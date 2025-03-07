The TCH/Hijack Poker War Room: Not gonna lie ... I think this is ANOTHER banger

Ketchum
Resident Blockhead
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 293,873
-
- 541,664
-
- 8,000,000
(Anwar)
* There has been much discussion on the 40 Acres about Oklahoma hiring Jim Nagy as its general manager. Nagy has served as the Executive Director of the Senior Bowl since 2018. According to his Oklahoma bio, “For nearly two decades prior to this position, Nagy served in various scouting capacities with the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, and the Washington Redskins.”
Some Longhorn observers viewed Oklahoma’s decision to hire Nagy as a power move that gives the Sooners an advantage in the General Manager department. However, those behind the scenes at Texas
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Last edited by a moderator: