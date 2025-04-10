The TCH/HIjack Poker War Room: Standouts emerging in spring practices

Ketchum
Resident Blockhead
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 296,846
-
- 549,774
-
- 8,000,000
(Anwar)
* Texas Longhorn quarterback Arch Manning had another strong week of practice and continues to impress everyone behind the scenes. I was told Manning is making every throw and has emerged as a leader whom everyone is gravitating toward. I did not ask for a comparison, but one source shared an intriguing sentiment about Manning this week. “He reminds me of [Buffalo Bills quarterback] Josh Allen,” one person said. “Look, I am not saying he’s as good as Josh Allen right now, but when you see him in practice, they have the same build, accuracy, arm strength, and athleticism.” Allen is listed at 6-foot-5, 237 pounds, while Manning is 6-foot-4 and told reporters on Thursday he weighs 220 pounds, but wants to be between 225 and 230 by the season opener.
* The same person told me Ryan Wingo reminded them of Julio Jones around this time last spring.
* In addition, people behind the scenes are excited to see Manning as a vocal leader. Former Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers was viewed as a leader, but Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian spent several years trying to help his quarterback become more vocal. Manning is seemingly more comfortable communicating with his teammates.
* I was told Texas running back Christian Clark had another strong week of practice. People behind the scenes continue to rave about him. However, it appears Texas freshman running back James Simon is becoming more comfortable and turning heads during practice. “He has looked incredible so far,” one person told me. “The running back room is stacked from 1 to 5.”
* In addition, I was told Texas is happy with its current group of running backs and does not intend to look for an upgrade in the transfer portal.
* I asked one source if they were worried about retention when the transfer portal opens next week, and was told they feel good. One huge sense of relief is the SEC only allows football players to transfer within the conference if they entered the NCAA's winter transfer portal window, which opened December 9 and closed on December 28, 2024. Players who enter outside that window - unless covered by exemptions like postseason play or a head coaching change - can’t play the next season if they transfer to another SEC school. The staff is focused on attacking the portal and upgrading the roster.
* Texas freshman receiver Daylan McCutcheon had another strong week of practice. I was told he is currently the best of the four freshmen receivers on campus. Do not worry – the staff believes they hit on each one.
* According to my sources, Longhorn freshman receiver Kaliq Lockett is very explosive. He is young and still working on his consistency.
* Nobody I spoke to this week is concerned about replacing last year’s starters on the offensive line. I was told freshman offensive lineman Nick Brooks continues to turn heads. “He has the maturity of Kelvin Banks at a young age,” one person told me. “He is not as good as Kelvin yet, but we couldn’t be happier.”
* Former Arkansas linebacker Brad Spence flashed in practice this week. I was told there are high hopes for him to contribute this season.
* According to my sources, freshman defensive tackle Justus Terry is “banged up” at the moment. I was not given the details, but the injury is not major and he is being limited as a precautionary measure.
*****
(Alex)
In trying to catch up with a few sources around the team, here are some notes and nuggets from practices and general team insights:
* First, we were told on Tuesday after practice that Trey Moore is "lining up all over the place," but since then, I've had trouble really understanding what that means. The media has only been allowed to attend one practice, so it's sort of been up to our imaginations to figure out how things are being deployed. I asked a source what it meant that Sark said he's playing at three positions right now, and the person said he was playing inside linebacker, outside linebacker and also getting reps at the edge role he played last season that will see much more Colin Simmons in 2025.
* "He's the second-team will (linebacker), but he's still learning the position" lining up in the grouping behind Liona Lefau, the source said of Moore. I thought that was interesting that he's actually been moved to basically a backup role, but was told not to think of it that way as his role as an OLB will be expanding. The person said Moore would play as the third LB in all sorts of packages that Texas runs using that personnel, "especially outside of the box." When you consider that Morice Blackwell and David Gbenda vacated a combined 50% of snaps from last season, you can see that being the "extra" situational LB puts you into a good number of snaps on its own.
* I asked what that meant for Arkansas transfer LB Brad Spence and was told "he's behind Ant Hill." How this linebacker rotation shakes out is going to be one of the more interesting things to monitor from a schematic standpoint. It feels awfully odd for a guy like Spence to transfer to Texas from Arkansas, where he would have been a cinch-starter to come be a backup at Texas. It's important to remember though that Spence was injured upon arrival at Texas and could still be coming along.
* Sark confirmed at his availability Tuesday that another transfer on defense, DL Travis Shaw from UNC, was a guy who is indeed being nursed along due to knee issues from the past. I asked one source how he and the interior DL was looking in general, and was told that there is a little bit of worry about the unit. "(the interior DL) needs work, man," the person said. "I think they'll definitely grab some more bodies in the portal."
* The person said that from a pure size standpoint, they are bigger than last season, but that the staff was much more comfortable at this point last spring having Alfred Collins and Vernon Broughton at the top of the pile with younger dudes and contributor-level transfers behind them. "It's just thin (right now)," he said. The feeling I got is that some feel like the current state of the group is that there aren't really any standout guys just yet.
* This is not from the source, but I sort of take that to mean that the interior right now is basically seen as a unit that has a lot of Jermayne Lole and Bill Norton-type guys without the higher-end Colllins and Broughton-types having emerged yet. However, there is still time as we're only half way through spring. I would be very surprised, though, if we didn't see Texas sniffing around available interior DL players in the portal.
* Along the offensive line, I asked one person if the fact that Sark didn't mention Neto Umeozulu in his OL rundown at Tuesday's availability meant anything and he said, "I don't think so, he's doing fine." One interesting note is that it sounds like Conner Robertson has been having a nice spring. This person said it seemed like he'd distanced himself from Daniel Cruz as the No. 2 center behind Cole Hutson.
*****
(Suchomel)
Texas will host another big crop of recruits this weekend, with some of the Longhorns’ top recruiting targets – from both in-state and out-of-state – set to come to Austin on Saturday to watch the team practice and then spend some time with the UT coaches. A look at some of the top prospects who are expected to be on campus …
QB Dia Bell – TEXAS COMMITMENT – Bell has been a regular visitor to the Lone Star State over the last month with multiple stops in Dallas and now a trip back to the Forty Acres. This weekend will be as much about Bell recruiting other players as it will anything else.
QB Peyton Houston – 2027 – One of the country’s best prospects in the 2027 class, the nation’s No. 5-ranked prospect overall has been a regular visitor to Texas and he has a strong bond with the UT coaches. He’s open, but schools like Texas, Oklahoma and LSU are in strong positions.
RB KJ Edwards – Big visit here as Edwards will get a chance to really connect with new running backs coach Chad Scott. This one likely stays in-state with Texas and Texas A&M leading the charge right now.
RB Elijah Kimble – 2027 – Texas doesn’t recruit the state of New York very often but they’ll try with Kimble, one of the nation’s best backs in the 2027 class.
WR Mason James – He’s out of Norman (OK) so getting him away from the Sooners won’t be easy but James says he’s completely open to all the schools recruiting him.
OL John Turntine – Another huge visit for Texas, as the staff looks to continue to lay the foundation for one of the program’s top targets.
TE Heze Kent – Miami and Florida State are strong players here but there’s some thought that Texas could really make a move this weekend for the jumbo tight end (or future offensive tackle).
DE Bryce Perry-Wright – A late addition to the visit list, Perry-Wright has visited both Texas and Texas A&M numerous times.
DL Jamarion Carlton – He’s been a regular visitor to Texas over past year or so and he’ll be back for another look. Will the staff prioritize him and push for an official visit? If so, Texas will be a big factor.
DT Damari Simeon – Can’t say I know a ton about this New Jersey product who mostly keeps to himself, but he’s got an impressive offer list and he’ll give Texas a look this weekend.
Edge Dre Quinn – This Georgia product already has six official visits on the calendar, none of which are to Texas, so we’ll see if Texas can move the needle with this one.
LB Kosi Okpala – He visited UT fairly recently so we’ll keep an eye out to see if he winds up making it back in, but that was the plan the last time we connected with him. Will he choose to stay in-state or could a program like Penn State eventually win out?
DB Samari Matthews – One of the more interesting visits of the weekend. Matthews picked up a UT offer fairly recently and quickly went to work setting up this visit (and an OV), so that’s a good indicator of how strong his interest is. Most of the buzz right now is centered on South Carolina, but I have a hunch that’s going to change after this weekend.
S Jayquan Snell – 2027 – This elite DB out of Waxahachie was just on campus a few weeks ago and he’s supposed to return this weekend. That’s a good early sign for Texas.
CB Brock King – Another one I’ll be watching closely. Before the DB coaching shake-up at Texas, the Longhorns were in a great spot. With the new staff bringing King in this weekend, that tells me he’s still high on their board. If the staff pushes, I like UT’s chances.
CB Hayward Howard – Miami has received a lot of talk in this one but in-state LSU did just offer this week, so that’s worth watching. Texas will get its shot to impress on Saturday.
Last edited by a moderator: