The TCH/Hijack Poker War Room: "I think his head was swimming a little"

(Ketch)* It's interesting to listen to the reaction and fallout of the NCAA settlement passing, which confirmed the $20.5 million revenue-sharing plan per university with university athletes. One thing that really stands out about the fallout is the reality that all of the money used in the revenue-sharing capacity can essentially be spent in any fashion that it wants to, without any of the tough oversight that will follow all non-revenue sharing money.For instance, if there's a 5-star tight end out there that you've promised $8 million over three seasons (I'm looking at you USC... allegedly), that's a deal that can and would likely be stashed in the revenue-sharing portion of the money spent each year because it doesn't have to pass through any oversight. If that kind of deal wasn't included in the revenue-sharing and goes through collectives, it's going to almost certainly get red-flagged by the Deloitte auditors and would have a very, very hard time of getting approved. It will make the yearly accounting on the football side very interesting because there are only so many non-oversight deals that a school will be able to squeeze into the small pool of money committed to revenue-sharing via the settlement.* The real furor taking place behind the scenes is with all non-revenue sharing sports. Every single athlete that has a deal outside of revenue-sharing will have to have their deal audited by Deloitte if the deal is worth more than $600. Any university that is able to stash away money in sports not named football or basketball will have a significant advantage over the programs that don't.* One of the things that has happened in the last 6 months is that schools everywhere have tried to get multi-year deals done with athletes before the settlement was approved, because all of those deals will be grandfathered in. Therefore, if you signed a sophomore All-American to a two-year deal in 2026 and 2027 for $2 million per year through a collective, that deal won't fall into the revenue-sharing money from the school or into an area of oversight. Therefore, a lot has been done behind the scenes in the last few months that should limit a lot of movement among elite players in the next couple of off-seasons among the highest level of young players/prospects. The programs that were the most aggressive in building multi-year deals will have a serious leg up vs. those that did not.* One of the reasons why there is an expectation that expenses will eventually drop below the 2026 costs is that all of the grandfathered deals will expire in the next 24 months and what's left is a system that will have to operate purely within the revenue-sharing umbrella and the whims of auditors who might rule with an iron fist.* Talked to a source this week that told me there's a feeling that former 5-star prospect and current freshman defensive tackle Justus Terry is starting to really settle in on the 40 Acres. "He's exactly the reason why you want these guys to come in early," the source said. "I think his head was swimming a little this spring, but he is acting like he belongs now instead of trying to prove he belongs. They all hit that moment at different moments. I think he's hit his and I think we're getting to a point where he's going to start to become really influential in that group.* I asked the same source which true freshman had the moment of belonging the earliest this spring and the response was interesting to say the least. "It might be Daylan MuCutcheon. That guy came in really focused and prepared. He was very much like DeAndre Moore in that way. I don't know if he's the best freshman, but I haven't had anyone ever tell me that he looked like someone whose head was spinning."*****(Suchomel)We’ve made it through the first of three big official visit weekends for the Longhorns – which led to five commitments – and Steve Sarkisian and staff are gearing up for arguably an even more talented group of visitors beginning on Friday. Let’s take a look at who is expected in Austin …S Yaheim Riley – Austin Anderson – Texas commitment – He’ll be the only current Texas commitment in for a visit. Look for Riley to enjoy the spoils of what an OV brings while also doing some recruiting on the Longhorns’ behalf.ATH Jalen Lott – Frisco Panther Creek – A dual Texas legacy, the Longhorns will get their chance to really move the needle with the dynamic Lott. Oregon is in a strong position. Texas will try to change that this weekend. USC is another school OB is eyeing after a recent visit there, in addition to him having a sister on the Trojans’ track team. Lott plans to announce on July 4.WR Jabari Mack – Destreham (LA) – We’re keeping Mack on the list because we haven’t heard definitive word that he’s not going through with the visit. We did hear this week that the current LSU pledge was leaning against visiting, so we’ll see if he shows up. Either way, LSU will be tough to beat.OL Felix Ojo – Mansfield Lake Ridge – Michigan and Ohio State are putting up a fight, but we continue to like Texas’ position in this one. Ojo recently canceled his OU visit for June 20 and told OB he’s unlikely to reschedule (or see another school). Let’s see if the Longhorns can slam the door shut this weekend.OL Zaden Krempin – Prosper – Texas has prioritized Krempin for some time. The Longhorns are in a pretty strong position, although recent visits to LSU and Texas A&M are making this one tough to predict. LSU might be the frontrunner coming into this weekend. Let’s see if Texas can change that.OL Samuel Roseborough – Clearwater (FL) – Roseborough was originally scheduled to visit Texas on June 20 but moved things up to this weekend. He’s fresh off a visit to Texas A&M and though he doesn’t say much publicly, sources in College Station said things went very well. Florida State hosted him in late May. Roseborough plays things close to the vest but there is some Texas buzz in this one since he has some strong ties to Austin.TE Heze Kent – Brunswick (GA) – The jumbo tight end has already taken official visits to Miami and Florida, and those are the two schools Texas is chasing. Can the Longhorns close the gap this weekend? We’ll see. Texas has a shot, but OB likes UT’s chances with Keawe Browne better.DT Vodney Cleveland – Birmingham (AL) Parker – Texas’ DL spots are starting to fill up so this one could be one to watch if Cleveland decides he wants to jump in the boat before all seats are taken. Florida is the main competition, although an upcoming visit to Miami could certainly shake things up.DT Damari Simeon – Richland (NJ) St. Augustine – He’s got a top four of Texas, Penn State, Ohio State, and Michigan. Those other programs certainly have the edge in proximity and hold an edge coming into this weekend. We’ll see if Texas can change that.EDGE Jake Kreul – IMG Academy – Kreul has visited Texas multiple times previously, including in April. The problem … he’s also taken a bunch of visits to other places. Kreul visited Florida last weekend and he’ll visit Oklahoma on June 20. Those two teams are setting the pace.EDGE Xavier Griffin – Gainesville (GA) – The one-time USC commitment is down to Texas, Alabama, Florida State and Ohio State but this one likely comes down to Texas and Bama. We continue to hear positive buzz about UT’s position, but this weekend will be huge.EDGE Dre Quinn – Buford (GA) – The number of EDGE targets that the Longhorns are in the mix for is dizzying. Quinn visited UT in the spring and absolutely loved it. I’d expect more of the same this weekend. Clemson and Georgia are providing the competition.DE Bryce Perry-Wright – Buford (GA) – Who the hell is going to block the combination of Perry-Wright and new teammate Dre Quinn at Buford? Perry-Wright has been a regular visitor to Texas so the interest is high but Clemson might be tough to beat. We’ve heard some chatter that we might be underselling UT’s chances in this one.LB Brayden Rouse – Marietta (GA) Kell – After Rouse visited Texas in the spring, OB was hearing some talk that Texas might be the team to beat. That focus has now transitioned to Tennessee, who will get the last visit on June 20. Texas will make a move this weekend, but will it be enough?CB Samari Matthews – Cornelius (NC) Hughes – Texas is in a strong position here but Florida State and South Carolina are putting up a good fight. South Carolina will get the last crack at him next weekend. I look for Texas to make a very strong impression this weekend and put itself in position to win what would be a huge recruiting victory if the Longhorns can pull it off.*****(Alex)I caught up with a Power 4 recruiting director at a school that often recruits many of the same players as Texas. Here are his thoughts on some 2026 recruits of interest to the Longhorns:* On 2026 DL commit Corey Wells: Junior Eval: Good early contributor and eventual starter, just raw/still developing. Great size/length/athleticism for position with positional flexibility to play DE-DT-NT; runs very well, shows strike / physicality on contact, good balance and anchor vs doubles. Instinctive. Plays tall at times, shows some lower body stiffness. He has an awesome frame. Raw, strong, big strides / covers a ton of ground. Probably RS year one and play a lot years 2-4.* He did say that he was surprised that Wells committed to Texas over the weekend and that he thought it was a good pickup. He was pretty sure that Wells would stay in-state.* He said that eventually he believes that Wells will be drafted, but as you can see by the evals he sent over, he thinks he will be more of a steady development type than an early contributor. He said "Wells has it all in his body."* On 2026 DL commit Dylan Berrymon:Soph Eval: Short, wide body with average length and wide/sturdy lower half. Good thickness throughout as a true nose. Limited growth potential but good size/frame at already 300+ Ibs. Heavy mover, rigid getting out of stance, poor change-of-direction and foot quicks. Very good play strength, plays with power and creates knockback in the run game. Projects as a one-dimensional, functional backup nose with adequate base down / run-stopping skill set; monitor athletic ability / movement skill on junior tape.Junior Eval: Adequate height at NT but wide and powerful. Squatty build, but he's maxed out, lacks growth potential. Limited lateral range, explosive power to play through blockers and reset the line of scrimmage. Projects as a good backup nose tackle with ability to stuff the run; question upside and ceiling. Would not want as a starter. Grade: C+* It's not the best eval on Berrymon, so I asked if it is still how he feels and he said that he's actually come around on him a little more since writing him up. "Berymon's grown on me (this spring)," he said, after getting to interact with him more closely. "I think he has starter ability with a maxed out frame, elite twitch and power. Would upgrade to a B or a B-, but that's good enough to be a solid SEC 3 tech."* On 2026 WR commit Kohen Brown: He played a lot in the slot at Waxahatchie so I asked if that was how they were viewing him at the college level, too. He said, "No, he can play inside or outside."* More on Brown: "He was 160 as a sophomore and a backup. 11.5 speed. Worked his way up to 185 and 10.69 plus 4.5 laser speed. Worked his ass off and didn’t transfer."* He said Brown has an interesting personality and that the staff at his school "had trouble getting him to open up," but chalked that up to the guy just being a really focused dude. He also mentioned he's a big fan of Brown's dad and his family.* On 2026 DE/DL JaReylan McCoy I was surprised to hear he said that he worried McCoy had a "high bust factor" and strongly indicated off-field concerns. He said he would be surprised if Texas brought him in for an official visit.* On 2026 TE Mack Sutter who Texas recently offered, he says that he thinks he's going to Alabama. [/TD]