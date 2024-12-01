The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Quinn Ewers' heart and resolve were at 100 percent

Funniest Things You Will See This Week

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian could have taken the easy route at any point in 2024.Arch Manning is the most popular backup quarterback in football, college or the NFL. Texas fans screamed and fainted for him like he was a Beatles member. I am pretty sure Longhorn fans organized a rescue mission to help Manning find his lost student ID last year (both times). Everybody knows Manning is the future face of the program. Sarkisian could have caved under the outside pressure and started Manning over Ewers.However, Sarkisian shut down the notion of a quarterback battle before spring football began. He let everybody know that Ewers was going to be his starting quarterback this season. Manning’s role was to learn, improve, and be ready to come off the bench when called upon. He did not waver when Manning played well in the spring game. Of course, the only reason Manning played so much is because Sarkisian was happy with Ewers and wanted his backups to receive reps. Sarkisian did not change his mind during summer workouts, winter conditioning, or training camp. He may have benched Ewers briefly against Georgia. Nevertheless, he put Ewers back into the game. Even when Manning started in two games because Ewers was recovering from an oblique strain, Sarkisian counted the days until his starting quarterback was ready.Ewers’ ankle might not have been at 100 percent strength in Saturday’s gritty win over Texas A&M.However, his heart and resolve were.“Quinn had a really gutty performance,” Sarkisian said. “He was not 100 percent, but utilized his legs when he could to extend drives. Made a couple of great throws. We had a little bit of bad luck in the red area—the tip ball that they ran back for a touchdown. It was like, are you serious? And then the fumble and a blocked punt. But outside of that, I really thought we controlled the game and, quite frankly, dominated the game. And that's kind of how we played all year. We just get in control of games. And this game was really no different than that.”Hopefully, for Longhorn fans, the result is no different than last year.Conference championship.Texas advanced to the SEC Championship Game in year one.It is time to face Georgia - again.Remember when critics questioned if Texas could handle the SEC?Instead, we are questioning what the hype was all about.Speaking of hot air, let us revisit Ewers’ ankle injury.I reported Ewers had a mild ankle sprain last Sunday and would be ready to play against Texas A&M. However, many Manning fans hoped it was a smokescreen and that 16 > 3.Some outlets reported Ewers’ status for this game could be in jeopardy due to the ankle. However, this is what I wrote in Thursday’s War Room:I asked Sarkisian to explain what went into his decision to start Ewers instead of Manning. Hopefully, his answer will prevent Longhorn observers from believing Manning will somehow start against Georgia.“I mean, we just monitored him throughout the week,” Sarkisian said. “Anytime you have an ankle injury, early in the week is probably not going to look great. But one thing is he kind of progressed throughout the week.“I really challenged him on Thursday. I said, hey, if this is going to go, I really need to see you play football today in practice and not play seven-on-seven, and he did it. He gutted it out. And at that moment, I said, okay, I think he's going to be okay, and I knew we still had two more days to get him as healthy as we could.”Ewers guided the Longhorn offense to 458 yards on the road (218 passing, 240 rushing), and they dominated the Aggies in every important offensive category.“I thought he played a good football game tonight,” Sarkisian said. “A couple of really critical scrambles in the game, especially early on. Made some beautiful deep ball passes. The ball to Matt Golden was a heck of a throw down the field.“Guys earn your trust over time, and Quinn has battled through a lot of different adversity throughout his career here with injuries and whatnot. He earned that right to play ball, and he showed me that he was capable to do it physically. I was just proud of him and happy for him that he was able to go out and do it and play the way that he did.”It is hard to question Sarkisian.Last year, Texas won a Big 12 Championship with Ewers. Texas finished 12-2.The Longhorns are 11-1 in their first SEC season with a chance to win back-to-back conference championships.Ewers’ ankle might not have been at 100 percent strength in Saturday’s gritty win over Texas A&M.However, his heart and resolve were.• Texas now leads the overall season against Texas A&M, 77-37-5.• UT holds a 26-22-2 series advantage over the Aggies in College Station.• The Longhorns finish the regular season with an 11-1 overall record for the second-straight season.• Texas has won back-to-back games against the Aggies.• The Longhorns have won 10 of the last 13 overall contests against Texas A&M since 2000.• UT has won six of the last seven matchups against Texas A&M in College Station since 2000.• Tonight's attendance of 109,028 is the third-highest attended game in Kyle Field history.• The Longhorns have claimed 11-consecutive true road victories - the longest active streak in the FBS. It also doubles as the longest true road winning streak by the Horns since winning 15 in a row from 2003-06.• The victory gives head coach Steve Sarkisian his 83rd win as a head coach and his 36th at Texas.• After holding Texas A&M to zero points in the first half, Texas has blanked three of their last four opponents in the first half.• UT has won its last 24 games when leading at halftime.• Texas has forced at least one turnover in 20-consecutive games. UT has forced multiple turnovers in seven straight ball games.• After forcing two turnovers against the Aggies, Texas has gained 26 turnovers (18 interceptions, 8 fumbles recovered) this season.• The Longhorn defense has forced at least one turnover in all 12 games this season.• Texas has multiple takeaways in 16 of their last 20 games.• After connecting with RB Jaydon Blue on a seven-yard touchdown with 8:19 remaining in the second quarter, QB Quinn Ewers extended his streak of passing touchdowns to 23-straight games - the second-longest streak in program history:29: Colt McCoy (2007-09)23: Quinn Ewers (2022-current)19: Major Applewhite (1998-99)• Ewers finished 17-of-28 with 218 yards, one passing touchdown and one interception.• Texas sophomore RB Quintrevion Wisner recorded his second-straight 100-yard rushing effort and his third of the season after rushing 33 times for 186 yards against the Aggies.• Wisner is the first Longhorn with back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances since RB Jonathon Brooks accomplished the feat against Kansas State (11/4/2023) and TCU (11/11/2023).• Texas junior DB Michael Taaffe recorded his fifth career interception and second of the season after picking off Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed in the first quarter. • BY GROUND and BY AIR for Jaydon Blue, who reached double-digit TDs this season (10) after hauling in his fourth touchdown catch to go with six touchdown runs in 2024. Blue grabbed a seven-yard receiving touchdown from QB Quinn Ewers in the second quarter.SENIOR K, BERT AUBURN• After nailing a 28-yard field goal with 1:50 left in the second quarter, K Bert Auburn has made 60 career field goals which ties for the most in program history with former Longhorn Cameron Dicker. Ketch asked me to describe my first trip to Kyle Field during our postgame show, and one word instantly popped into my head – overrated.I traveled to every NFL stadium during my many years covering the sport. I have covered Texas since 2014 and have seen a lot of great environments. I think Arkansas in 2021 and Alabama in 2023 were crazier and more intimidating than Kyle Field. Sure, the stadium moves, which reminded me of Lambeau Field. But it is dark in the upper deck (where are the lights?), the jumbotrons are not impressive, they do not have anyone keep fans engaged during the game (you can only perform rehearsed chants so much), and it is pretty easy to silence that crowd.One thing I did like was the scene outside of the stadium. There are tons of fans tailgating and you can sense they have a tightknit community. However, I can see why Texas A&M does not dominate at home – the 12th Man shtick is overrated.College Station is just a bigger Lubbock.2. A few cool moments from Saturday3. Texas, Texas, Texas4. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey addressed the media before Texas played against Texas A&M. Here is Sankey’s response when I asked how the playoff committee should view a three-loss SEC team versus those with fewer losses in other conferences: “Well, I said this back in the summertime. So this has no reflection on anybody, but I think we have set a standard over time. I think going week to week to and seeing things in person, the physical rigor, the intensity, means that we should have three teams fully under consideration. Again, I said that an the beginning. I spoke about Georgia’s schedule, at Alabama, at Texas, at Ole Miss. Going in, nobody had that that level of rigor. And if those were three losses, which they weren't, two of those were they needed to be fully under consideration because I don’t know if there’s a comparison.“I think the reality is there is depth in our league. We've had top teams, we've had this great championship run, obviously, last year not being waterproof, but just the strength. We got another game against the ACC, the Florida- Florida State game. I think 7-3 in that series. Think about Texas going up to Michigan versus what Michigan did today. We were in Ann Arbor for that game. The Alabama game in Wisconsin, versus some of the other comparatives. I think those are important data points. Respect the committee's work, but it's a tough league, tough places to play, tough environments.”5. I thought the Big 12 was supposed to be okay without Texas. What happened?6. Sankey on adding the Texas vs. Texas A&M rivalry to the SEC: “My pulse rate stays high late through the day. My blood pressure is up. My hair is grayer, and there's less and less of it. I think it's special. I think to see you go back to the beginning of the season, first game was in Norman, and to see the SEC logo on the field and on the uniforms University of Oklahoma. I went up to Ann Arbor, and saw that with the University of Texas. That was pretty special given the amount of time it took us to arrive here. I remember coming to A&M way back in the fall of 2011 right after the announcement, we were playing Kansas here, and I was a staff member looking at game operations. To see the number of SEC logos in the parking lots here tailgating, it's a mutual embrace. People want to win, though there were competitors in this league. So, it fits really well.”7. Sankey’s response when asked about the success of the student-availability report and if he had the desired effect: “Credit to Garth Glissman, who's our Associate Commissioner for Men's Basketball. We added this to him. He worked in the NBA office and had a lot of experience. Where we've had hiccups, I give our schools credit for addressing those. There are a couple of circumstances where we had to engage and correct, but I think overall, it has achieved the desired objective. Remember, this is about trying to relieve the pressure that was going on individuals for information. There's a rhythm to it and expectation, and I think it's been well-managed. There’s been some speed bumps. We just had a long video conference on Tuesday with our basketball points of contact. We had dozens and dozens of people tuning in for an educational session on when we moved to conference basketball play in January, basically, how it will work. A lot of credit to our campuses and members of our staff.”8. Texas offensive coordinator Kyle Flood deserves a lot of credit for preparing Trevor Goosby to step in this season. Flood intentionally gave Goosby first-team practice reps throughout the offseason and regular season to prepare his backup left tackle. Goosby stepped in for Kelvin Banks after against Texas A&M and there was not a drop off in production. Clearly, Texas needs Banks in the postseason. However, the staff has done a great job of developing Goosby.9. I know emotions are high during rivalry games, but Saturday seemed different than previous years.10. Meanwhile, Oklahoma reverted to the norm