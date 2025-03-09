The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Top Dog or Top Dawg?

Anwar Richardson
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian and Georgia football coach Kirby Smart are the early contenders to sit on the throne once occupied by Nick Saban.
Saban is arguably the greatest college football coach of all time. Heck, you could argue that Saban is one of the greatest coaches of all time in any sport. I think that would be a fair and interesting discussion. Smart has two national titles as a head coach and is ahead of Sarkisian in this discussion. He also defeated Texas twice last season, and one of those victories was with a backup quarterback. Hopefully, for Longhorn fans, Sarkisian will catch up sooner rather than later.
However, it does appear that Texas and Georgia will be the teams to beat every year in the SEC. Ole Miss, Alabama, and Tennessee will always be in the mix. Yet, it is hard to imagine a world where Texas or Georgia is not favored to win the conference title. That probably will not change this season.
I had one question this past week.
We will focus on the Top Dog or Top Dawg this season?
UGARivals editor Anthony Dasher has emerged as one of my favorite guests to talk about football on my YouTube show. Yes, I know that some of you prefer the written word over a podcast, which does not offend me. Nevertheless, my kids never cared about my profession until they discovered I was on YouTube two years ago. Suddenly, I had more cool points with them than the numerous Super Bowls, boxing matches (nationally and internationally), World Series, Stanley Cups, NBA Finals, NCAA Men’s and Women’s National Championships I covered throughout my career.
Mike Tyson vs. Lennox Lewis? Who are they?
I discussed Georgia’s football team with Dasher and he is taking a cautious approach to this season. Every team in the SEC has question marks entering the 2025 season and Georgia is not an exception to the rule.
Here is what you need to know.
Anwar: Why did Carson Beck leave Georgia?
Dash: “It's a weird situation with Carson. Nobody has actually come out and said it, but he just didn’t come across as—I don’t want to say a bad teammate, because he wasn’t—but the word I like to use for Carson is 'mercurial.' He’s just a different kind of guy.
“We actually talked to Tate Ratledge about that, and he kind of hinted at it. He had roomed with Carson for three years, so he understood how to communicate with him. When things started going bad, Carson would sometimes withdrawl, and Tate would have to talk him through some of those moments.
“I’m just not sure Georgia’s team really saw him as the leader they could all rally behind. A good example of that was in the second half of the SEC Championship Game. You were there—you saw it. When Gunner Stockton came in, Georgia’s energy and intensity immediately elevated. It was a completely different-looking offense with him in the game.
“Now, that’s not to say that if Carson had played, he wouldn’t have performed well or that Georgia wouldn’t have won. But you could tell the players truly got behind Gunner. They respected him and wanted to play for him. In the end, it was probably best that Carson moved on.”
Anwar: Was it a mutual decision?
Dash: “Here’s the deal on that. After the elbow injury, Carson went out and had experts evaluate it to decide the best course of action. However, he never communicated with UGA about what he was doing.
“We asked Kirby Smart a couple of times after the fact, and he had no idea because he hadn’t spoken with Carson at all. It wasn’t until just a couple of days before the Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame that everything became clear.
“At that point, I think everyone was just ready to move on."
Anwar: What does the quarterback situation look like this year?
Dash: "It's going to be interesting, and Gunner Stockton is going to be the guy. But again, you're talking about a quarterback with very little experience. He’s also a different type of quarterback than what we’re used to seeing at Georgia.
“For example, I’m told that Mike Bobo is starting to install more mesh concepts for Gunner, which is something Georgia hasn’t really done with a single quarterback since Kirby Smart has been in Athens.
“They also have Ryan Puglisi, a redshirt freshman. He looks the part—6’2”, 220 pounds—with a strong arm and good mobility in the pocket. So it’s probably going to come down to those two, unless they find someone in the transfer portal. But at this point, there really isn’t anyone out there who can come in and compete with them.
“Now, Georgia did try to bring in Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza, but he ended up choosing Indiana. That tells you they’re still not 100% certain about their quarterback situation.
“It's either going to be Gunner or Ryan, for better or for worse.”
Anwar: What are the other areas of concern?
Dash: “There’s a lot to address. This might be the most reloading Georgia has had to do since Kirby Smart’s first year in 2016. There are quite a few holes, in my opinion.
“We just talked about the offensive line—they have to replace four starters from that group, and there aren’t a lot of proven options right now. Earnest Greene Jr. was the left tackle for most of last season but dealt with injuries, including a shoulder issue. He’s healthy now and will be back, which helps. Micah Morris, one of the guards, has played a bit, but losing Tate Ratledge is a big blow because he was such a great leader.
“They also need a new center, which will likely be Drew Bobo, Mike Bobo’s son, and they have to find a right tackle. That spot will probably go to Monroe Freeling—he started the last five games but really struggled in the Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame, giving up a couple of key sacks. Beyond those guys, who really knows? They have depth in terms of numbers, but nobody has proven much in an actual game yet.
“Running back is another concern. Nate Frazier looks promising—he could rush for 1,000 yards this season—but Georgia has been plagued by injuries at that position. Last year, both Roderick Robinson and Branson Robinson missed the entire season. Can they stay healthy? So far, they haven’t proven they can.
“Chauncey Bowens is a redshirt freshman with a lot of potential, but he lacks experience. Then there’s Cash Jones, Georgia’s third-down back—the guy they like to use in passing situations—but he’s a smaller player and only rushed for about 50 yards all year.
“So there are definitely some questions. Keeping guys healthy is probably the biggest one, but outside of Frazier, there just isn’t much proven experience in the backfield."
Anwar: Does it help that many of Georgia’s toughest games at home (Texas, Alabama, Ole Miss)?
Dash: "It does help. Last year, the big complaint from fans was that the schedule was too tough, with all the hardest games on the road. This year, it’s flipped, so playing in Sanford Stadium should be a big advantage.
“Any SEC team playing at home is going to feel good about that. But Georgia still has some questions within the program—whether it’s talent, depth, or experience—so winning those tough games might be a little more difficult now than it was over the past two or three years."
Anwar: Which teams are the ones to beat in the SEC this year?
Dash: “Your folks may think I’m crazy, but keep an eye on Florida next year. They have a lot of positives going for them right now. Tennessee could also be a contender if they can overcome a few hurdles.
“I don’t think it’s a slam dunk for Georgia to get back to the SEC Championship Game. It all starts at quarterback—what will Gunner Stockton be able to do over a full season?
“That said, Georgia has helped its wide receiver corps. They brought in some really talented players ... They also signed a couple of top-notch wideouts. So I actually think the receivers will be better this year.
“Tight end remains a strength, but there are still questions at quarterback, the offensive line, and the defensive front—not a lot of experience there either. Georgia has some things to figure out before they can start punching their ticket back to Atlanta for the SEC Championship."
Anwar: What is Georgia’s approach to scheduling non-conference games?
Dash: "Sark and Kirby are like-minded in this—Georgia wants to play top teams. They have a home-and-home series coming up with Florida State, one with Louisville, and a matchup with Ohio State in about seven years. They’ll also play Clemson again.
“Unless Kirby changes his approach, you’re going to continue seeing the Bulldogs schedule marquee non-conference games early in the season.
“Could it backfire if they lose one of those games? Sure. But Kirby has always been adamant about playing the best competition out there."
Anwar: Texas has successfully recruited in Georgia. Does Smart feel any pressure to keep the best kids in-state or is that impossible?
Dash: “It’s impossible for Georgia to keep every top player in-state. Like Texas, Georgia produces so many great players that there’s no way to keep them all. What they need to do is sign as many of the really good ones as they can.
“It’s not just about Georgia, though—teams like Texas, Ohio State, Alabama, and Auburn come in and do an outstanding job of recruiting. There are so many great players in Georgia that it’s tough to keep them all.
“The level of high school football here is so advanced, and in many ways, this is where it’s at. For Georgia, California and Florida are the other key states to target for the best high school talent. That trend will continue."
Funniest Things You Will See This Week
Charles Barkley does not give a damn
And to his pleasant surprise …
Best of both worlds
These kids were racing against a Paw Patrol pup
This is not funny but enjoy this trip down memory lane
Sports On A Dime
1. Let's just focus on the ladies right now. There is nothing left to say about the men’s team.
2. Here is one more thing you need to know about Texas general manager Brandon Harris. In addition to the job responsibilities that I reported in the War Room, I learned Harris is in charge of negotiating the contracts for Steve Sarkisian’s assistant coaches and the Longhorn support staff. Once again, Harris is Sarkisian’s go-to guy for nearly everything unrelated to coaching.
3. I learned former Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers contemplated playing for the Longhorns in the 2025 season. According to my sources, Ewers inquired about returning for another year at Texas after the Cotton Bowl. I was told there was some concern in the Ewers camp about his draft stock. However, he was told they would not let Arch Manning wait another season to start at Texas.
4. ESPN’s Jordan Reid ranked Quinn Ewers as the seventh-best quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Here are his rankings:
1 Cam Ward, Miami
2 Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
3 Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
4 Jalen Milroe, Alabama
5 Tyler Shough, Louisville
6 Kyle McCord, Syracuse
7 Quinn Ewers, Texas
8 Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
9 Will Howard, Ohio State
10 Max Brosmer, Minnesota
11 Kurtis Rourke, Indiana
12 Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
Here is a portion of what he wrote:
7. Quinn Ewers, Texas
Height: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 214 pounds
Class: Senior | Projected range: Early-to-mid Day 3
Where he excels: Ewers played well against major opponents, with his best game of this past season coming in Week 2 against Michigan, when he finished with 246 passing yards and three touchdowns. Another moment that scouts frequently bring up is his game-saving throw on fourth-and-13 in overtime of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against Arizona State in the Peach Bowl. Multiple evaluators have applauded Ewers' tremendous poise in such a heightened moment.
Ewers sat out two games early in the season because of an abdominal strain before returning against Oklahoma in Week 7, throwing for 199 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 34-3 win. He threw for 2,665 yards, 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this past season, and his completion percentage of 65.8% ranked 26th in the nation
Ewers could have entered the 2024 draft and perhaps been a mid-to-late Day 2 pick, but he returned for another year of development under coach Steve Sarkisian. He served as a point guard, distributing the ball to the wealth of playmakers in Texas' offense. He also had to deal with adversity beyond the abdominal injury. He was benched in the first half of Texas' Week 8 loss to Georgia for redshirt freshman Arch Manning, but returned after halftime to throw two touchdown passes.
"He's tough as nails mentally because all of the background noise is impossible to ignore," an AFC area scout said.
Where he needs work: Texas' offense mostly shifted away from deep passes in 2024, going for more of a quick passing attack. Ewers threw a higher percentage of passes at or behind the line of scrimmage (34.2%) than all but seven of 129 qualified passers, and his 7.1 yards per attempt ranked 110th. Texas' downfield passing game was mostly nonexistent last season, depriving scouts opportunities to see whether Ewers' downfield touch and accuracy had improved in games.
Ewers looked more comfortable at the combine with these type passes, as he was able to connect frequently down the field. Those specific throws are what scouts were looking for, as he struggled on the few deep throws he made this past season.
Scouts have also flagged Ewers' tendency to panic when under duress. His 12.0 QBR when facing pressure ranked 83rd in the country, as he didn't show the awareness and suddenness to consistently escape a collapsing pocket. Durability is also another area NFL evaluators question; he sat out seven games because of injuries over the past three seasons.
5. Keep an eye on Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore this spring. A non-Texas source told me Moore had a strong connection with receivers coach Junior Adams, who was hired by the Dallas Cowboys in February. Do not jump too far ahead and ask if Texas could benefit from Adams’ departure. Instead, take a metal note for now.
6. I have no clue what happened with Xavier Worthy this weekend. I hope everyone involved is safe, sits down with a counselor if necessary, and it never happens again.
7. Happy Birthday, Steve Sarkisian. Thanks for giving Longhorn fans a reason to love watching their team every week.
8. I give SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey credit for always making the right decisions to strengthen his conference. However, I am not a fan of moving to a nine-game conference schedule in football. The College Football Playoff Selection Committee told us that a nine-win SEC team will not make the playoffs (Alabama and Ole Miss). I do not believe risking a potential loss with an extra conference game will help the league get more teams in the playoffs.
I hope Sankey will agree one day.
“When you look at our path forward, you know, we look at the next few months being really important to gather information, talk about either opportunities or obstacles that may be in the way to the extent we can answer that,” Sankey said during an interview on ‘The Paul Finebaum Show’ (via ON3). “Like, what the priority of bowl qualification in the future? That’s still an important issue,” said Sankey. “Trying to understand how the selection committee for the CFP made decisions are really important. One of the issues in the room for athletics directors is, what seemed to matter most is the number to the right – the number of losses. How do we understand what that means for our schedule moving forward?”
“I’m one who said I really think we ‘ought to be trying to move towards a nine-game conference schedule. I think that can be positive for a lot of reasons. You watch the interest around conference games. But not if that causes us to lose opportunities,” said Sankey. “I can name some associations around that and that’s part of our thinking for our own schedule. That doesn’t necessarily guard (playoff) decision-making but I do think it’s important to understand how selection decisions are made and we only have one year of that experience as we go to make another decision about our schedule format.”
9. CBSSports recently ranked Oklahoma’s contract with Brent Venables as one of the worst in college football.
“Thanks to 10 wins ahead of his first season in the SEC, Venables happily signed a six-year extension with the Sooners worth $51.6 million, a big win for CAA's Jimmy Sexton. Then, reality set in. Ravaged by injuries at wide receiver and marred by season-long struggles at the line of scrimmage, Oklahoma tumbled to its second 6-7 finish in three years under Venables last fall. Now, he will rely on mass transfer portal help to try to right the ship.”
10. I never thought I was this fast
Last edited by a moderator: