The TCH/Hijack Poker War Room: "Nobody cares right now"

A few things to get us started...
* I think the first thing I should probably express/report in this week's War Room is that there's a basic reaction/vibe that everyone in the football program is sharing at the moment and it's this...
* It's June. It's not even July or August... two other months that those inside the football decision-making quarters feel like is still incredibly early in the modern day recruiting era. "Nobody cares right now," one source said. "It doesn't mean anything."
* This is the same vibe that was expressed with the likes of Anthony Hill, Ethan Burke or even Colin Simmons.... win, lose or draw... this simply isn't the time to panic. In some cases, these kids are making decisions based on what gives them the most negotiating leverage. In some cases, things can simply change from week to week, or even day to day. Maybe most important, in most cases the Longhorns have not made their big push with key targets, something they prefer to do late in the process (see last December).
* Things are going to get wild late in the process. Let me paint a picture for you. School A has commitments from six different 5-star level prospects and they've worked out NIL deals that will pay them each $2 million per season for the next three seasons (Mark Bowman reportedly/was rumored to have received an NIL offer in the area of $8.6 million over three years from USC as an example). Let's say School B comes into the mix and offers one of those players $2.8 million per season over three years because they have the room available in their revenue-sharing pool of cash. School A is now in a position where if it wants to keep that player, it would probably be asked to raise the amounts being given to the other five players making $2 million or run the risk of losing them if they are paying one guy substantially more than the others. Yet, if they were to give the other five guys the extra $800,000, suddenly that's $4 million more dollars eaten out of the revenue/sharing pool. What the hell kind of problem would that kind of sudden acceleration of needed cash cause? Well, we know last year a situation like that probably landed Texas a 5-star DT.
This is just an example to show you how fluid the current marketplace is. Everyone's revenue sharing pool is being decided in real time and it's changing constantly. Not a single damn thing could possibly be clear in June.
* "It's just not all known," one source told me. "This year will be weird."
* The same source mentioned, "I think the January transfer portal is a lot sexier now with better players. "(They'll be) moving to where their corp dollars and revenue share are available."
* I'm told that when it comes to the money that will be counted towards revenue sharing (and not) is still not known. This is all stuff that is being worked on and decided in real time right now, and not even those closest to the situation can pinpoint everything.
* This is a really important point about the discussion of deals that are created before the settlement announcement and might hope to second-guess any auditing ... any deal that includes payments AFTER July 1 of this year will be subject to auditing by Deloitte, no matter when the deal was arranged. All deals that hope to circumvent the eyeballs and inspection of any auditing will need to have full transactions completed by July 1 (or the announcement of the settlement ... I'm not 100% sure. I've heard both). For example, if someone had an All-American sophomore on their roster, they could avoid the oversight with that player and not have the money on the books if a multi-year was completed and fully paid by the aforementioned deadline.
* One source told me this week that he that he had not heard of any program taking advantage of this loophole in widespread fashion, but acknowledged that most schools will probably have worked out a couple of these types of forward-planning transactions. A separate source told me that there are a couple of significant 2025 contributors who have significant multi-year deals in place and will almost certainly be fully paid before the deadlines. No names were remotely given when I asked. Given the star power from recruiting in the last few classes, it could be any number of candidates.
* Finally, I thought I would share this humorous message I received this week from a frustrated source. "The new NIL Go website is a giant piece of shit," the source said.
(Anwar)
* One person inside the building told me the staff believes they have a team that can win it all this season. Nobody will say that publicly; however, they are saying it behind closed doors. The confidence level in this year’s defense is sky-high, and everyone believes Arch Manning will help this offense improve.
* In addition, I was told one special aspect about this team is that they have a lot of talented players who are not seniors. Cole Hutson and DJ Campbell are the only projected senior starters on offense. There are five projected senior starters on defense. The staff knows it could lose some underclassmen to the NFL Draft after this season, but still have enough talent returning in 2026 to compete for an SEC title and national championship.
* The staff feels good about its current position with 2026 tackle Felix Ojo. I was told Ojo had a great visit to Austin, and the 5-star recruit has a strong relationship with offensive line coach Kyle Flood. Nobody is willing to make a prediction related to Ojo, but the staff likes their odds.
* I asked if there were any concerns about Ojo visiting Utah this weekend and was told, “Yeah, that one is interesting. Kids are going to make visits. Nothing changes on our end.”
* In addition, I asked if the staff was concerned about Texas A&M’s recent recruiting success. The response was simple: “Is it December yet? Don’t we have this conversation about our recruiting class every year during the summer?”
*****
(Jason)
QB Dia Bell – Plantation (FL) American Heritage – Texas commitment – Busy week for Bell, who was at Elite 11, then will head to Austin for his OV, and then will head to Indianapolis for the Rivals 5-star. This weekend will be about him recruiting guys like Kaydon Finley.
WR Chris Stewart – Pearland Shadow Creek – Texas commitment – He just visited Tennessee and told OB he’ll have his final decision on Sunday night. I like Texas’ chances to hold onto him as long as the staff shows him love this weekend.
ATH Jermaine Bishop Jr. – Willis – Texas commitment – Bishop committed to Texas in mid-May over interest from programs all over the country. Scheduled visits to USC and Houston haven’t happened so this one feels like it’s pretty well locked in.
OL Maximus Wright – Melissia – Texas commitment – He might be about as solid as a commitment can get. The long offensive tackle prospect will enjoy the spoils of an OV weekend and then close the book on his recruitment until he signs.
OL Nicolas Robertson – Klein – Texas commitment – The big interior OL committed to Texas in March and really hasn’t looked back.
WR Kaydon Finley – Aledo – Will it be Notre Dame or Texas for the UT legacy when he announces on July 4? Notre Dame has a lot of confidence and it makes sense after Finley took an unofficial visit to South Bend and then turned around the next week and took his official visit. My brain tells me the Irish are the safe pick but I can’t ignore something I heard in the spring … that Jermichael would prefer to see his son in Austin.
OL John Turntine III – North Crowley – Big visit here, especially with the recruiting momentum Texas A&M has been able to generate this summer. He visited Michigan last week and seemed to enjoy that trip, but this one likely comes down to an in-state battle, and it’s one Texas really needs to win.
TE Keawe Browne – Corona (CA) Centennial – High upside tight end who is a really good athlete. He’s new Texas but that won’t set the Longhorns back. In fact, OB will be shocked if he leaves Austin on Sunday and his name isn’t on the commitment list.
TE Kaiden Prothro – Bowdon (GA) – Getting him away from Georgia is going to be tough but Texas will give it a shot this weekend. Prothro has been to UT before, taking a visit in the spring. With Georgia (and Texas) missing out on Mark Bowman, Prothro becomes a more important piece and I’m not sure the Bulldogs will let him get away.
DT James Johnson – Miami Northwestern – It might be tough to get Johnson out of the state of Florida, with Miami and Florida both in pursuit. Johnson was supposed to visit Syracuse this weekend, but bumped that for a trip to Austin. This will actually be a return trip after he visited in the spring, so the interest seems to be strong. He plans to drop a top three after finishing his OVs, so Texas will look to solidify its position this weekend.
DT Kendall Guervil – Fort Myers (FL) – He’s been very open that Texas is the team to beat, so it’s easy to envision him being in this class. Here’s the potential hiccup … he doesn’t want to decide until December, and numbers at defensive tackle are already going to be pretty thin by the time this weekend ends.
EDGE Richard Wesley – Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon – The one-time, short-lived Oregon commitment will be back in Austin after taking an unofficial visit in March. The early thought with Wesley was that he’d stay somewhere out West, but he’s opened things up a little more in recent months and Texas is a legitimate threat in this one. Oregon may be tough to beat in the end, and NIL will play a big part in this one, but Texas has a real shot if the staff wants to be super aggressive.
EDGE Trenton Henderson – Pensacola (FL) Catholic – Florida is the team to beat right now but Texas is trying to make a late move. Henderson took an unofficial visit to Austin last week and it went well enough that he canceled his scheduled USC visit and booked a return trip to Austin. Some will tell you the Gators have a sizeable advantage but the guess here is that Texas makes this one very interesting after this weekend.
LB Tyler Atkinson – Loganville (GA) Grayson – Georgia is thought to be the main competition here but Atkinson has been staying in Austin this summer to train with Derrick Johnson, and Texas will be able to showcase its usage of Anthony Hill. Don’t count the Longhorns out in this one.
LB Kosi Okpala – Houston Mayde Creek – He’s really the only in-state pure LB that the Longhorns are pushing for and Texas is thought to be in a really good spot. He did visit Baylor last week and he’s been fond of Penn State for a while, but this one probably stays closer to home.
LB Calvin Thomas – Cy Ranch – He can do some traditional LB things but can also play as an EDGE. Thomas kind of keeps to himself so he’s tough to read but he has taken OVs to Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina and SMU. One of the nation’s biggest risers in the spring, this feels like one that Texas should win.
S Chace Calicut – North Shore – He’ll decide next week. Will it be Texas or Michigan? It’s a pretty close race right now but probably won’t be after this weekend. The Horns are in a great spot here.
ATH Paris Melvin Jr – Cy Springs – Is he a DB? Could he actually play RB at the next level? This one might come down to how hard Texas pushes. He’s taken recent visits to places like Baylor, Houston and Ole Miss.
*****
(Jalen)
* I am told that a commitment between French guard Evan Boisdur, and the Longhorns is becoming unlikely. Boisdur, the 20-year-old point guard from France, is one of the top names in the international pool and a top international guard remaining.
* Programs that have come up consistently for Boisdur in his recruitment are Arizona State, Charleston and Saint Mary’s.
* 2026 four-star small forward Billy White III is still one of the top prospects on the Longhorns’ recruiting board. However, multiple schools such as SMU, Maryland, LSU and Oklahoma State have shown serious and consistent interest in the Texas native during his recruitment.
* Conversations are still happening between White and the Longhorns, but a school making a serious late push is the Sooners. Oklahoma recently offered the 6-foot-7 forward, and although they are late in his recruitment, I am told they are making a serious push for the No. 96 player in the Class of 2026.
* I spoke to an NBA Draft analyst recently, and all I was told was to expect mayhem next week, particularly during the NBA Draft. Outside of pick No. 1, there is still no clear idea of how the lottery will unfold. Texas guard Tre Johnson recently had a private draft workout with the Utah Jazz, who hold the No. 5 pick this year. I have been told that Johnson to the Jazz is becoming more and more likely if he is available at that spot.
