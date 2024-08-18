The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Steve Sarkisian’s battle with ranked opponents

Anwar Richardson
The majority of Texas Longhorn football observers digested the preseason AP Top 25 release like a breakfast taco at Rudy's -- enjoyed and forgotten just as quickly.
Texas is ranked fourth in the preseason poll released by the Associated Press this past week. According to Danny Davis of the Austin American-Statesman, “This is UT's best showing in the AP preseason poll since it was second ahead of the 2009 season. This also marks the 25th time since 1950 that Texas has been a top-five team in the AP's preseason poll. In 12 of the previous 24 seasons, Texas ended that season with a top-5 ranking as well. Texas was ranked fifth, fourth, second, and second ahead of its national championship seasons in 1963, 1969, 1970, and 2005.”
Golf clap, right?
Action Network writer Brett McMurphy shared two interesting points on Twitter (sorry, Elon, I just can't call it X). First, he tweeted, “Every year for the past 21 seasons—except 2019—there has been at least one preseason Top 10 team that finished the season unranked. Last year, it was No. 6 USC.” Additionally, McMurphy said, “From unranked to Top 10: There has been at least one team every season in the past 30 years—except 2011 & 2020—that started unranked but finished the year in the final AP top 10. Which unranked team finishes in the Top 10? Last year, Missouri started unranked & finished No. 8.” Great observations by McMurphy, but if it's not on PrizePicks, I refuse to overthink it.
However, there's a topic that nobody has addressed, but we must discuss.
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian against ranked opponents.
I know what you're thinking.
"Unc, are you having $1 mimosas this early?"
Not yet.
The Longhorns are a top-five team. Sarkisian said this is the deepest team he’s had since arriving at Texas. Texas is definitely a playoff team. You haven't been this excited about a season since 2009.
You’re not wrong for being enthusiastic.
We are long past the days of “It ain’t even close” - unless @Ketchum decides to trigger my PTSD again this week. Sarkisian has built a program that is seemingly ready to compete for championships annually. He has created a quarterback pipeline. Sarkisian had a breakthrough season in 2023.
Longhorns would love to visit Atlanta annually in December. The SEC Championship game is on December 7 in the A-T-L. Who wouldn’t want to see @MB-HORNS and @drunk randoke riding the SkyView Ferris Wheel after a few drinks on a Friday night?
Nevertheless, Texas currently has four ranked teams on its schedule:
#1 Georgia
#9 Michigan
#16 Oklahoma
#20 Texas A&M
Sarkisian is 17-28 against ranked opponents throughout his career.
At Washington, he started with a promising 2-2 record in 2009 but struggled mightily in 2011, going 0-5. His tenure at USC in 2014 saw a more balanced 3-2 record, reflecting growth in his ability to compete against top teams.
Since taking over at Texas, Sarkisian's performance has been mixed, with a challenging 1-3 start in both 2021 and 2022.
However, 2023 was a breakthrough year, as he led the Longhorns to a 4-2 record against ranked opponents, including a signature win over Alabama. This recent success suggests that Sarkisian may be hitting his stride, with the potential for even better results in the seasons to come.
Let’s examine Sarkisian’s record against ranked opponents (via SportsReference):
2009 - Washington (5-7 overall record)
Loss - 11th ranked LSU, 31-23
Win - 3rd ranked USC, 16-13
Loss - 12th ranked Oregon 43-19
Win - 19th ranked Cal 42-10
Record against ranked opponents: 2-2
2010 - Washington (7-6 record)
Loss - 8th ranked Nebraska, 56-21
Win - 18th ranked USC, 32-21
Win - 24th ranked Oregon State, 35-34
Loss - 15th ranked Arizona, 44-14
Loss - 13th ranked Stanford, 41-0
Loss - 1st ranked Oregon, 53-16
Win - 17th ranked Nebraska, 19-7
Record against ranked opponents: 3-4
2011 - Washington (7-6 record)
Loss- 11th ranked Nebraska, 51-38
Loss - 7th ranked Stanford, 65-21
Loss - 6th ranked Oregon, 34-17
Loss - 18th ranked USC, 40-17
Loss - 15th ranked Baylor, 67-56
Record against ranked opponents: 0-5
2012 - Washington (7-6 record)
Loss - 3rd ranked LSU, 41-3
Win - 8th ranked Stanford, 17-13
Loss - 2nd ranked Oregon, 52-21
Loss - 11th ranked USC, 24-14
Win - 7th ranked Oregon State, 20-17
Loss - 20th ranked Boise State, 28-26
Record against ranked opponents: 2-4
2013 - Washington (9-4 record)
Win - 19th ranked Boise State, 38-6
Loss - 5th ranked Stanford, 31-28
Loss - 2nd ranked Oregon, 45-24
Loss - 13th ranked UCLA, 41-31
Record against ranked opponents: 1-3
2014 - USC (9-4 record)
Win - 13th ranked Stanford, 13-10
Win - 10th ranked Arizona, 28-26
Loss -19th ranked Utah, 24-21
Loss - 11th ranked UCLA, 38-20
Win - 25th ranked Nebraska, 45-42
Record against ranked opponents: 3-2
2021 - Texas (5-7 record)
Win - 23th ranked Louisiana, 38-18
Loss - 6th ranked Oklahoma, 55-48
Loss - 12th ranked Oklahoma State, 32-24
Loss - 16th ranked Baylor, 31-24
Record against ranked opponents: 1-3
2022 - Texas (8-5 record)
Loss - 11th ranked Oklahoma State, 41-34
Win - 13th ranked Kansas State, 34-27
Loss - 4th ranked TCU, 17-10
Loss - 12th ranked Washington, 27-20
Record against ranked opponents: 1-3
2023 - Texas (12-2 record)
Win - 3rd ranked Alabama, 34-24
Win - 24th ranked Kansas, 40-14
Loss - 12th ranked Oklahoma, 34-30
Win - 25th ranked Kansas State, 33-30
Win - 19th ranked Oklahoma State, 49-21
Loss - 2nd ranked Washington, 37-31
Record against ranked opponents: 4-2
• 2009: 2-2
• 2010: 3-4
• 2011: 0-5
• 2012: 2-4
• 2013: 1-3
• 2014: 3-2
• 2021: 1-3
• 2022: 1-3
• 2023: 4-2
Total: 17 wins, 28 losses
Here's a breakdown of Steve Sarkisian's record against ranked opponents by tiers:
1-5 Ranked Opponents
Record: 2-7
Wins:
2009: #3 USC (16-13)
2023: #3 Alabama (34-24)
Losses:
2010: #1 Oregon (53-16)
2013: #5 Stanford (31-28)
2013: #2 Oregon (45-24)
2022: #4 TCU (17-10)
2023: #2 Washington (37-31)
2012: #2 Oregon (52-21)
2012: #3 LSU (41-3)
6-10 Ranked Opponents
Record: 4-3
Wins:
2012: #8 Stanford (17-13)
2012: #7 Oregon State (20-14)
2014: #10 Arizona (28-26)
2023: #9 Kansas State (33-30)
Losses:
2011: #6 Oregon (34-17)
2011: #7 Stanford (65-21)
2021: #6 Oklahoma (55-48)
11-15 Ranked Opponents
Record: 2-13
Wins:
2014: #13 Stanford
2022: #13 Kansas State (34-27)
Losses:
2009: #12 Oregon (43-19)
2009: #11 LSU (31-23)
2010: #15 Arizona (44-14)
2010: #13 Stanford (41-0)
2011: #11 Nebraska (51-38)
2011: #15 Baylor (67-56)
2012: #11 USC (24-14)
2013: #13 UCLA (41-31)
2014: #11 UCLA (38-20)
2022: #11 Oklahoma State (41-34)
2021: #12 Oklahoma State (32-24)
2022: #12 Washington (27-20)
2023: #12 Oklahoma (34-30)
16-20 Ranked Opponents
Record: 5 -3
Wins:
2009: #19 Cal (42-10)
2010: #18 USC (32-31)
2010: #17 Nebraska (19-7)
2013: #19 Boise State (38-6)
2023: #19 Oklahoma State (49-21)
Losses:
2011: #18 USC (40-17)
2014: #19 Utah (24-21)
2021: #16 Baylor (31-24)
21-25 Ranked Opponents
Record: 4-2
Wins:
2010: #24 Oregon State (35-34)
2014: #25 Nebraska (45-42)
2021: #23 Louisiana (38-18)
2023: #25 Kansas State (33-30)
Losses:
2012: #20 Boise State (28-26)
2022: #25 Washington (27-20)
Summary
• 1-5 Ranked: 2-7
• 6-10 Ranked: 4-3
• 11-15 Ranked: 2-13
• 16-20 Ranked: 5-3
• 21-25 Ranked: 4-2
Total: 17 wins and 28 losses
“At the University of Texas, part of the standard being the standard is competing for championships,” Sarkisian said at SEC Media Days. “I'm up here talking about football, but it's at every sport. It's at every level. Regardless of the conference -- and that's to take nothing away from the SEC -- our goal is to come into this conference and compete for a conference championship. It is what it is. That's why you go to the University of Texas. So that won't change.
“I want to leave you with this: When I took the job at the University of Texas, and I walked into DKR and one of the first signs I saw was a quote that I've put up now in my office that I'll always and forever hold onto. The pride in winning tradition at the University of Texas shall not be entrusted to the weak, nor the timid. That's not going to change now that we've changed conferences. We're going to go attack this thing. We've got a ton of respect for this conference and the teams in this conference, but we're going to go attack it and try to win a conference championship because that's why we're at the University of Texas.
“We're looking forward to it. We're looking forward to renewing rivalries with Texas A&M and with Arkansas. We're one of the few schools with realignment that has benefitted from realignment that we've gotten some rivalries back, and so we're looking forward to those things, as well.
“It's going to be a great year. We're looking forward to it. Thank you. Hook 'em.”
Hopefully, for Longhorn fans, a great year against ranked opponents.
That is a meal everyone is ready to digest.
Photo via AP
Sports On A Dime
1. Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian’s previous NFL experience was evident during the scrimmage this past weekend. Some coaches would have forced scrimmage contact after sustaining similar injuries to a position room to prove a point. However, Sarkisian leaned on his NFL experience and did not allow his players to tackle during the scrimmage. Tackling is a rarity during NFL practices because teams try to avoid injuries. Sarkisian’s previous professional experience benefited the Longhorns this past weekend.
2. ICYMI
3. Texas safety Michael Taaffe on Silas Bolden: “He's a monster. Do it all. Selfless guy. Whatever he needs to do, whatever the coaches need him to do, he's going to do it. And I'm sure you all heard the speed, the hands, the routes, but I want to mention how selfless of a player he is. I told him that the other day. I was like, dude, never lose that. I've never seen somebody that's got so much hype, but not let that hype get to him and just put his head down and grind. He's a beast. All respect to Silas.”
4. Taaffe’s response when asked if he will be healthy enough to play in the season opener: “I’m full live right now. I'm ready to go. I've been playing, I've been hitting, I've been tackling, I've been catching. I'm ready to go. I don't know where the process is right now going into the season, but I know I'm full go. I'm not going to let anything get in my way. I believe that I'm a ball hawk, and so it doesn't matter what I have on my hand. If I see the ball in the air, I'm going to go get it.”
5. Taaffe on what he tells young players about practicing in the Texas heat: “I think the first piece of advice is you got to look at the heat as an advantage for us. We get to practice in it every single day. Our first game, Colorado State, I don't think it's 105 on the turf at Colorado State right now at 3:30. We got to look at that as at our advantage, because we play that game, that first game, August 31 in the heat. I kind of tell them just embrace it. Embrace this pain right now, because you're going to get on the field and you're going be so thankful that we're doing it right now, and this is not your first time doing it, August 31. Your adrenaline's already be running. You're so excited to run out of the tunnel to be in front of 105,000 fans. You're not even going to worry about the heat. I think you got to take that as an advantage.”
6. Texas left tackle Kelvin Banks on Silas Bolden: “"Yeah, Silas is an awesome teammate. Like any other guy who comes in, it's going to take a while for him to open up. But once he did, you see he's a cool guy. He's energetic, he’s awesome, and willing to do anything for the team, both on the football field and off the field. From what I see, he's a great guy."
7. Banks on Cam Williams: “Going into practice, everybody on the team, they need, they need small little things they need to fix so. Everybody's not perfect. But some things that I would say that he’s striving to be better at the most is him being able to learn going into that role of being a starter, learning how to uplift the guys behind them, and making sure he understands the role that he has now. Him going in and having that one start at Kansas State, I always joke with and tell him he got the first game jitters out the way, so he should be good to go.”
8. Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron on playing outside cornerback and other positions during training camp: “Honestly, it's been good. They've moved me around. Safety, nickel to corner. I think it's good because if something happens there at a position, I kind of know the feeling. If I was at nickel and I didn't get a deep enough drop for the safety, I kind of know the feeling. I what know it feels like. Just knowing all the ins and outs of each position, this kind of helps me to be in a better position, and it makes me a smarter player knowing what's happening over there and what's happening over here on better standpoint.”
9. Another great NFL preseason day for former Longhorn receivers
Here is a bonus clip of Sam Ehlinger
