The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Steve Sarkisian - The SEC’s King of the Road

FOX Sports let the cat out of the bag when it announced it would air Texas vs. Ohio State in Week One. Even though the network tried to be aloof and not say this matchup would be its Big Noon Game, Columbo could have solved this case in 30 seconds.Naturally, Texas fans are eager for the season to begin and are looking forward to the rematch against Ohio State. The ending of that College Football Playoff game is a memory that nobody has forgotten. Jack Sawyer will never have to buy a drink again in Columbus, and there is no need to compare that loss to other disappointing endings in Longhorn football history. If this were a Seinfeld episode, let this be your Summer of George.We are 104 days away from the season opener, and my thoughts this past week centered around Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian. I thought about how he would use Arch Manning in that first game, what the new receivers will look like, who will play tight end, and his defensive line rotation. I also thought about Sarkisian’s success in big games on the road. That inspired me to do more research than an Oklahoma fan justifying why Brent Venables is still the man for the job.The research led to one conclusion.Sarkisian is the SEC’s King of the Road.Over the past two seasons, Texas has registered two major road victories.Last year, Texas went on the road and knocked off Michigan, the defending national champion. Sure, that was Michigan without Jim Harbaugh and a ton of players who entered the NFL Draft. However, it is also the same Michigan team that defeated Ohio State, 13–10, in the regular season and knocked off Alabama, 19–13, in a bowl game. That was just for non-Longhorn fans in the congregation who will nitpick the win.Two years ago, Texas went on the road and defeated Alabama, 34–24. Texas began to bully Alabama and snapped its 21-game home winning streak. The Tide had won 57 consecutive regular-season games versus non-conference opponents. In addition, Texas's win was also the first double-digit home loss for Alabama head coach Nick Saban as a college football head coach since 2003.If I said nothing else, those two games should make you optimistic about Texas playing against Ohio State, the defending national champion, in the season opener.However, I’ve got something that should make you happier than Jeff Banks when Sarkisian gives him the green light to offer a long snapper a scholarship.Sarkisian has won more regular-season games against ranked opponents than any coach in the SEC during the last two seasons.In addition, Sarkisian is undefeated against ranked opponents on the road during that period.Yes, that is counting Texas’s success in the Big 12.However, this program’s success in year one of the SEC should silence the critics who did not believe Texas would be able to handle a new conference.In 2023, Texas recorded wins against Alabama (ranked No. 3), Kansas (ranked No. 24), and Kansas State (ranked No. 25). The only loss was against 12th-ranked Oklahoma.In 2024, Texas recorded wins against 10th-ranked Michigan, 18th-ranked Oklahoma, 25th-ranked Vanderbilt, and 20th-ranked Texas A&M. The only loss was against 5th-ranked Georgia.Here is a look at each SEC program's record against ranked teams, and on the road.2023 – 3-1 against ranked teams (1-0 on the road)2024 – 4-1 against ranked teams (3-0 on the road)Total: 7-2 (.778) (4-0 on the road)Note: Texas vs. Oklahoma is on a neutral field, and those results are reflected in the win totals, but not as road wins or losses.2023 – 4-0 (1-0 on the road)2024 – 3-2 (2-2 on the road)Total: 7-2 (.778) (3-2 on the road)Note: Georgia defeated Clemson, 34–3, on a neutral field in 2024 (included in the win total, but not as a road win).2023 – 2-1 (did not play a ranked team on the road)2024 – 3-1 (1-1 on the road)Total: 5-2 (.714) (1-1 on the road)2023 – 2-2 (0-2 on the road)2024 – 1-1 (0-1 on the road)Total: 3-3 (.500) (0-3 on the road)Note: Ole Miss’s road losses were against 13th-ranked Oklahoma (24–10) and No. 1-ranked Georgia (52–17) in 2023, followed by a loss against 13th-ranked LSU (29–26) in 2024.2023 – 3-2 (1-0 on the road)2024 – 1-3 (0-3 on the road)Total: 4-5 (.444) (1-3 on the road)Note: Missouri’s only road win in 2024 was against Boston College.2023 – 0-4 (0-3 on the road)2024 – 4-3 (2-1 on the road)Total: 4-7 (.364) (2-4 on the road)Note: South Carolina was defeated by 21st-ranked North Carolina, 31–17, in 2023 on a neutral field, and that result was not counted as a road loss.2023 – 0-3 (0-2 on the road)2024 – 3-1 (1-1 on the road)Total: 3-4 (.429) (1-3 on the road)Note: Tennessee defeated 24th-ranked N.C. State, 51–10, in 2024 on a neutral field, and that was counted as a win, but not a road victory.2023 – 2-3 (0-2 on the road)2024 – 1-3 (1-2 on the road)Total: 3-6 (.333) (1-4 on the road)Note: Kentucky’s most notable loss against a ranked opponent occurred against Georgia at home in 2024 (13–12).2023 – 1-4 (0-2 on the road)2024 – 2-4 (0-2 on the road)Total: 3-8 (.273) (0-4 on the road)Note: Did not include Georgia as a road loss since it’s a neutral site game.2023 – 1-0 (did not play a ranked opponent on the road)2024 – 1-3 (1-2 on the road)Total: 2-3 (.400) (1-2 on the road)Note: Texas vs. Oklahoma is on a neutral field, and those results are reflected in the win totals, but not as road wins or losses.2023 – 0-4 (0-3 on the road)2024 – 2-2 (did not play a ranked opponent on the road)Total: 2-6 (.250) (0-3 on the road)Note: Losses in 2023 were against Alabama (No.11), Tennessee (No.19), Ole Miss (No.11), and LSU (No.14) - excluding the bowl loss against No.22 Oklahoma State. In 2024, Texas A&M defeated Missouri (No. 9) and LSU (No.8); losses were against Notre Dame (No.7) and Texas (No.3).2023 – 1-3 (1-2 on the road)2024 – 1-3 (0-1 on the road)Total: 2-6 (.250) (1-3 on the road)Note: LSU opened the season with neutral-site losses against FSU in 2023 (45–24) and USC in 2024 (27–20).2023 – 0-4 (0-4 on the road)2024 – 2-5 (1-1 on the road)Total: 2-9 (.182) (1-5 on the road)2023 – 0-3 (0-2 on the road)2024 – 1-3 (0-1 on the road)Total: 1-6 (.143) (0-3 on the road)Note: Vanderbilt’s only victory against a ranked opponent was against No. 1-ranked Alabama, 40–35, in 2024 (not bad).2023 – 0-4 (0-1 on the road)2024 – 1-4 (0-3 on the road)Total: 1-8 (.714) (1-1 on the road)2023 – 0-3 (did not play a ranked opponent on the road)2024 – 0-5 (0-2 on the road)Total: 0-8 (.000)SEC Teams Ranked by Road Record Against Ranked Opponents (2023–2024):1. Texas – 4-02. Georgia – 3-23. South Carolina – 2-14. Alabama – 1-15. Auburn – 1-16. Oklahoma – 1-27. Tennessee – 1-38. "We're going to open August 30 in Columbus, Ohio, against the defending national champs," Sarkisian said. "Very similar, we went to Ann Arbor, Michigan early in September, who was the defending national champs. We're then going to embark on the SEC and the challenges of the SEC, and that includes trips to Athens, Georgia. That includes a trip to Gainesville, Florida. That includes two rivalry games at the end of the season with Arkansas and Texas A&M coming to Austin."The challenges are real, but ideally, how am I looking at the season? I'm thinking about Game 16, Game 17. I'm thinking about playing all the way into late January."Why not?Sarkisian is the SEC's King of the Road. A tremendous weekend on the 40 Acres

Here are a few notable spring rankings I have seen during the past couple of weeks:

One thing we have not discussed enough this offseason is the potential blind spots that could prevent Texas from winning 10 or more games. Sarkisian's recent track record suggests Texas should be fine, but let's just hope we are not overlooking anything.

ESPN recently ranked the best college football coaches in 2025, and Steve Sarkisian finished fifth.Here is the Top 10:1. Kirby Smart, Georgia2. Ryan Day, Ohio State3. Dabo Swinney, Clemson4. Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame6. Dan Lanning, Oregon7. Kalen DeBoer, Alabama8. James Franklin, Penn State9. Kyle Whittingham, Utah10. Matt Campbell, Iowa StateHere is what ESPN said about Sarkisian: It is hard to blame the Big 12 and ACC for not wanting to get the short end of the stick when the college football playoffs are expanded to 16 teams. And there is no way Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark will ever accept being on the losing end to the SEC again. However, we know SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey is great at advancing his conference, and it will be interesting to see if he would settle for fewer teams in the playoffs.Here is a portion of Yahoo senior college football writer Ross Dellenger's recent report:

The fascinating part about hearing college football coaches complaining about NIL being pay-for-play is the notion that there must be many meetings and political intervention. The reality is that the players did not create this issue. This issue was created by college football programs that decided to buy players, and that occurred before NIL. The only way to "fix" college football is for coaches to tell their boosters to stop pay-for-play, but we know that will never occur. It seems like his battles against Marvin Hagler and Roberto Duran were not that long ago. Enjoy this trip down memory lane.