The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Trench Warfare in the SEC

Life is different now, the grass is greener, the stadiums are louder, the fans are bit more psychotic, and the players are bigger, faster, and stronger. It's the SEC.
When @Anwar Richardson approached me to step in for this weekend's Sunday Pulpit, I said I'd be honored, and I felt confident because I knew exactly what I was going to focus the column around... Big People. As some of you know, Anwar covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for almost 15 years, while intersecting with one of my favorite coaches in NFL history, Jon Gruden. Anwar often quotes Gruden saying (and this may not be verbatim, but it's close) - "There aren't very many athletic 300+ lb humans walking around the planet, so you have to get them while you can." So this piece is dedicated to The Trenches and the importance of being physically imposing as Texas enters the SEC.
Just a couple of weeks ago at SEC Media Days, among the many takeaways from listening to the coaches speak, were size, depth, and athleticism on the line of scrimmage and the strength of schedule overall in the SEC from a week-to-week basis. Before I jump into the depth along the line of scrimmage or continue digging into the schedule for the season, here are a few quotes from SEC coaches about the challenges that Texas and Oklahoma will face in the SEC.
Georgia HC Kirby Smart on if he considers Texas to be one of the best teams they will play?: "Every team we play is the best that week. Please understand that in the SEC humility is a week away. I have a ton of respect for Sark and the job he does. We got to watch them play last year against several common opponents and I got to watch them play in the playoffs they have a tremendous recruiting base and they do a tremendous job in recruiting and that includes NIL and everything included in that so they're a big physical team they're built like an SEC football team, so we're looking forward to an opportunity to come to play them and what a tremendous matchup it'll be."
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin on what challenges Texas faces in the SEC, and if they have a serious chance at "going pretty high": "I mean they were in the final four last year and a lot of players coming back and continued to add great high school players and portal players so I think they're one of the elite rosters in America. Sark would know well the challenges so it's not like he's coming with a team in the SEC with a coach that hasn't been, so I think he understands that and that(Big 12) conference was competitive too so he had tough games there and tough places to play on the Road there. This is just, it's just different. The SEC is really challenging and I mean study Road records and study Road records at night in the SEC, why do those percentages change the percentage change because they're really good players but they're really hard places to play with electric atmospheres."
