The TCH/HIjack Poker War Room (Latest team notes... big April surprise)

* Texas transfer portal activity has slowed down since Maraad Watson's commitment this week. According to my sources, the Longhorns believe most of the heavy lifting in the transfer portal is done. They are waiting to see if any players worth pursuing will hop in the portal before it closes on Friday.

* As a quick reminder, teams have 48 hours to enter a player’s name into the portal after informing the school of his decision. That means Texas will check the portal on Saturday and Sunday to see if there is a player worth pursuing.

* I was told Texas is currently keeping its eyes open for the best available players. According to my sources, the staff feels good about the talent they have on defense. They are thrilled to have so many bodies at defensive tackle. Texas is not opposed to adding a defensive player, but that person will need to move the needle.

Latest posts

