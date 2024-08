The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Trench Warfare in the SEC

Georgia HC Kirby Smart

Life is different now, the grass is greener, the stadiums are louder, the fans are bit more psychotic, and the players are bigger, faster, and stronger. It's the SEC.When @Anwar Richardson approached me to step in for this weekend's Sunday Pulpit, I said I'd be honored, and I felt confident because I knew exactly what I was going to focus the column around... Big People. As some of you know, Anwar covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for almost 15 years, while intersecting with one of my favorite coaches in NFL history, Jon Gruden. Anwar often quotes Gruden saying (and this may not be verbatim, but it's close) -So this piece is dedicated to The Trenches and the importance of being physically imposing as Texas enters the SEC.Just a couple of weeks ago at SEC Media Days, among the many takeaways from listening to the coaches speak, were size, depth, and athleticism on the line of scrimmage and the strength of schedule overall in the SEC from a week-to-week basis. Before I jump into the depth along the line of scrimmage or continue digging into the schedule for the season, here are a few quotes from SEC coaches about the challenges that Texas and Oklahoma will face in the SEC.on if he considers Texas to be one of the best teams they will play?:on what challenges Texas faces in the SEC, and if they have a serious chance at "going pretty high":