The TCH/Hijack Poker War Room: Injury scare (but everything is ok!)

* Texas left tackle Trevor Goosby sustained a minor knee injury during the first week of summer conditioning, according to my sources. I was told an MRI was conducted on Goosby’s knee and revealed he had slight inflammation. One person told me, “Trevor is going so hard, we have to slow him down. He’s been a beast out there.” The injury is not serious.
* Before Goosby’s setback, he left several staff members in awe when he was clocked at 21 miles per hour on the GPS. Goosby is listed at 6-foot-7 and 309 pounds. The belief inside the building is that Goosby could emerge as a guaranteed first-round pick if he plays at Texas for two years. In addition, some believe Goosby could run the 40-yard dash in between 4.6 and 4.7 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine.
* There is a lot of optimism behind the scenes that Texas will get the most out of eight weeks of summer strength and conditioning. I was told the staff believes they have several leaders who will help this team grow and develop during the summer. According to my sources, the first two weeks will consist of a term called “De-Load,” four weeks of speed training, two more weeks of De-Load, followed by a few days off before training camp.
* I asked one source to explain De-Load and was told it initially involves loading weights to gain strength and then “de-loading” to help the body rest. Players will work out and heavy lift (bench press, squats…), but the “de-load” involves striders, working out with body weight (i.e., push-ups), mat drills, and less pressure on the body.
* During speed training, the emphasis is on fundamental movements, improving long strides, quickness, explosiveness, and attacking in short spaces. One person told me, “If you look at our defensive backs last year, the thing that made them special was their quickness.”
* After eight weeks of preparation, the final day of summer conditioning will be on July 24. Players will rest from July 25–27. After a brief rest, players are required to report for training camp no later than 2 p.m. on July 28. The first day of training camp, meetings, and team photos is on July 29.
* I was told the staff feels really good about this team during summer conditioning. The only area of concern is the receiver position due to the lack of veterans in that room. However, I was told they feel great about the talent level, and everyone is optimistic that Ryan Wingo will have a breakout season.
* One person told me the staff loves Arch Manning’s mobility and ability to escape sacks. They believe Manning’s mobility will help Steve Sarkisian’s offense have better productivity and give the play-caller more options.
* I was told the staff still has high hopes for backup quarterback Trey Owens, and the recent acquisition of Matthew Caldwell does not impact the long-term plans at quarterback. “He’s a one-year option, but we still like Trey a lot.”
******
(Suchomel)
It’s UT’s first big official visit weekend. Let’s jump right in and take a look at who will be in town, and where we believe things stand heading into the weekend …
DB Hayward Howard – New Orleans Edna Karr – Texas commitment – This will be Howard’s first trip back to Austin since April and his first visit as a Texas commitment. I would expect the four-star corner will be an active recruiter for the Longhorns, especially with a guy like fellow Louisianan Lamar Brown.
DS Trott O'Neal – Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy – Texas commitment – O’Neal has visited Texas a couple of times already this year. He committed in May and now he’ll help work on some of the uncommitted special teams guys coming into town this weekend.
RB Ezavier Crowell – Jackson (AL) – He likes Texas a lot. He really does. I’m just having a hard time seeing Crowell leaving the state of Alabama. The Crimson Tide are the most likely destination and Auburn is a strong contender as well.
WR Kohen Brown – Waxahachie – A one-time USC commitment, the Longhorns are battling Notre Dame for Brown, who saw his stock shoot through the roof this spring. Officially, Bowen is down to eight schools but we believe the race isn’t that wide open. Notre Dame currently leads but Texas should make a strong move this weekend.
OT Malakai Lee – Honolulu Kamehameha School – I’ve only exchanged a couple of DMs with Lee during his recruitment so I can’t say I have a great read on this one. Michigan has been the team creating the most buzz, but Kyle Flood did fly out to Hawaii this spring to visit with Lee and he’s not putting in that kind of effort if he doesn’t think he has a solid chance.
DL Jamarion Carlton – It wasn’t really a surprise when Carlton dropped a top-five consisting of Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Baylor and LSU this week. He’s already taken OVs to Tech and LSU and the Longhorns will get their chance to impress this weekend. Texas has been surging in this one thanks in large part to the effort of LaAllan Clark. Carlton says all five finalists are very much in play, but I’ve thought for a while this one might come down to an in-state battle between Texas and Texas A&M.
DL Lamar Brown – Baton Rouge University Lab – It’s swing for the fences time in this one. Most observers feel Brown is all but a lock to wind up signing with LSU, but Texas has really surged in this one thanks to the presence of LaAllan Clark. Can Clark and the staff knock it out of the park this weekend and put themselves at or near the top of Brown’s leaderboard. I’m kind of expecting it.
DT Dylan Berymon – Monroe (LA) Ouachita – A one-time Texas/USC battle, this one now looks like a Texas/Purdue battle. You read that right, and the Boilermakers might actually be leading coming into this weekend. This recruitment kind of feels like it might come down to just how hard the Texas staff pushes. We should have a clearer read on Sunday.
DT Corey Wells – Petal (MS) – He’s fresh off a midweek visit to Auburn and told Rivals.com this week that the Tigers are in his top three. He didn’t label the others, but it’s presumably Texas and either Ole Miss or Mississippi State. He’s already visited Ole Miss and will hit MSU later in June. Wells did visit Texas previously in the spring. A decision isn’t expected until later in the summer.
LB Beau Jandreau – Chandler (AZ) Hamilton – With his twin brother currently committed to Oklahoma, Jandreau would have to have an EXTREMELY open mind for this one to fall UT’s way. He says he does, and that he’s not looked into playing for the Sooners. Feels like a longshot to me but we’ll see.
CB Davon Benjamin – Westlake Village (CA) Oaks Christian – He’s a guy who doesn’t tip his hand much, but most insiders believe Oregon has the inside track. Benjamin did visit Michigan last weekend and the Wolverines are believed to be strong players, as is a Miami, Georgia and a handful of others. Benjamin isn’t looking to make any sudden moves so I wouldn’t expect any real fireworks to come out of this weekend’s visit.
CB Traeviss Stevenson – Quitman (GA) Brooks County – Georgia Tech commitment – He’s currently committed but GTech but with new interest from programs like Texas, Georgia, Florida State and Auburn, that likely changes at some point. Stevenson has told OB that he’s intrigued by the Texas offer and excited to see what UT has to offer. He’ll get his first look this weekend.
P Mikey Bukauskas – Prosper – This one looks a lot different than it did earlier in the week. OB had good reason to believe Bukauskas was likely to commit to Texas during this weekend’s official visit, but with Clemson offering this week, word we’re hearing is that he’ll probably slow things down and take a Clemson OV before making any decisions.
K Jake Collett – Ringgold (GA) Heritage – Based off my conversation with Collett after he picked up the Texas offer a couple of weeks ago, I’ll be mildly surprised if he leaves town on Sunday without having committed to the Longhorns.
*****
(Jalen)
* Spoke to a couple of NBA Draft analysts, and multiple sources tell me this year’s NBA Draft could see a significant shake-up, particularly at the top of the lottery. While rumors continue to swirl about who will be picked at No. 2 and No. 3, it could end up being good news for Texas guard Tre Johnson.
* I was told the Philadelphia 76ers could be a potential landing spot for Tre Johnson at the No. 3 pick in this year’s NBA Draft. 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is known for his analytics-driven approach and could end up preferring Johnson over Ace Bailey. Johnson is considered the best shooter in this year’s draft class, and with the 76ers heavily focused on analytics, he could be off the board as early as No. 3.
* Another team that has been consistently in play for Johnson is the Utah Jazz at No. 5. While it has not been made official, a source tells me Johnson is expected to work out for the Jazz at some point in his draft process. It also appears unlikely that he will land with the Portland Trail Blazers, as they do not expect him to be available at No. 11.
* 2026 four-star small forward Austin Goosby received an offer from Baylor on May 26 and continues to garner attention from UCLA and Kentucky. However, I am told that Texas remains the team to beat in the Melissa native’s recruitment. Texas head coach Sean Miller and his staff have emphasized building a strong relationship with the 6-foot-5 forward and developing the rising star with the promise of early playing time. They see Goosby as a great fit for their up-tempo style of play.