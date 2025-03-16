The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Torre Becton - The backbone of Texas

Funniest Things You Will See This Week

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian did everything he could to assemble an All-Star crew of assistant coaches when he was hired. The majority of Sarkisian’s hires were successful additions to his staff. More importantly, when an assistant coach left Texas, Sarkisian replaced that staff member with someone who was an upgrade at that position.We witnessed Texas lose three assistant coaches after last season. Safeties coach Blake Gideon left Texas to become Georgia Tech’s defensive coordinator. Nobody in the building knew when Gideon interviewed for the position that he was Georgia Tech’s No. 1 choice. However, I was told Sarkisian was happy to see Gideon receive a promotion and congratulated him on the accomplishment. Sarkisian eventually replaced Gideon with Rutgers defensive backs coach Mark Orphey.Tashard Choice interviewed with the Dallas Cowboys and received a raise to remain on the Longhorns' staff. Choice was a key recruiter and talent developer on Sarkisian’s staff. However, the Detroit Lions paid Choice’s $850,000 buyout to obtain Texas’ running backs coach. Once again, Sarkisian was forced to congratulate a key assistant coach for landing a great job. Sarkisian replaced Choice with West Virginia's Chad Scott.Terry Joseph was poached from Sarkisian’s staff, too. The New Orleans native seized the opportunity to go home and coach the Saints. He is currently the team’s defensive pass game coordinator. Upon learning about Joseph’s departure, Sarkisian did not waste any time and added legendary Longhorn assistant coach Duane Akina to his staff.Sarkisian understood why those coaches wanted to leave, but he protected one assistant better than the Papal Swiss Guard.Torre Becton’s importance cannot be denied.I have been reminded of Becton’s importance to the program throughout the offseason. The latest reminder occurred this past week when I was compiling notes for the War Room.In case you missed it, here’s what I wrote:*"I asked one source if any players have stood out since winter conditioning and immediately was told freshman offensive lineman Nick Brooks has been fantastic.Brooks was listed at 385 pounds in high school. It was hard to know if Brooks would struggle with his weight in college.However, the staff is thrilled to see Brooks currently at 350 pounds.I was told the staff loves Brooks’ ability to move at that size and weight.In addition, I was told Brooks has less than 20 percent body fat."*Becton had a huge role in that transformation.After the War Room, another person inside the building told me Brooks was running below 18 miles per hour. One person said he has the upside of Kelvin Banks.Becton is getting better results than the previous strength and conditioning coaches Longhorn Nation once celebrated—but it turned out to be much ado about nothing.Remember Pat Moorer and “The Pit”?Longhorn fans were excited about Yancy McKnight.However, many former players believe the emphasis on heavy lifting led to preventable injuries.Becton is the best strength and conditioning trainer in college football—2024 FootballScoop Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Year—and arguably one of the best additions to this staff in program history.I asked my source to explain what makes Becton great at his job.One source told me Becton is direct, honest, and has an ability to connect with people, staff, and players. In addition, he is an effective communicator."He’s very consistent," I was told. "Players love him. The staff loves him.”Becton is the father of four daughters. If you know anything about “Girl Dads,” they leave toughness and bravado at the door. Becton is an active father who adores his children.Becton views the players on this football team as his sons. It is not just about coaching and setting goals—he tries to develop them into men. Becton is known for talking to players about school, girlfriends, family concerns, and life. For some players, he is their coach. For others, he is their father figure.More importantly, the players trust Becton.That is why he can get the most from each player."Torre and his staff are super important for the development of a team,” Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood said during the postseason. “Your strength coaches really have more access to your players over the course of the year than you do as a football coach, in terms of training and development. The reason it works is because of the communication—the communication between him and the head coach, the communication between him and us, and assistant coaches in terms of what we need at each position for each player."It is not a one-size-fits-all program he has down there. They do an excellent job of training the players individually for the specific needs that they have."One of Becton’s strengths is his track background.Becton’s wife, Chinela, is a former All-American sprinter and jumper at Miami. That gives Becton one hell of an advantage.According to my sources, Becton focuses on acceleration with every player. He makes sure offensive linemen have a burst of speed within 10 yards.Becton’s focus on speed is the reason why Longhorn receivers are killing it at the NFL Scouting Combine.Remember Arch Manning’s 67-yard touchdown run against UTSA?"Well, when he bit on the back, I had a pretty good idea," Manning said. "I just had to make one move on the safety. When adrenaline kicks in, it helps you run a little bit faster. But I credit that to Torre Becton, our head weight coach. He runs our tails off in the summer, so I think I've gotten a little bit faster since I've got on campus.”Becton made the Longhorns into a tougher team.Many people inside the building credited Becton’s offseason work for Texas defeating Alabama by 10 points on the road in 2025. Longhorn players were bullying the Crimson Tide in the fourth quarter. Since that moment, Texas has stood toe-to-toe with every opponent, regardless of the outcome.It explains why three NFL teams tried to hire Becton after this season.According to my sources, the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, and New Orleans Saints wanted Becton.The Papal Swiss Guard would be proud.Becton’s importance cannot be denied.That must hurt the egoThey did not see that comingWho is kicking this Uncle out of the funeral?1. Texas men’s basketball coach Rodney Terry’s response when asked if his team has done enough to get into the tournament: “When you look at body of work, we have seven quad one wins. I think last year we got in with five quad one wins. We play in the best conference in the history of college basketball this season. Seven of those quad wins are against the field that's going into the tournament.“Never say we had bad losses. I think we've done a pretty good job in terms of when we have lost, I think they've been pretty good. Ohio State, they're a quad one loss, you know? South Carolina, they're tough at home. That's probably our one tough game.“Outside of that, we really didn't have any losses that I think that were bad losses. No one wants to hear a bad loss. A loss is a loss, right? When you look at the profile, I think it's pretty good in that regard.”2. Terry on his team’s ceiling if the Longhorns make the tournament: “We'd be a dangerous matchup in the NCAA tournament because we're finally healthy. We have our full allotment of guys. We're playing pretty good at the right time of year. We have a guy that can go into the tournament and he can score 30 points in a game. You have a guy that can come into a tournament setting, score 30 points in a game, you're nervous dealing with that. Tennessee had that last year. At any time they could have a guy that could explode for 30.“When you have scoring and star power like that, you're always a dangerous team. Tramon played well down the stretch for us. I thought everybody was playing at the kind of level they would play for us all season, to be honest.”3. Tennessee coach Rick Barnes on whether Texas is a tournament team: “Well, I'll answer the second part first. There's no doubt Texas is an NCAA team. There's so many teams in our league that would win conferences. There's no doubt in my mind that they did enough coming in. They have. Being on the bubble, whatever people want to talk about. I think they've done more than enough. I think we should have 14 teams in the NCAA tournament is what I think.”4. Here’s PFF.com’s explanation as to why Texas can return to playoffs and potentially exceed last year’s accomplishment:5. Not every reporter can present a question as eloquently as Terry Middleton (Horns Illustrated)6. Here is a great stat for you7. Fellas, if you are looking for a second-favorite women’s basketball team, introducing Grand Canyon head coach Molly Miller8. According to Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger, LSU finally has boosters ready to spend serious NIL money to obtain players.9. Enjoy this trip down memory lane10. Three points in LA? I’ll take it.