The TCH/Hijack Poker War Room: INFO O-V-E-R-L-O-A-D

(Anwar)* Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian did not waste much time this week after Terry Joseph left his staff to join the New Orleans Saints. Joseph announced his departure on Monday morning. Before Longhorn fans could lay their head on the pillow, Sarkisian hired Duane Akina a few hours later.The biggest question has been which position Akina will coach at Texas – safeties or cornerbacks.According to my sources, Akina will coach both position groups because Sarkisian wants the veteran’s input within the Texas secondary. I do not have Akina’s official title at this moment. However, if you would like to label him as the “Bad Ass assistant coach who will have a say in every aspect of this secondary”, feel free (it just may not fit on a business card).* I was told running backs coach Chad Scott is settling in at Texas and is developing relationships with the guys in his room. So far, members of Sarkisian’s staff view him as a great addition.* In addition, I was told nobody is worried about Scott’s ability to recruit. Once again, people inside the building believe Scott has plenty of time to develop relationships with recruits from now until Signing Day.* Two freshmen who have caught the staff’s attention during winter conditioning are defensive back Kade Phillips and defensive tackle Justice Terry. I was told both players have stood out since winter conditioning began in January.* Everyone behind the scenes will keep a close eye on the NFL Scouting Combine this week. They look forward to highlighting Sarkisian’s development of players with 2026 recruits.*****(Alex and Cody from the NFL Combine)* Good news/bad news for Ja’Tavion Sanders: In addressing Panthers GM Dan Morgan on Tuesday, he said that JT Sanders, as of right now, is the Panthers “front-line tight end” coming into the 2025. The bad news is that Morgan immediately followed that up by saying the TE room is very thin, and he’s concerned about it coming into the season. Either way, Sanders is going to have a shot to prove himself this offseason and into training camp on a somewhat ascending offense.* Some insider buzz from various NFL types (scouts, team sources, agents etc). around Indy about the Longhorns in the NFL draft :* Heard from a few people some relatively surprising news that character checks on Isaiah Bond (mainly from Alabama, but also a few from Texas) weren’t turning up quite like they had hoped. It is a concern for some that may cause him to slide a bit further than some fans might think in the draft. (Although a sub-4.3 40-yard dash would probably quell those concerns as that sort of thing typically does).* On the other side of the coin, it’s hard to find anyone who doesn’t believe Matthew Golden goes Round 1.* General consensus is that Alfred Collins will be selected before Cam Williams. People have concerns over Williams and worry GREATLY about his tape in a few games this season (namely Ohio State and Georgia). Also, we were told that Williams has left an enormous amount to be desired on the whiteboard. There are some concerns that he will take a while to put things together mentally and about what is seen by some as a yo-yo pattern with his weight.* One scout we spoke to was high on Jake Majors. He said mentally he might be the top OL in the entire draft and felt like a pick that was about as safe as they come.* Jahdae Barron is going to have help from some unexpected sources with his draft stock this season. While some say that teams might not value a guy who could project better at nickel than at pure outside corner at the NFL level, we were told that teams are terrified of passing up on the next Brian Branch (Lions) or Cooper Dejean (Eagles) who both fell for similar reasons and have gone on to be absolute fixtures in their respective organizations early on.* Who knows when Quinn Ewers will be drafted? We’ve asked a million people, and the general median estimate seems to be 3rd round, but no one has told us they’ve heard any first-round buzz around him at this time.* Jaydon Blue is another guy getting a lot of character work behind the scenes, but similar to Bond, he’s expected to run very fast, and a surprising number of scouts believe he’ll go in Day 2 of the draft despite the incredibly deep class. “Everyone wants the next Jahmyr Gibbs,” one said.* Talked to one person with knowledge of the Joe Moore Award voting process, and it sounds like the Georgia game in the SEC championship lost it for Texas. Prior to that game, it was looking like all but a certainty that the Texas OL would take home the nation’s prestigious award for the best offensive line, but a loud group of important voices were adamant about Army’s impressive season and the vote very narrowly swung that way after the voters were presented the entire body of work, with the Georgia game being front of mind.* There’s already heightened interest in Trevor Goosby, to say his play in relief of Kelvin Banks and Cam Williams this season raised eyebrows in the scouting world would be a pretty big understatement, one scout said it made it most impressive to see how he handled himself versus a bunch of guys here in Indy “who are going to be drafted very high” like Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton. “I’ll tell you one thing,” one NFL source said, “there’s no more diva culture at Texas.”* Lions HC Dan Campbell said that Tashard Choice was one of, if not THE most coveted RB coaches in football, and he was not sure that they were gonna be able to pull off the hire. I think it’s safe to say that even if Choice would have stuck around for another season at Texas, he was always going to be a guy who got promoted out sooner than later. That's a sign of a healthy program.* Asked Lions GM Brad Holmes about the recent acquisition of RB coach Tashard Choice from Texas and what the connection is there and what he brings to the running back room. “Yeah, that was, look I told Dan, you know, obviously Dan doesn't have any time to go out on the road, but based on my experience in terms of coming up in the college draft space for so long, I mean, Tashard Choice, that's been a name that's held a lot of weight with college coaches. - Obviously, you know, he coached Jahmyr (Gibbs) at Georgia Tech, which is huge, but, but he's one of those ones that, you know, I would have never thought we would have been able to get and we're just so glad that we're able to land him, so I think it's going to be huge. He's a fit, and not only Tashard, but all of our coaches that we have acquired, the numero uno is that he has to be a fit. - And they're all fits. Obviously, they're great teachers. You know, they're that passion to develop as great coaches. And so I just give Dan so much credit in terms of the patience that he displayed throughout this process. And when you lose two great coordinators like we did and in other places and coaches as well, to be able to add and replenish like we were able to, I thought that was an incredible job.”* Asked a few SEC players and others who were on Texas’ schedule who the toughest opponent they faced last season was: Michigan edge rusher Josiah Stewart said that the entire Texas offensive line at Texas was his toughest matchup of the season and what makes them tough on top of their talent was Quinn Ewers’ timing in the pocket. Arkansas DE Landon Jackson said it was Kelvin Banks. Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman said it was Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson, and Georgia LB Smael Mondon said it was Jalen Milroe.* Speaking of Landon Jackson, we asked about his communications with his brother Lance since Lance arrived at Texas: “He’s loving it. Dude has a mindset like me, so he went in there instantly and is just working his tail off in the weight room, trying to put some weight on and his goal right now is to make an impact his freshman year and be a freshman All-American, so, I’m excited to see what he does this spring and then coming into next season.” On if he’s starting out at DE: “Right now, he’s playing defensive end, his plan as of right now is to play defensive end.”* Spoke with a few former UNC players at new Texas DL transfer Travis Shaw: DL Kaimon Rucker said, “Travis Shaw, his potential is limitless man. It’s through the roof, and I think Texas is going to definitely bring the most out of him. Texas has been known to develop some great defensive linemen over these past years, and I think they’re going to take great care of him. It’s one of those situations where it’s hard to see him go, but you love to watch him leave.” On what his best attributes are: “I feel like his strength is his best attribute, but he’s a lot more nimble than what people might think. For him to be at 330 and 6-6, he has great feet, he’s a great run-stopper and he can get after the QB as well – people shouldn’t sleep on that. He’s a great overall interior defensive linemen, and I think he’s going to make a lot of noise at Texas.”* UNC LB Power Echols said of Traivs Shaw: “Texas is getting a freak of nature for sure; somebody that just has raw talent and has matured a lot over the last year. What they’re getting is a great player.* Asked Ohio State edge-rusher JT Tuimoloau about what Texas fans should expect about recent staff addition LaAllan Clark as edge-rush coach: “Are you from Texas?” he asked, “Y'all stole one, man. Y'all stole one. Coach Clark, man - that’s my guy. He came in with a chip on his shoulder, and all the ranks he’s been through coaching at the collegiate level, and that guy knows a lot. Y’all are getting one of the best coaches. He was under Coach (Jim Knowles). He knows ball. He’s going to go down there and contribute big-time. He’s very young, so he sees the game through my eyes in a similar way, but that’s my guy – I talk to him to this day. I send all the prayers and blessings over him and his room because I’m excited to see what he does, and I’m going to have to come and check it out sometime.”* Asked Ohio State LB Cody Simon about new Texas DL transfer Hero Kanu: “He’s a great player. He played in the championship game and the semifinal game. He made some plays. He’s going to work hard, he’s going to do his job correctly, and I know you have a really good player there. He can get pressure, but he’s stout in the run game, I think. You probably can’t watch our practice reps, but he does his job, he does everything right, and I think he’ll be a great player for you guys.”* Asked LB Barrett Carter from Clemson about playing with Cade Klubnik (Westlake) and his final collegiate game at DKR in the playoffs: “Yeah, it was cool you know, to get Clemson back into the playoffs. Obviously wish we could have, you know, gone further and won it all. But it was a surreal experience, you know, the way College football is shaping up, having home playoff games. That was a fun experience and walking into Texas. Everybody's rooting against you, like nobody wants you to win. It was a fun experience. - I wouldn't trade it for the world. I wanted to win that game, but it was truly just fun getting Clemson back into the playoffs. And I know these guys, they're going to continue that legacy and continue just building off of the season that we had. It was special, to say the least.”* Asked Oregon CB Jabaar Muhammad (Manny’s cousin) about how close he was to going to Texas last year when he entered the transfer portal. Muhammed said, “I mean, I thought about it, obviously, but at the end of the day, it was about fit for me, and Oregon was the best fit.” Asked about playing with Manny (Muhammad) “It would have been great. We talked about it almost every single day. It would have been great, but at the end of the day, I kind of had to take emotions out of it and kind of figure out what's best for me. And that was Oregon. I know a lot of family was talking about it a lot and everything like that. But like I said, it was about it for me.”* Asked Rutgers Linebacker Tyreem Powell what can you tell the Texas fans and players about what they're getting out of new cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey? “I love Coach. Since he came to Rutgers, he's been very intentional about being there and growing relationships with his players. He's a great coach. Knows the game of football. He's going to grow great relationships and can be a very real coach, you know. He didn't recruit me personally, but I've just seen the work he put in since he got there on the staff. A lot of people committed to Rutgers because of Coach Orphey. And he has a great relationship with a lot of guys still there today.”* Also spoke with Rutgers CB Robert Longerbeam about his time being coached directly under Orphey: “He’s a player’s coach. He builds relationships with everybody in his room, a great coach who gets you prepared. Mentally, he’s always there for you so he’s going to have them boys ready to go at Texas. With him, he just wants you to be as sticky as possible, every time, at the catch-point, be physical and play through the hands, so he’s gonna have them boys good … he’s a good recruiter, he really builds relationships. Everybody is going to like him.”* Asked Kentucky Defensive Tackle Deone Walker, Who are some of the players that you played against in your time in Kentucky that are the toughest? “ I'll say Georgia this year, Alabama last year, and say the most nerve-wracking was Vanderbilt's last year, or this year. Because they're, you know, they're smaller, but they're going to get up under you. And they're going to drive to the whistle, you know, every time, no matter what.”* Spoke to a source from the Jaguars organization (not a coach) about former Longhorn RB Keilan Robinson and how he was doing in Jacksonville. This person said that the new staff under Liam Cohen is still getting to know guys, but the expectation among people who have been there before the transition is that Robinson should have an increased role next season. He wasn’t healthy until Week 10 of 2024 and even so, they got him involved on punt return as soon as he was made available.* Spoke to a source on the phone from Indy about 2026 RB recruit Javian Osborne following his cancellation of his official visit to Texas days before. It seems like cooler heads have prevailed for now in that whole deal. I expect Osborne to visit Texas in the spring to get a better idea for how new RBs coach Chad Scott operates, and the official visit to Texas in the summer is still on the table. Apparently, Coach Sark reached out to Osborne on Monday night and smoothed many things out, but Osborne was a huge fan of Choice, and his leaving does still present a new hurdle, regardless. Also, keep an eye on UGA in Osborne’s recruitment, as they have picked up steam over the last week or so.* Spoke with WKU CB Upton Stout about his former CB coach and new Longhorns nickel DBs Coach Keynodo Hudson: “He recruited me to WKU,” Stout said. “Right when I touched down on campus on the first day, he really just taught me how to be a pro. We spent so many hours outside of the game trying to perfect my technique and things like that. He really taught me how to be a man outside of the game, so when I got on the field, I felt like that made the game easier. He’s a real big contributor to why I’m here today because of how much he poured into me and leaned on me when I was young.” (Hudson was only there for Stout’s first season at WKU before moving on to Ole Miss). As a recruiter, Stout said, “He’s a top recruiter for sure because just his personality, you always want to play with somebody with the same passion as he does. He’s a great recruiter, especially being there at Texas now, bringing along a number of great players and adding another Jim Thorpe Award he has under his belt. Thoughts: (I am assuming this is referring to Adoree Jackson at USC; although Hudson did not reportedly transition to an on-field role with the DBs until later in Jackson’s 2016 Thorpe Award season. Either way, he obviously uses the accomplishment in recruiting).* Spoke with Georgia Tech TE Jackson Hawes about new Texas Director of Scouting Errin Joe: "He's awesome man - a total player's guy. One of the friendliest guys you'll ever meet in the building. I've only been there for a year and I feel like I've known him for years because of how personable he was and -- hey, he put me on a bunch of fried chicken restaurants! I'm fired up for Texas to see how he's going to help that program."*****(Jason)* Kyle Flood connected with John Turntine III this week on a productive phone call, and the Longhorns continue to be in a strong position with the North Crowley lineman. As a reporter, Turntine isn’t always the easiest to get on the phone but it sounds like it’s not just the media. Turntine (who is actually a really good interview, for what it’s worth), said he needs to be better at matching the efforts that the Texas coaches are putting in to stay in touch with him.“I’ve had a great feeling every time I went to Texas,” Turntine said about what has the Longhorns in the mix. “I just have to still develop better relationships with the coaches. I have to do a better job of communicating. They’ve been good, but I have to be better on my half. And then just going out there seeing their players. I’ve seen how coaches coach, feel like I’ve seen how they run their practice. I just need to get a feel of it from the players.”* When new RB coach Chad Scott called Javian Osborne this week to introduce himself, he complimented Osborne on his abilities with the ball in his hands. But it was actually Osborne’s work away from the ball that Scott said stood out the most.“He said when he came into the office, he was looking at my film, all the running backs’ film. He was saying he sees why I’m wanted at Texas, why they have me so high. He said my film speaks for itself,” Osborne said. “He said my blocking is phenomenal, said I’m a three-down running back, he’s never seen a running back block like I block. He was just giving me credit. He just said he sees why they like me, sees why they’re so high on me.”* Heard from a West Coast source this week that it’s looking like a USC-Texas race for offensive lineman Samuelu Utu. Utu currently has official visits lined up with SMU, USC and Texas (June 20). Out of Orange (CA) Lutheran, Utu has been a regular visitor to the USC campus over the last six months so it might be tough to ultimately get him out of California, but the Trojans were apparently slow playing him for a while (but not anymore) which has opened the door for Texas to have a legitimate shot for the four-star lineman.* Staying out West, Anaheim (CA) Servite tight end Luke Sorensen currently has five official visits on the calendar: UCLA (May 9), Florida (May 30), Texas A&M (June 5), Miami (June 13), Texas (June 20), Nebraska (June 27). Sorensen told OB this week that he loves Texas’ recent history of developing tight ends. Interestingly, he also loves that Jeff Banks is special teams coordinator (Sorensen said he LOVES playing in all areas of special teams). He’s planning on visiting Texas in the spring, prior to his official visit, but word I got this week is that it’s Miami setting the pace in this one right now. I’ll have more on Sorensen in the coming days.* A bit of an interesting backstory on Texas offensive line commitment Max Wright. Both of Wright’s parents went to Oklahoma State, and his dad played football there. Wright said if Oklahoma State had played its cards right, he would have been an early commitment to the Cowboys. “If I had been offered by them by like my sophomore year, I think I would have been committed to them. I went on seven visits there and I just kind of got blown off,” Wright said. Is Oklahoma State a team to worry about if the Cowboys decide to make a run? No chance, Wright said.