The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): The new era of badass Longhorn receivers

For the past few years, I have joked that Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian has a “type” when it comes to receivers.Sarkisian reminded me of that friend we all knew who always dated a cut-and-paste version of the last person they were with. It could have been hair color, eye color, height, body type, income, personality, or nationality—I’m talking about both men and women. Regardless, when you saw that person, your immediate thought was, “Yep, this is pretty much what I expected.”If Sarkisian were on a dating app looking for receivers, he previously would have swiped right on any athlete in the 6-foot, 175-pound range with blazing speed. Those are the receivers Sarkisian loved to get into space and exploit opposing defenses. He had a lot of success as a play-caller at Alabama with smaller receivers such as DeVonta Smith (6-0, 185 pounds), Jerry Jeudy (6-1, 193), Henry Ruggs III (6-0, 190), and Jaylen Waddle (5-9, 180). He also had a lot of success with Xavier Worthy (5-11, 165) at Texas.However, when Sarkisian shows up at the SEC Dance in 2025, many of his receivers will have a different look than the pass-catchers he was previously attracted to.Welcome to the era of badass Texas receivers with the perfect combination of speed, height, and strength.It wasn’t long ago—four months ago, to be exact—that I asked Sarkisian about his recruiting approach to receivers. I noticed he had only three receivers on scholarship above 6-0 entering the 2024 season (Ryan Wingo, Parker Livingstone, and Freddie Dubose).Here’s what I wrote on September 10, 2024, in The Sunday Pulpit:Wingo proved they could have it all.From the moment Wingo (6-2, 210) arrived on campus, he was viewed as the next great receiver at Texas. I had multiple sources compare Wingo to Julio Jones on several occasions last year. Wingo had the height, weight, and speed combination that Sarkisian loved.The previous coaches at Texas followed the traditional mold and recruited tall and long receivers. They craved players such as Collin Johnson and Lil'Jordan Humphrey.However, Wingo is a better version of those guys.I discovered Sarkisian’s switch before the Peach Bowl last season. It innocently began during an interview when Sarkisian was asked what position Michael Terry III was playing during bowl practices at Texas.“We've got him at receiver right now,” Sarkisian said. “He looks really good. Again, I don't know how he's going to mature physically. He's a big, long guy, very versatile. He did a ton of stuff in high school. Seems very natural catching. Seems very natural with the ball in his hands. He’s doing a lot of scout team work for us right now … He's a big guy with room to grow, but his body might not grow [into playing tight end].”Terry is listed at 6-3, 216.I asked Sarkisian about his “type” of receivers and if Terry fit the mold. That’s when he shared the staff’s recent recruiting shift.“We adjusted a little in this recruiting cycle,” Sarkisian said.In addition to Terry, Texas signed Kaliq Lockett (6-2, 172), Jaime Ffrench (6-2, 185), and Daylan McCutcheon (6-0, 175).“If you look at Kaliq, Jaime, and now Michael, then with Daylan McCutcheon, but those first three guys, I felt a little bit like going through this first cycle in the SEC, we probably needed a little bit more size,” Sarkisian told me. “We value a lot of the perimeter blocking, and advantage throws are big for us, so we shifted a little bit that way. Now, I love speed, don't get me wrong, and you never want to sacrifice that.“But there was a little bit of a different shift in kind of a philosophical approach where I think we're going to need to go to have sustainability in this conference.”One offseason goal is for the receivers to become a more physical group this year. That is a huge point of emphasis during winter conditioning.In addition, here’s what I reported in a previous War Room:If Texas pursues a receiver in the portal, we have an idea of what “type” of pass-catcher Sarkisian will swipe right on.“I think you're going to always have some speed element,” Texas receivers coach Chris Jackson told me. “The 5-11, 185-pound guy, that's not the guy you’re expecting to be digging out safeties consistently. We didn't ask Xavier to do that a whole lot, but he still had his blocking responsibilities. That’s going to be more of your Z guy. That’s where AD Mitchell and Jordan Whittington brought value in 12 personnel. That’s where Matt Golden has kind of taken that element as well.“Ryan Wingo can actually play both because he’s not 5-11 or 6-foot, but he has a speed element. He can take the top off of coverage, can run the end-around that Xavier and Bond could do, but he also has a physical stature where he can dig out the safety.“I think Coach (Sarkisian) is onto something... You have to have a little bit of physical stature to get off [blocks] as well as [compete against] the safeties at this level.”Welcome to the era of badass Texas receivers with the perfect combination of speed, height, and strength.This poor kid …To heck with baking piesBert Auburn caught a stray (bad language alert)1. Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice may have interviewed with the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, but there is optimism that the Longhorns will be able to retain him. I was told Choice’s agent is currently negotiating with Texas and Dallas, and people behind the scenes hope to resolve this by Sunday.2. I do not want to jinx it but giving the team too much praise, but what a difference a few weeks make ...3. I was told Sarkisian told the majority of his staff to take at least a week off from work since they have been grinding nonstop for nearly a year. Sarkisian did not want his staff to burn out and decided it was important for everyone to get some rest. Longhorn players will still participate in winter conditioning, led by Texas strength and conditioning coach Torre Becton and his staff. However, everyone else has the opportunity to recharge.4. There are high expectations inside the building surrounding former Ohio State defensive tackle Hero Kanu. One source told me they expect more than depth from Kanu, and "depth" would be the worst-case scenario. They believe Kanu can emerge as a key contributor this season. The missing ingredient is freshman defensive tackle Justus Terry. I was told that if Terry turns into a contributor, this year’s defensive line could be as good or better than the 2024 unit.5. One person I spoke with this past week said the staff feels great about the following defensive positions: Edge, Linebacker, and Safety. They want to see an intense position battle at cornerback during the offseason. Once again, I was told Texas moved Jahdae Barron to cornerback out of necessity. However, with Barron gone, they are looking for someone to fill his shoes.6. Texas quarterback Arch Manning patiently waited for the spotlight he is currently receiving. I remember being told that Manning’s family did not want Arch to have major attention until he was a starter. Manning Mania has taken off, but not only does the quarterback deserve it, but he is mentally strong enough to handle the spotlight.7. Props to Barryn Sorrell for improving his draft stock because of his Senior Bowl performance this past week.8. Michigan is still fighting for its honor, according to Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger.9. This makes a lot of sense. I doubt Nebraska coach Matt Rhule could cancel his program’s spring game because the large attendance is a money-maker for the athletic department. However, if every program eliminated their respective spring games, it may not eliminate tampering, but it could help.10. This ...The month of January was incredible for me. Honestly, it was too good not to share.1. I was awarded sole custody of my youngest son on the morning of the Cotton Bowl. His mother relocated to Merida, Mexico, 2½ years ago and he’s been under my care since that time. I’m excited for all the memories we’ll create, the milestones we’ll achieve together, and the privilege of loving and raising my son, who is currently 6-years-old.2. The boys and I traveled to the National Academy Championships in Sanford, Florida last week. Max excelled in the tournament. Here is the proud dad’s amateur video:3 Three days after returning from Florida, Max decided to cut his hair. I loved his long hair and it was initially painful to see him in that barber’s chair. However, I like his new look.4 My 2013 Ford Taurus SEL is 30 miles away from 200,000. I decided it was time to finally do something nice for myself and purchased this Jeep Grand Cherokee L Laredo 4D on Saturday from Covert Bee Cave.