The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Quinn Ewers is about to start something special

Steve Sarkisian has checked nearly every NFL Draft box since taking over the Texas Longhorns football program.
There have been three first-round picks in the past two drafts (Bijan Robinson, Byron Murphy II, Xavier Worthy). Four running backs have been drafted (Robinson, Roschon Johnson, Jonathon Brooks, and Keilan Robinson). Three defensive tackles have been drafted (Murphy, T’Vondre Sweat, Keondre Coburn). Three receivers have been selected (Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, Jordan Whittington). Two linebackers (DeMarvion Overshown and Jaylan Ford). A tight end (Ja’Tavion Sanders). An offensive lineman (Christian Jones). One defensive back (Ryan Watts).
Sarkisian will check off the defensive end box during this year’s draft when Barryn Sorrell’s name is called. Texas had 14 players invited to the combine, and most of those athletes will be drafted in April.
However, Sarkisian is moving closer to checking off an important draft box. Once that occurs, it will start a trend that Longhorn fans have watched at other programs but haven’t been able to enjoy since Chris Simms was drafted in 2003, followed by Vince Young in 2006, and Colt McCoy in 2010.
Quinn Ewers is going to restart the Texas-to-NFL quarterback pipeline.
Ewers stood out during the combine on Saturday. His performance surprised some people. Nevertheless, every Longhorn fan who has followed Ewers since high school knew he would stand out during “routes on air” drills.
“I’m not anxious at all because, at the end of the day, we’re going out there and throwing routes on air, and as a quarterback, that’s what we do, right?” Ewers said before the combine. “That’s the easy part of this week. It’s what it should be, at least. I’m excited to get out there and just show everybody my arm.”
Ewers did not disappoint the scouts in attendance.
In addition, here is what NFL.com reported after Ewers performed on Saturday:
Stock up
“Ewers needed to look good in the combine throwing session after flashing his talent but also struggling with pocket awareness while dealing with an oblique injury last season. He accomplished his mission on Saturday, throwing with easy velocity on out and dig routes. He placed most throws effectively, although he did fail to connect with receivers at times. Yes, Ewers' performance wasn’t perfect. His first two deep balls fluttered because his feet and arm weren’t in sync, but he displayed the potential to stretch the field later on. Saturday’s showing was a step in the right direction for Ewers as he looks to alleviate concerns about his game.”
The reality of this year’s draft is that there are probably two quarterbacks ranked ahead of Ewers on most teams’ draft boards:
Miami’s Cam Ward.
Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.
Once you get past those two quarterbacks, Ewers is in the conversation for QB3.
An NFL team might consider Jalen Milroe. He is a strong contender to become the third quarterback off the board.
Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord had a strong combine performance.
NFL.com reported that former Ohio State quarterback Will Howard's stock was down after his combine performance:
"The 6-4 1/4, 236-pound passer connected on several shorter throws, showing his ability to move an offense when in sync with his receivers. Once the routes were going deeper down the field, though, Howard struggled to connect. His throws on dig routes were not on target and he had to throttle down his comeback throws to make an accurate pass. His velocity was inconsistent on go routes, too. He put a lot of air under the ball on some of those attempts, and I also saw him release more of a pure line drive to add length to the throw. Howard played a big role in the Buckeyes’ run to a national title last season, but I don't believe his combine workout will help him convince teams he has all of the tools of an NFL starter."
These are the reasons why Ewers could hear his name called on Day One.
Once again, let’s revisit that list to get a great appreciation of how important Ewers has been to this program.
Texas QBs post-McCoy
2010 – A year after Colt McCoy graduated, Garrett Gilbert started as a sophomore, and Texas finished 5-7 that season.
2011 – David Ash appeared in 13 games with six starts as a true freshman. Case McCoy appeared in 11 games with five starts. Texas finished 8-5.
2012 – Ash started in 12 of 13 games (missed Kansas State due to injury).
2013 – Ash missed 10 games that season, and Case McCoy started in his absence. This was also the year Tyrone Swoopes’ redshirt season was burned.
2014 – Swoopes earned the job as a sophomore. Texas finished 6-7.
2015 – Swoopes was eventually replaced by redshirt freshman quarterback Jerrod Heard. Texas finished 5-7.
2016 – Texas started true freshman Shane Buechele. The Longhorns finished 5-7.
2017 – True freshman Sam Ehlinger and Buechele (sophomore) shared the job for most of that season. Texas finished 7-6.
2018-2020 – Ehlinger led Texas to a Sugar Bowl victory in 2018, followed by an 8-5 season, and 7-3 in 2020.
2021 – Sarkisian started third-year quarterback Hudson Card and pulled him after two games. Card was replaced by Casey Thompson, who started strong but struggled after a severe thumb injury. Texas finished 5-7.
Outside of Ehlinger, the quarterback room at Texas was below average for numerous years.
Take a look at the quarterbacks who previously committed to Texas:
2009 – Garrett Gilbert
2010 – Case McCoy, Connor Wood
2011 – David Ash
2012 – Connor Brewer
2013 – Tyrone Swoopes
2014 – Jerrod Heard
2015 – Matthew Merrick, Kai Locksley
2016 – Shane Buechele
2017 – Sam Ehlinger
2018 – Casey Thompson, Cameron Rising
2019 – Roschon Johnson
2020 – Hudson Card, Ja’Quinden Jackson
2021 – Charles Wright
2022 – Maalik Murphy
Ewers is about to jumpstart a series of Longhorn quarterbacks drafted that will make Lincoln Riley reminisce about his Oklahoma days.
After Ewers, Arch Manning will eventually enter the NFL Draft and become the No. 1 overall pick. Sure, Manning has only started in two games. It might seem too early for that bold prediction. However, show me the general manager who tells an owner—his boss—that it makes sense to ignore the boatload of money the franchise will make by drafting Manning, and I will show you an unemployed GM.
Trey Owens has an NFL arm. KJ Lacey and Dia Bell are on board.
Sarkisian’s backup quarterbacks are starters at other programs in the country.
Sarkisian is known as the quarterback whisperer.
It has taken three years to develop a quarterback worth talking about.
But now that he has, the Texas-to-NFL quarterback pipeline is officially open for business.
Sports On A Dime
1. One of my close friends texted me during the men’s basketball game on Saturday and said, "We can't beat Georgia at anything." Longhorn fans, I hear your pain.
2. Former Longhorn receiver Isaiah Bond on his decision to transfer to Texas: “Texas was the first team and only team that I had contact with in the transfer portal. But it was a great process. It was stress-free and easy. As soon as I went out there, I actually committed on the first day I was out there. I was very impressed with the facilities and the coach and the city.”
3. Bond on Arch Manning: “Arch can be amazing. He's an amazing quarterback, just like Quinn Ewers. They're both great aspects of quarterbacks that they show. But I think Arch is going to be just fine, for sure … Arch, aside from the throwing, he's an amazing thrower, but what shocked me most was that he can run. I wasn't expecting that at all, but Arch has some wheels on him. I've never seen a quarterback run like that before, especially because he's a big guy, too. To be moving at the speed he is is quite amazing."
4. Texas receiver Matthew Golden’s response when asked if Manning could be at the combine in one or two years: “I think he can. He has the heart to do it. Arch comes in each and every day and goes to work. He acts like a walk-on. He has a story. He’s trying to make a name for himself."
More on Manning:
(on Arch’s physical attributes):
"He can spin the ball real well. He can run the ball too. I feel there’s nothing Arch can’t do. I’m excited to see what he’s going to do next year."
(on Arch’s growth):
"For his caliber, how young he is, he understands the game at a high level. You can tell when he’s in the game. Just waiting for him to get the opportunity to start. It’s going to be good."
5. Golden on his faith: "God’s changed my life. Whenever I get a chance to go back home, I go to church and play the drums for my church. It’s something I did when I was a younger kid, and I still try to do that. Going through adversity, you’ve always got to lean on somebody. I feel like God has always been there for me through hard times and good times."
6. Former Texas TE Gunnar Helm on Manning: “Yeah, to be honest with you, I think he's going to live up to the hype, absolutely. Arch is one of my good buddies off the field and, just coming with what he's come through, his whole life has been football. So, when he really has a chance to open up off the field, I think he turns a lot of people's heads. He's not what a lot of people expect him to be. He's very open if he gets comfortable around you. So, on the field, I know he's really fallen into that leadership role as he needs to be. And, I know a lot of the guys are really pulling for him and, and super excited to play alongside of him.”
7. Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell’s response when asked about hiring Tashard Choice: “I think that he's somebody who has done a really good job developing backs wherever he's been. And there's a number of things that come up when you start talking about these backs, his name starts coming up. And two years ago, he was somebody that was on my radar and it didn't work out. It was all good. But there again, everything kind of comes back around, and it just felt like this was right. So, I think he's really good at what he does. He's gifted. He's played the position, he's coached in college, so he understands our level of it. He understands Gibbs. He's coached him. So that helps. I think he's gonna be great for David Montgomery as well. That's big. I just think he's gonna bring a lot to us."
8. San Francisco general manager John Lynch on the “Tush Push”: “This is my first year on the Competition Committee so I sat in there and just listened. I never want something to be found... credit to the Eagles, and congratulations to the Eagles, as hard as is to say... respect. They had a tremendous season and were a tremendous team right down to the end. A lot of good people in that organization, and I congratulate them. They're fantastic at that play. A big part of me... I don't want to speak out of both sides of my mouth but I've always been a proponent of 'If you don't like it, stop it.' I have my own feelings about that play, and I long have. It's not really pretty to watch. I think back to my playing days, and I think that might have made me do things that I wouldn't be proud of because if they aren't going to stop it, I'll stop it. That kind of trickles into players that have a certain mentality [in their] head. I'm just being truthful there. I hope that's never the case. The Competition Committee... I've been really impressed by the way they go about things. You go right down the line. Let's talk about it for the game of football and the aesthetics of it, but first and foremost, it is always health and safety. I think the early ... there is probably not enough significant data to show that a lot of people are getting injured on this play. There is a fear that something serious could happen on that play because of the dynamics of it. I think part of everyone involved job is to make tough decisions before that ever happens. That's something they're weighing and there is great discussion. I think that discussion will go to the owners meeting in Florida here in the coming weeks, and should be interesting. A lot of strong opinions on both sides."
9. After reading this article in USA Today, I am convinced the SEC will move to a nine-game conference schedule. As always, you have to follow the money …
“The SEC moving to nine games allows for alignment between the two super conferences of college football. The Big Ten has been playing nine conference games since 2016, and the discrepancy between the two conferences has been a postseason qualification argument since.
“The potential change by the SEC opens the opportunity for the two conferences to build a non-conference scheduling agreement. Those games, and the nine conference games, is the driving factor behind selling more elite games to media rights partners ― and generating revenue from it.
“That expansion of games has now bled into the possibility of CFP play-in games during championship weekend, and expanding the postseason format to as many as 16 teams. More games, more money.
“Playing nine conference games and adding a non-conference scheduling agreement also allows the Big Ten and SEC to demand more access from the new College Football Playoff contract, which begins in 2026. Translation: automatic qualification, and as many as four spots per conference.”
10. This is a feather in Sarkisian's cap
