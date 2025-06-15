The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Step up or back - The SEC’s CFP crossroads

Anwar Richardson
Adam Loewy is one of the top personal injury lawyers in Austin. Adam is a proud graduate of the University of Texas School of Law and started his law firm in 2005. Adam helps people who have been injured in car crashes, slip and falls, dog bites, and other assorted ways. He is actively involved in every case he handles and is always available to talk or text. If you or a loved one has been injured, call the Loewy Law Firm today at (512) 280-0800.
Over the years, I've fixated on a few subjects until they lose relevance.
Once, my infamous question was, “How many 5-stars does it take to beat TCU?” When Texas was in the Big 12, and before Steve Sarkisian elevated this program to its current status, I would listen to recruiting experts and Longhorn fans plead for Texas to compete against Alabama and Ohio State for recruits. However, I found that topic to lack depth because TCU defeated Texas seven times in the last decade with 3-stars that former coach Gary Patterson and his staff developed. My point was that Texas could accumulate a bunch of 5-stars, but if your staff does not develop them, or if they get out-coached by Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy and Patterson, winning the recruiting battle is an empty prize. It underscored the importance of coaching and star ratings, a lesson Sarkisian has driven home.
When I covered the Detroit Lions during the 2012 NFL Draft, I learned how much fans love to talk about quarterbacks. After the draft, Detroit signed former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore as an undrafted free agent. I thought it was a throwaway story and never thought twice about it. However, that small story about Moore was the No.1 viewed story on MLive.com ... for three straight days. Anytime I wrote about Moore after the draft, that story would get more views than anything Matthew Stafford-related. I do not go out of my way to write about quarterbacks, but nothing is worse than going to a concert and hearing, “I’d like to play a few songs from my new album.” There's a reason why playing the hits works.
However, after “How many 5-stars does it take to beat TCU?”, I have spent several years discussing Texas’s nonconference schedule. Before Sarkisian, I stood on the table for the path of least resistance as relates to nonconference scheduling. Prior to the college football playoffs expanding to 12 teams, the SEC’s nonconference schedule was not a big topic. Yet, the recent SEC Spring Meetings in Destin reignited debates on playoff paths.
According to ESPN’s Heather Dinich, “CFP leaders are meeting in Asheville, NC [this week], and multiple sources are doubtful any decisions will be made on the playoff format for 2026 and beyond. The Big Ten and SEC have the bulk of control over it, and they’re not on the same page. Many leaders in the Big Ten don’t want to consider a 5+11 format unless the SEC and ACC go to nine league games. There are still enough questions that multiple sources say they wouldn’t be surprised if the format remains at 12 teams in ‘26.”
Greg Sankey, the Southeastern Conference commissioner, expressed significant concerns following the inaugural staging of the 12-team College Football Playoff. He highlighted a growing trend where teams are increasingly hesitant to schedule high-profile nonconference matchups due to the Playoff's influence on selection criteria.
"In today's landscape, the College Football Playoff selection seems to dictate regular-season scheduling," Sankey remarked during a press conference at the SEC's spring meetings in Destin, Florida. "Teams may opt to drop significant series without fear of negative repercussions during Playoff selection. Last season, we saw a team with multiple games against 6-6 records qualify, while others, including teams that defeated top-ranked opponents like the University of Georgia, were left out."
Sankey emphasized the evolving priorities where avoiding losses often outweighs the significance of quality wins. "The analytics clearly show the distinctiveness of our scheduling approach compared to others," he noted. "It's evident that the emphasis on strength of schedule must be reevaluated both in our scheduling decisions and by the CFP in their selection criteria."
Southern California is contemplating discontinuing its annual rivalry with Notre Dame due to the demands of its conference schedule. A Yahoo Sports report details the complexities:
“They’re scheduled to meet again in October in South Bend. What happens to the historic series after that matchup may come down to who blinks in a high-stakes game of chicken between the two schools.
“USC has no plans to budge on its position without clarity over whether the Big Ten will have four automatic qualifiers in any future playoff format, a source told The [Los Angeles] Times. With nine conference games already built into the schedule and the possibility of an annual crossover matchup with the Southeastern Conference still on their radar, USC officials see no reason to commit long term to the Notre Dame matchup without assurances they wouldn’t be punished for scheduling such a marquee nonconference matchup.
"The demands of Big Ten travel have also been a part of the conversation at USC, to the point officials broached the potential with Notre Dame of moving the game to the first month of the season.
The hope was to better balance its future slate of travel to the Midwest and East Coast. Last season, in their Big Ten debut, the Trojans lost all four of their Big Ten road trips.”
Sankey underscored the complexity of scheduling, stating, "Strength of schedule remains a crucial factor. Whether facing the top-ranked team or a lower-ranked opponent, the average impact on a team's standing remains consistent. However, the disparity in scheduling within conferences poses challenges, particularly when evaluating Playoff contenders."
Sankey reportedly cited specific instances where teams like Indiana and SMU received Playoff bids over others with stronger conference records, such as Alabama and Ole Miss. These decisions sparked debates, as Alabama's loss to Oklahoma and Ole Miss's defeat to Kentucky raised questions about the weighting of schedule strength in Playoff selections.
Texas has a history of scheduling powerhouse matchups, including Michigan and Ohio State, before joining the SEC. When asked about the Longhorns' future scheduling intentions, Texas athletic director Del Conte affirmed, “Without question. We’ve always talked about the regular season being valuable. I think, at a place like Texas, you also have to think about what’s good for the game. Our fans want to see great games. College football loves to see — and we should provide — unbelievable, compelling games during the regular season.
“I think, Anwar, you and I had a discussion one time about needing to water down the non-conference schedule. Water it down and go play. I’m a firm believer that, for us, playing Ohio State, Michigan, USC, LSU — we just signed Notre Dame — those games are important to college football. We’ve talked previously about not playing A&M, Nebraska, not playing Oklahoma. I grew up watching those games. I think about the Pac-10 not being in existence. Those things are just evolution.
“But if you have a responsibility to create compelling matchups during the regular season, you should. And at our brand, the University of Texas, we won’t change that philosophy.”
When queried about the necessity of continuing annual matchups against Texas A&M and Oklahoma, Del Conte replied, “I mean, those are my intentions. Those are critical games for us to have, for sure.”
Sarkisian echoed Del Conte's sentiments when asked about the importance of scheduling challenging nonconference opponents, emphasizing fair treatment for teams engaging in competitive matchups.
“Well, a couple of things,” Sarkisian said in late May. “One, I think those games are great for college football. I mean, look at the talk right now about Week 1 this year — there are so many great games, and that becomes the challenge for the committee. Are you going to punish teams for playing those games, or are you going to reward them?
“I think back — Vanderbilt was something like 11–10 to start the baseball season, and now they’re the No. 1 seed in the tournament. There’s value in playing quality opponents early. For us, it gives you a barometer on your team. You can see where you’re at. It’s a great atmosphere for your players to go on the road, and it’s extra incentive in training camp. There’s a lot of good things behind it.
“I hope we can preserve those games. But again, the challenge is you can’t punish teams for playing them. Obviously, we’ve played Alabama the last couple of years, Michigan last year, Ohio State this year, and with what our future schedule looks like, I really hope we can keep those. I know our players love playing in those games.”
We've tackled how many 5-stars players it takes to beat TCU.
Now, the SEC must determine the threshold for quality wins and losses to secure playoff berths.
Funniest Things You Will See This Week
This recruiting video is so accurate
This is for the parents (h/t Sunny Nelson)
This is for the church crowd
H-E-B is God’s gift to Texans
Happy Father’s Day
Sports On A Dime
1. According to FootballScoop’s Zach Barnett, Texas is one of just 18 FBS programs — and the only one in its fifth season — with a Core Four (head coach, both coordinators, and strength coach) that’s been intact for more than two years. Only 13 percent of schools have maintained this kind of staff continuity, per Barnett. Toledo leads the way with its Core Four intact for six seasons. SMU’s core has been together for four seasons, tied with Air Force and Virginia for third.
2. ESPN recently revealed its future college football power rankings, shifting to a two-year outlook (2025–26) to reflect the sport’s rapid roster turnover in the transfer portal era.
Guess which team from Austin is ranked No. 1?
1. Texas Longhorns
Previous future power ranking: 3
Returning quarterback: No. Quinn Ewers was Texas' primary starter for the past three seasons and became a seventh-round NFL draft pick by the Miami Dolphins.
Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Wouldn't rule it out. Arch Manning finally becomes QB1 for the Longhorns, and he could position himself as a top NFL draft selection in 2026. But Manning is in a unique situation because of his background and the money he has already earned in college. He doesn't need to rush off to begin his pro career and could benefit from a second season as the starter under coach Steve Sarkisian.
Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Sarkisian got the Texas job largely because of his reputation with playcalling and quarterbacks, but his greatest gains have come up front, especially elevating an underperforming offensive line. The challenge will be replacing six linemen (three offense, three defense) selected in the NFL draft. Senior guard DJ Campbell is the only offensive line starter returning, and Texas will need tackle Trevor Goosby and others to step up. There are a few more certainties on the defensive front with Colin Simmons and Ethan Burke both back, but the interior will have some questions.
Roster management: Sarkisian has backed up the recruiting expectations, signing ESPN's top-rated 2025 class after bringing in the No. 5 class in 2024. Texas was selective in the portal and made quite possibly its biggest splash in the spring with tight end Jack Endries from Cal. The defensive tackle spot has been hit hard by the past two NFL drafts, and Texas supplemented with transfers Cole Brevard (Purdue), Travis Shaw (North Carolina), and Hero Kanu (Ohio State).
Star power: Manning will be the most-watched player in the sport entering the fall and seemingly has the talent to become a national awards contender. Simmons and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. will be on the radar for top defensive honors, and safety Michael Taaffe, sophomore wide receiver Ryan Wingo, and others are worth watching.
Coaching staff: Sarkisian's growth as a head coach has been on full display the past few seasons, as he led Texas to CFP appearances in different conferences. He's at an A-list job and likely isn't going anywhere, and he has done a good job establishing and maintaining a veteran staff that includes coordinators Kyle Flood (offense), Pete Kwiatkowski (defense), and Jeff Banks (special teams).
3. Fox Sports recently listed Texas receiver Kaliq Lockett among its 10 potential impact freshmen capable of shaping the upcoming college football season:
Kaliq Lockett, WR, Texas
Height: 6-2
Weight: 187 pounds
School: Sachse High School in Sachse, Texas
Ranking: No. 18 overall, No. 2 WR
The blueprint for Lockett’s inclusion on this list was drawn up last fall by freshman wide receiver Ryan Wingo, who caught 29 passes for 472 yards and two touchdowns despite being the fourth or fifth target — at best — in a passing attack dominated by wideout Matthew Golden (58 catches, 987 yards, 9 TDs), tight end Gunnar Helm (60 catches, 786 yards, 7 TDs), wideout Isaiah Bond (34 catches, 540 yards, 5 TDs), and wideout DeAndre Moore Jr. (39 catches, 456 yards, 7 TDs). Even tailbacks Jaydon Blue and Quintrevion Wisner both caught at least 40 passes to combine for 679 receiving yards and seven additional scores through the air.
But Wingo was the No. 39 overall prospect and No. 8 wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting cycle, a player who took official visits to Georgia, Michigan, and Missouri in addition to Texas. He was too talented to keep off the field — evidenced by a four-catch, 70-yard outing in his collegiate debut against Colorado State last August — and finished the season second on the team in snaps among wide receivers with 618. The only freshmen in the country to average more yards per reception than Wingo (16.3) among players with at least 50 targets were Joseph Williams of Tulsa (19.6), Ryan Williams of Alabama (18), Jeremiah Smith of Ohio State (17.3), and Bryant Wesco Jr. of Clemson (17.2).
Lockett arrived at Texas with an even stronger recruiting profile than Wingo. He caught 59 passes for 1,299 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior in 2023 to vault up the recruiting rankings and finish as the second-best wideout in the cycle behind Dakorien Moore of Oregon. He chose the Longhorns from a laundry list of suitors that included virtually every blue-blood program in the country, with the likes of Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, and Florida State all hosting him for official visits. By choosing Texas — which has now inked two five-star wideouts in the last three classes — Lockett became the fifth-best receiver to sign with the Longhorns in the recruiting rankings era behind B.J. Johnson in 2000, Bru McCoy in 2019, Mike Davis in 2010, and Roy Williams in 2000. He should contend for significant playing time almost immediately for an offense seeking to replace four of its top six receiving threats from last season.
4. Here’s a blast from the past (insert your "And ain't even close" references here):
5. If you have a young football player and want to help a former Longhorn, here’s a camp worth looking into:
6. Texas A&M only recorded one double-digit win season on this list (11–2 in 2012):
7. USF waited until UCF surpassed them and joined a Power Four conference, while getting left out of the last round of conference expansion, to build a stadium finally? I’m sure USF officials are optimistic that having a stadium will increase their odds of eventually landing in a major conference.
8. FYI:
9. Boxing seemingly gives us one fight every two years that’s worth mentioning. I’m intrigued with this bout…
10. Austin FC’s Brandon Vazquez is seemingly boom-or-bust, but I’ll take his goal, Brad Stuver’s performance, and the three points.
Happy Father's Day
Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there. I spent the past week shuttling the boys to and from the FC Dallas Soccer Camp in Frisco. Maximus trained at the goalkeeper camp (13-second video below), while Titan, who turned 7 on Wednesday, joined the sessions for his age group.
We’ve got more camps and summer activities ahead, but nothing beats quality time with my crew.
I also want to acknowledge that today might be tough for those missing their dad, especially if he recently passed away. I hope the memories of him bring you comfort and help carry you through this day.
Whether you're celebrating or remembering today, I’m sending love your way.
Last edited: