a game, you know, and so that's the easy part, but, you know, happy with how he's working, and happy with the improvement he's made in terms of studying tape and doing the things that you want to be one to do, to develop and grow happy with the strides he made in the throw game in the spring. I think he'll continue to do that through the summer. And so Marcel is a great kid. He's obviously got a great family. His dad has instilled in him a lot in terms of what it means to be a professional college player and those types of things. And so happy with the improvement and development, with also understanding that it's starting with the phase right now, and so there's a lot more coming down the road.”8. Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea on Diego Pavia’s impact:"Well, I mean, yeah, his impact, I can’t, you know, overstate. I think we’ve gotten to know enough about him as a college football community to know that he’s special. And what makes him special internally is he’s a quiet connector. He’s a guy that cares a lot about his teammates, and this is a world right now where we’re kind of pushed to our pockets, and there’s so many reasons to be on your own. I mean, he connects - he understands how important that connection is to winning and takes the time to break down the barriers that exist when you’re building a team with high school players, with portal players, with retained players."Obviously, his competitive swagger and confidence is a part of the draw to him, that’s real too. But he’s not an emotional player. I mean, he’s not a player that doesn’t always keep a level head and keep a focus on the mission. The mission is winning. I’m excited to have him back. I think it’s great for college football, great for Nashville. I think the Nashville community is embracing him, and it’s been fun to see them connect - the fan base connect with him as a player and a person.”9. What could go wrong?10. PSG, my goodnessI took my boys to UTSA’s football camp this past week. They had a great time. It was the first time Maximus, my oldest, did anything football-related (he is a goalkeeper). Titan, my youngest, loves football.However …The boys started giggling when we got into the car and recapped the morning. Apparently, the kids were asked to take a group photo doing whatever the UTSA hand sign is.My boys?They decided to do “Hook ‘em Horns” instead.And so, their love for UT has begun …